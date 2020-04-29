Get Daily Email
Home / Culture / Facebook Launches Coronavirus Information Center in 17 African Countries

Facebook Launches Coronavirus Information Center in 17 African Countries

Facebook users can opt in to follow the center to get notifications and see updates in their News Feed from official government health authorities

by


The following has been submitted as a press release and has not been edited by The Good Men Project.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, April 9, 2020/APO Group/ –Facebook (Facebook.co.za) is expanding its Coronavirus Information Center to 17 more countries in sub-Saharan Africa. The Information Centers form part of Facebook’s effort to help the global fight against COVID-19 by providing people with the latest news and information from trusted health authorities as well as resources and tips to stay healthy and support their family and community.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Center is featured at the top of News Feed, that provides a central place for people to keep informed about the Coronavirus. It includes real-time updates from national health authorities and global organisations such as the World Health Organization, as well as helpful articles, videos and posts about social distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Center is featured at the top of News Feed, that provides a central place for people to keep informed about the Coronavirus

Facebook users can opt in to follow the center to get notifications and see updates in their News Feed from official government health authorities.

The center has already launched in South Africa, it will now be expanded to the following new sub – Saharan African markets:

  • Benin
  • Burkina Faso
  • Cameroon
  • Cape Verde
  • Chad
  • Côte d’Ivoire
  • Ethiopia
  • Gabon
  • Guinea
  • Kenya
  • Mali
  • Mauritania
  • Nigeria
  • Senegal
  • Seychelles
  • The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
  • Togo

Facebook’s Head of Public Policy, Africa, Kojo Boakye comments about the expansion; “We’ve built the information centers, in collaboration with national health partners, to ensure that people can get access to information from trusted health sources. The launch of the COVID-19 Information Center on Facebook in more than 17 countries across sub-Saharan Africa aligns with our commitment to making accurate, timely information about the pandemic accessible to all communities.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Facebook.

Facebook launches Coronavirus Information Center in 17 African countries – South Africa


Facebook launches Coronavirus Information Center in 17 African countries – Kenya


Facebook launches Coronavirus Information Center in 17 African countries – Nigeria


Facebook launches Coronavirus Information Center in 17 African countries – Cameroon

Previously published on africa-newsroom.com and is republished here under permission.

 

***

Photo credit:  Facebook

About APO Africa Newsroom

