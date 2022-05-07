Dating Rules for Age Gap Relationships: Everything You Need to Know

—

Age gap relationships refer to relationships where a couple has a significant age difference, usually of 10 years or more. These are often considered different than traditional relationships, but sometimes they can function the same way. It depends on the couple in the relationship and what they are looking for, as well as how they feel about the age gap, and more.

When it comes to love, there are no rules. The heart wants what the heart wants. It’s no longer just older men with younger women, either—more and more older women are snagging themselves sexy, available young men who are lusting after them. So, what’s the protocol? Are there rules with age gap relationships? And should you even bother trying to follow them or should you just follow your heart?

Tips for Successfully Dating Someone of a Seriously Different Age

The biggest problem in most age-gap relationships is the level of maturity and life experience. One partner will have much more and that could impact the interests, hobbies, and lifestyle that they lead. It could also become an issue if their partner is not able to be “mature enough” or if they are still very much “young” in their life even if their age is higher.

The secret to success? The same as any relationship. Be willing to make it work, and if it’s not meant to work, be willing to walk away. Here are a few more tips to help with age gap relationships.

Expect criticism. Even in today’s progressive world, there’s bound to be at least one friend or family member that doesn’t agree with your relationship. The younger you are (or your partner is), the more likely people will have something to say. However, you’re both consenting adults, so there’s nothing wrong with your relationship.

Don’t limit yourself based on age alone. Sure, you may like older or younger men or women, but you shouldn’t limit your options there. Sometimes, you may find love and companionship in places you didn’t expect, and that includes someone older or younger than you.

Get used to getting noticed. A lot of people enter age gap relationships and then get mad when people gawk or whisper as they pass in public. People are nosy and even though it’s more accepted when we see a couple with an obvious age gap, it’s curious to find out why they’re together.

Be honest and upfront about everything. This is true for any relationship but is especially helpful in age gap situations. Make sure that you both know what you want from the start and what you expect from the relationship, as well as whether the older men dating younger women is something that you need to acknowledge and discuss or not.

Focus on who they are , not how old they are. This is the best way to find your best match, no matter what kind of relationship you have in mind. Someone can be young and have 10 times the patience of someone twice their age. Likewise, someone can be in their 60s and still act like they’re in their 30s, making them great for dating a younger person.

, not how old they are. This is the best way to find your best match, no matter what kind of relationship you have in mind. Someone can be young and have 10 times the patience of someone twice their age. Likewise, someone can be in their 60s and still act like they’re in their 30s, making them great for dating a younger person. Make sure that you have the emotional maturity to handle all that comes with an age-gap relationship. Even if it’s “no big deal” to the two of you, as we mentioned, people are going to talk and there may be times you have to defend yourself. Make sure that you are prepared for this and it’s not going to discourage you from continuing the relationship or cause you to doubt your feelings.

The Bottom Line: It’s About the Dynamic, Not the (Age) Difference

As with any relationship, it’s all about making sure that you’re with the right person. Make sure that the connection is there and that you have the right dynamic. If you’re lucky, you’ll grow together instead of one of you outgrowing the other and you’ll prove the skeptics wrong. When it comes to matters of the heart, time is of no matter. Someone who is 50 can love someone who is 25 just as easily as they could love another 50-year-old. Embrace what you have.

