7 Tips for Writing an Online Dating Profile

There is nothing more challenging than reflecting on your personality and putting that into words. However, your profile is a crucial requirement if you are looking for love online. As the saying goes in the online dating world, “It’s not about you, but how you write your profile.”

It is true that it’s the photo that stops a person from scrolling through searches. No matter how attractive photos you put in your dating profile, but your potential matches would prefer to read your bio. An exciting bio description increases your chances of attracting dates related to your profile and eventually compatiblele with your personality. Anyone looking for a real relationship surely looks beyond a filtered photograph and knows more about you.

To create the perfect online dating bio description, you need something that grabs attention and relates to the most compatible future partner. However, the general catchphrases might not work as they are all heard and have lost their shimmer. Just go through some pointers listed by our experts that can help you nail your profile to perfection!

7 tips and tricks to create a compelling online dating profile

1. Stay away from cliché

Your profile should speak to your potential dates, not to the entire dating pool. So, avoid a generic description of yourself that shoos away anyone who is genuinely hoping to connect with you. There are a lot of unique and interesting singles looking for a date. If you want to meet and date them, make sure you put effort into writing your profile.

Try to brainstorm and be creative with your profile—ditch generic old lingo and jargon.

For example, “I am fun, passionate and love dancing,” or “I am looking for the girl of my dreamz” sounds ancient. They are overused and ladened with generic adjectives.

Instead, try to write the same thing with an innovative style. For example, “I appreciate if my date has an intelligent side, is witty, ambitious, and laughs easily. Even if she is not a travel freak like me, I hope she is excited about the thought and has a valid passport.”

While describing yourself, you can write, “IT guy by day and concerts, clubbing, and camping by night. A beast in the kitchen. I prefer hiking in the mountain rather than surfing on the couch.”

Apart from this, people make other cliché mistakes on a niche site. For instance, if you are on a native American dating site, don’t start with I am a native American. Avoid information that is already known.

2. Mind your words

Just like your job profile or an assignment submission in school, you need to revise your written piece and check for grammatical errors. Nobody likes terrible spelling and grammar errors. Check your sentence formation. Does it make sense and convey what you want to say?

Some people think being crass is cool. However, any sensible human being would not enjoy vulgar language. You might not even be taken seriously. So, make suitable choices of words.

3. Be witty

Let’s face it, we all love good humor and good wit. The funny bits of your profile make it exciting and cut the monotony of going through different boring bios. And anyway, witty is the new sexy. So, don’t shy away from using some puns. Perfectly placed puns and funny lines elevate your dating profile’s level and make it stand out.

4. Don’t scream sex

Even though you are online just for some casual connection and flings, do not make it the highlight of your profile. There are subtle ways of attracting the attention you want. You can make your intentions clear without being crass. Most women have already gone through their share of sleazy encounters both offline and online. And let not start with the number of dick pic they may have received. They do not need one more sleazy dating profile.

5. Stop bragging

Whether it’s men or women, both hate pretentious people who love to brag and are self-absorbed. You can’t have a relationship with such people. Make an effort not to make your dating profile a boasting one. Be humble and highlight your achievements, fashion sense, expensive vacations in an artistic way. If someone is getting attracted to you by looking at your car or mansion, they are getting connected for the wrong reasons, and you don’t want that.

However, there are certain things on a dating bio, depending on the kind of website you are on. For instance, if you are a proud sober creating profile on sober dating sites, you can happily brag your sobriety milestones and chips you have got.

6. Stop demanding

All dating gurus and online dating experts repeatedly say that you should mention your expectations from your future dates. However, there are right and wrong ways of saying things.

For example: “Only men interested in marriage contact. I want to get married soon and want kids.”

Instead, write, “Just like Justin Bieber, I’m just looking for somebody to love. And spend the rest of my life with.”

7. Be true and you

Do not copy the online profiles of other people. Even though the next matches you, it’s still not you. What you wouldn’t do, don’t expect a man to do either. Your dating bio should be a reflection of your personality. Don’t make up stuff about yourself just to sound attractive. If you do not love to travel, don’t mention that. Stick to the interesting things about you, not everything. Just mention you genuinely love to do. If you like cooking write about it. Only the things truly inspire or push must be part of your profile.

Final inputs

Keep it short, and you will be surprised how few sentences create magic when well-written and from the heart. You need to pay attention to several other things while making an online dating profile, but we advise adhering to these 7 pointers would be enough for finding success in the virtual dating world.

This content is brought to you by Breej Raj.

Shutterstock