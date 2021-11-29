8 Ideas for a Perfect Date Experience

—

Guys, I’m just going to point this one out straight: Stop asking girls out on a movie or dinner date. Those things are becoming cliché. Even if she doesn’t object to the idea, you’re probably the 1000th guy asking her out on a date to such places.

Want to improve your chances with her? Want to leave a lasting memory in her head? Want to give her the best date experience of her life? Come up with something a little bit out of the box.

We know that’s a lot to ask because a lot of guys are used to the dinner and movie type of dates. That’s why we’ve come up with this list of amazing date night ideas. Check them out to see which one lights up your eyes the most.

8 mind-blowing ideas for a perfect date night

1. Go for wine tasting

Wine tasting is not something everyone does often. Even if your date is close to what they call a wine connoisseur, chances are they will still appreciate a shot at a new variant of wine.

So, ask them out to the latest tasting happening at the nearby winery.

A good reason why this idea makes a lot of sense is that it gives you built-in conversation subjects. You could pick out a wine variant or a wine brand and talk about it. Or you could talk about the sitting arrangement, some special interior decor theme you notice, etc.

2. Go clubbing

Yes, you read that well. People go to clubs on date nights, too. Remember, not everyone is a big fan of wine tasting events. Some people just love to be around good music and live, energetic sounds.

If your date is this kind of person, asking them to a clubhouse nearby or a popular one faraway can be a great way to have their attention.

If you aren’t the clubbing type and don’t really know where to take your date, you can always search online directories like Nice Local for amazing club ideas near you.

Let me show you a quick example of how that works.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Say you live in New York and would like to take your date to the best Jazz clubs in town. All you have to do is visit the Nice Local website and input your preferred activity and location. The site will scour its database and show you the best jazz clubs in all of New York City.

3. Plan a picnic

It is really strange that people no longer consider picnics a good date idea. But guess what? It is still a brilliant one for your romantic experience.

What makes picnics even more interesting at this age is the fact that people don’t really do them again. So when you make plans for one with your friend or romantic partner, it hits differently.

Naturally, a lot of effort goes into planning a picnic. So, asking someone out on this kind of romantic adventure will surely help them see how much you care about them.

4. Plan their breakfast for them

Dates are naturally thought to happen during the day or at night only. I still wonder who brought up that idea.

Why can’t you have a date as early as 7 a.m.?

Of course, you can. And, in fact, you should. Early morning dates are like the perfect pick-me-up for anyone’s day. Not only will it set your date’s mood alive, but it will also send them a clear message about your perception of them.

This type of date idea makes more sense if your date goes to work very early in the morning. In that case, you could offer to drive them to a nearby coffee, a local restaurant spot, or cocktail bars near me. Afterward, you could then offer to drive them to work.

5. Get busy indoors

Who said every date has to happen outside? Why can’t you just stay back at your place or theirs and plan something interesting?

For starters, you could take a cooking class together and then try your hands at different cuisines. Or you could sing karaoke together. Who cares if your voice or hers sucks? Or you could even take a pottery-making class. I remember watching a similar thing in the movie Ghost. And guess what? It was just amazing.

Finally, don’t forget to carry a flower bouquet in your hands when visiting your date at their place. Or if they’re coming to yours, you could present them with a bouquet as they step into the house. This is a really sweet romantic gesture.

By the way, you can shop for romantic flowers at the best flower shop near me.

6. Go dancing

There is a big difference between dancing and clubbing. Don’t get it twisted. A very good example of a dancing date is ballroom dancing.

If you want a date that’s fully romantic from start to finish, ballroom dancing or similar dancing experiences is a sure way to go.

7. Plan a weekend getaway

No one is exempted from the hustles and bustles of this life. We all go through it. Even your date does. If you offer to take them out on a weekend getaway, I’m sure they’ll jump at the idea.

It could be a getaway to a new city. Or it could be in your home city. Whatever the case may be, the idea is to help the other party unwind and de-stress from the tasking week they’ve had.

Depending on your budget, there are a million things you could do on a weekend getaway. For starters, you could visit a golf club, go sightseeing in a completely new environment, visit other friends/family, plan a picnic somewhere serene and romantic, etc.

8. Go ice skating or apple picking

You don’t get snow every time of the year. And so are apples. Asking someone out on a date for these season-specific activities is like offering them a limited-limited offer. Chances are they’ll likely jump at it, and that’s what makes them all the more special.

—

This content is sponsored by Uday Tank.

Shutterstock