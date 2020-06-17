Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Emotional Financials

Earlier token of love meant a love letter, a rose, or something like.

Earlier token of love meant a love letter, a rose, or something like.

The value was not prioritized, but the emotion behind that gift. Nowadays, I see people spending more time deciding what to gift their loved one than actually spending time with them. Why? Because that gift will supposedly impress their ‘their love’. So, does love mean expensive gifts? Or has the token of love lost its essence? Neither. Love has become materialistic nowadays.

This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: iStock

About Joseph Felfoldi

Joseph Felföldi is a Hungarian businessman, music producer, motivational writer and philanthropist. He was born on 10th November 1954 in Újfehértó, Hungary. A stubborn child, he was aware of his own creative drive early on. Following early business endeavours in different areas, Joseph Felföldi founded his company Felföldi Confectionery Ltd, which he has since successfully developed into a globally-exporting enterprise employing nearly 300 people.

