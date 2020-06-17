Emotional Financials

Earlier token of love meant a love letter, a rose, or something like.

The value was not prioritized, but the emotion behind that gift. Nowadays, I see people spending more time deciding what to gift their loved one than actually spending time with them. Why? Because that gift will supposedly impress their ‘their love’. So, does love mean expensive gifts? Or has the token of love lost its essence? Neither. Love has become materialistic nowadays.

