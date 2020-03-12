Indigenous Peoples, the True Pioneers of the Sharing Economy

Needless to say, the correspondences between the indigenous meanings of these terms and their modern-day equivalents are crude. The words evoke entire cultures and complex relationships that simple translations cannot convey. Still, to the modern mind, it’s a pleasant surprise to realize how consistently social and convivial we human beings are! Notwithstanding libertarian myths about “self-made men” (sic) and our belief in the Thomas Hobbes vision of life as nasty, brutish and short, it seems quite clear that humans have deep commitments and abiding impulses to work together and share.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

And note: precise calculations of who owes whom, and in what cash increments, are definitely not cool in these circumstances, whether pre- or post-capitalist. A strict reckoning of entitlements amounts to a bucket of cold water thrown on a cozy set of warm, neighborly relationships. Calculations affront the very idea of collective need and the sociable give-and-take of time, labor and knowledge.

It’s great to be reminded that indigenous peoples were pioneers of sharing culture way before the tech world gave it a sheen of postmodern cool. (And how embarrassing to admit that the modern “sharing economy” is in many instances not really a culture of sharing, but rather a capitalist market for micro-rentals.) It’s nice to be reminded that, lurking behind all that talk of bottoms lines, we remain entirely open to Mutirão.

—

Previously published on bollier.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com