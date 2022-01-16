6 Secrets Of A Successful Relationship

—

Relationships require effort, but they should never make you feel exhausted. A healthy relationship makes you feel safe, secure and cared for. It’s your haven where you can be your true self without the fear of being misunderstood.

Whether you’re married, in a long-term relationship, or just started dating, there are things you can do to make your relationship flourish in ways you never thought possible. A successful relationship demands hard work and consistency.

There’s no perfect formula for romantic relationships, but there are secrets you can unfold to make yours a successful one:

1. Communicating Needs

No matter how long you’ve been together, there’s no way you can communicate telepathically. One of the common mistakes people make in a long-term relationship is assuming their partner knows everything they need.

Good communication is the unfailing foundation of every healthy relationship. This can be achieved by providing a safe space for each other to open up their needs and wants.

You may also improve communication by keeping a relationship journal . This would allow you to actively express your day-to-day thoughts into words, so there’d be no space for faulty assumptions and hasty conclusions.

2. Listening To Understand

All couples argue at some point. These arguments, if done rationally, can resolve conflicts. However, if you let your emotions get the best of you, it might lead to bigger problems. This is why you have to learn the art of listening to understand, not simply respond.

Giving each other time to analyze the situation would give you enough space to calm your mind. When you fully understand what you’re arguing about, you’ll be able to give a well-thought-out response, not a heated one.

Listening to understand helps your focus on the problem, not on whose fault it is. This way, you can come up with the solution together instead of going against each other.

3. Making Love

Making love to your partner might eventually feel more like a task instead of having fun. This usually happens to couples with kids, demanding careers, or simply to those who’ve been together for ages that the spark seems to have gone off. However, this is normal and there’s something you can do to get your burning desire back .

Rather than focusing solely on what happens in bed, think about those little things that lead to it. Recreating sexual tension with your partner sometimes includes non-sexual stuff. It can be as trivial as cooking dinner, helping with the dishes, or even taking the trash out. Those simple acts of service show that you’re in it together.

Another way is through effortless physical touches. A simple touch on the shoulder, back hugs, quick kisses, and even just touching your partner’s arm can rekindle the passion.

Remember that sex isn’t the goal—intimacy is. Whether these little actions do or don’t end in bed, they can help in refueling the spark between you and your partner.

4. Sharing Values

The values you’ve formed growing up as an individual are almost unchangeable. This is why it’s ideal to find a partner who shares the same values. Your values comprise your moral judgment and how you view life in general. This significantly affects important life decisions like having kids, career, and lifestyle choices.

If you and your partner are trying to make peace amidst some conflicting values , both of you have to compromise. To compromise sometimes means breaking some of the rules you’ve set for yourself or making adjustments and sacrifices.

Often, if your conflicting values are a matter of judging what’s right or wrong, it’s time to rethink things. You may try to discuss it and come up with a gray area where both of you can agree. However, there are differences you can work around on, but some are just irreconcilable.

5. Enriching Other Relationships

Your life shouldn’t just revolve around your partner, no matter how romantic it may seem to make someone your world. It isn’t healthy for you to be dependent on your partner the whole time.

Codependency might appear as just being too clingy early in the relationship, and later on develop into being overly attached. While it may seem cute to be with your special someone all day every day, it can lead to emotional dependence.

Instead of pouring all your time and energy on each other, you may try to reconnect with your friends and family. Enriching your relationships with other people helps improve your relationship with your partner. Having people you can trust outside your romantic relationship will help keep you grounded in the real world.

6. Setting Goals

Create a bucket list with your partner and commit to it. Plan trips, go on vacations, try different food, anything you can look forward to.

Setting realistic goals with your partner can serve as your motivation to do and be better. It doesn’t have to be as big as traveling the world. You can start with the activities you can do at home like organizing your closet, rearranging furniture, cooking together, and setting a stay-in dinner date.

Creating plans with your partner is a sign that you’re in it for the long haul. Giving yourselves the opportunity to try new things can help keep the spark alive.

Takeaway

A relationship can only last if both parties are making the effort to make it work. Choosing to be better, not only for your partner but also for yourself, is vital for your relationship’s success.

This content is brought to you by Jordan Van Maanen

iStockPhoto