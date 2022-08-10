4 Underrated Romantic Vacation Spots

—

When you picture the ultimate romantic getaway, which destinations come to mind? Couples-friendly opportunities abound, but often, the most iconic spots are far less romantic than vacationers anticipate. From long lines to exorbitant prices, a variety of issues make what seems like a picture-perfect getaway feel more stressful than serene.

The solution? Do your homework and find the most underrated, yet most romantic vacation spots in the US — and abroad. Many locations receive minimal attention despite offering lovely views and exciting recreational opportunities. Give these underrated destinations a chance and you just might discover that you prefer them to the locations on everybody else’s bucket list.

Not sure where to go for your next couple’s vacation? Whether you’re planning your honeymoon, anniversary trip, or a much-needed getaway, you’ll fall in love with these relaxing vacation spots:

1. Smith Mountain Lake

Virginia’s Roanoke Region is rarely thought of as a top romantic destination, but that’s exactly why it’s so appealing — there’s no need to worry about crowds. While the area boasts several picture-perfect locations, nothing quite compares to Smith Mountain Lake. This vast reservoir boasts a stunning backdrop: the iconic Blue Ridge Mountains.

Recreational enthusiasts should have no trouble keeping entertained near Smith Mountain Lake. The lake itself is the main attraction, of course, with canoes, kayaks, and jet skis available for rental. You and your sweetheart can also delight your inner child by hanging out at the beach — or gathering around the campfire for s’mores.

If you prefer something a bit more sophisticated, you’re in luck: the area is home to several exceptional vineyards. Even if you never leave your accommodations, you’ll find your vacation delightful; upscale condos and other accommodations will have you feeling pampered every moment of your stay.

2. Oregon Coast

When you imagine the perfect West Coast excursion, you probably picture one of the hottest beach towns in California. Head further north, however, and you can find several equally stunning coastal areas — without battling crowds. These are especially abundant in Oregon, which brings completely different vibes to the concept of the beach vacation.

Any trip to the Oregon Coast should include a scenic drive along Highway 101 — the Pacific Coast Scenic Byway. Stop often to explore local wineries and seaside towns, where boutiques, breweries, and cute restaurants abound. If you want to stretch your legs, you can also explore the area’s best state and national parks.

End your day in the comfort of your Airbnb. There are many types of accommodations along the Oregon Coast, ranging from quaint to downright luxurious. You should have no trouble finding a place that makes you feel relaxed and at ease.

3. Rocky Point

Skip the impersonal resort towns and hit up the charming village of Rocky Point. Known to locals as Puerto Peñasco, this fishing town is perfectly situated along the Gulf of California, granting it remarkable coastal views. This is one of the best honeymoon destinations in Mexico — and arguably, the most underrated.

If you and your sweetheart travel to Rocky Point, you’ll spend much of your time near the beach or directly on the water. Adventurous types adore parasailing and standup paddle boarding. For a more leisurely experience, try a romantic sunset cruise.

If you prefer to keep your feet on dry land, you’ll appreciate the area’s many golf courses and museums. Simply strolling through town and checking out the local shops can feel like an adventure when you’re able to meander hand-in-hand with your partner.

No matter how busy you are during the day, you’ll always be glad to hang out in your romantic Airbnb. The best Rocky Point accommodations provide coastal views , which can often be enjoyed from private balconies and patios.

Many styles are available, but contemporary digs are especially appealing. Amenities such as Jacuzzis and chaise lounges will instantly level up your romantic getaway. You’ll feel completely rejuvenated by the time your adventure in paradise comes to a close.

4. Whistler

Towering mountains, gorgeous sunsets, vast forests…natural beauty abounds in Whistler. This Canadian hot spot is best known as one of British Columbia’s top ski destinations, but it’s also worth visiting in the summer.

After its trademark snow melts, the town comes alive with festivals and farmer’s markets. Hiking opportunities abound, as do exciting activities such as mountain biking and even zip lining.

A little adrenaline can help you and your sweetheart strengthen your bond, but you’ll also find plenty of places to relax in style. Breweries are perfect for a laid-back excursion, although you can also have a wonderful time at Whistler’s most sophisticated restaurants.

After a busy day, you’ll be excited to return to your romantic Airbnb. Cozy cabins are abundant, with many offering access to fireplaces, decks, and other desirable features. When possible, look for romantic cabin getaways with hot tubs, where you and the love of your life can unwind.

From mountains to beaches and even lake country, there is no end to the affordable, yet luxurious vacation opportunities available in North America. Try something unexpected — you just might stumble upon your new favorite getaway.

