We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Right Body For You

Right Body For You

How often do you judge your body?

How often do you judge your body?

Today we are joined by Access Consciousness facilitator Donnielle Carter who challenges you to view your body from a more caring perspective, and to start creating a different reality.

On today’s podcast:

  • Start creating from what you have, instead of what you don’t have
  • Choose the energy of gratitude
  • What to do when you find yourself judging your body
  • The “Light/heavy” tool
  • Changing how you view your body can change your life
  • Download a free gift from Donnielle

Links:

Get the bonus: Right Body For You

 

Learn why it’s important to start feeling grateful for your body as it is, what steps you should follow when you start judging your body again, and how you can use your body as a tool to change your life.

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

Previously published on simonemilasas

Photo credit: shutterstock

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.

