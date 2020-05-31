Right Body For You

How often do you judge your body?

Today we are joined by Access Consciousness facilitator Donnielle Carter who challenges you to view your body from a more caring perspective, and to start creating a different reality.

On today’s podcast:

Start creating from what you have, instead of what you don’t have

Choose the energy of gratitude

What to do when you find yourself judging your body

The “Light/heavy” tool

Changing how you view your body can change your life

Download a free gift from Donnielle

Links:

Learn why it’s important to start feeling grateful for your body as it is, what steps you should follow when you start judging your body again, and how you can use your body as a tool to change your life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

—

Previously published on simonemilasas

*******************************

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

*************************

Photo credit: shutterstock