How to Find a Partner for a Serious Relationship on a Dating Site: Advice From Psychologists

The modern trend for online dating has long grown into something ordinary and familiar. Some people use dating sites for fun, others for more serious relationships, often leading to marriage.

We have collected some tips from world psychologists on how to find a worthy partner and present yourself in the right way. These are not just a couple of tips, but a serious and reasoned approach, which sex therapists and family psychologists made.

Visual Acquaintance

Photos and appearances on dating sites often play the role of an internal mirror that conveys the mood and emotions at first glance at them. Don’t oversaturate your dating account with hundreds of photos. It is enough to choose a photo where you are the main character so that the supporting actors do not spoil the general mood and do not take away attention. Then resize a photo to finish the last stage of the visual presentation. Psychologists often notice that 1-3 photos are enough to get the first attention and start a chat.

The quality of photography is just as important, yet we live in the 21st century, where technology sometimes creates photographic masterpieces.

Finders-Keepers

Setting up an account and a photo is, of course, important, but still, the main goal is to find a partner for a serious relationship. As a rule, popular dating apps like Tinder are not suitable for this, as they are more for sex dating. There are exceptions, but it all depends on your psychological portrait. On the one hand, sex and a serious relationship are yin and yang because it all depends on the partners’ preferences.

But on the other hand, according to psychologists, it is very difficult to perceive Matched / Unmatched features in applications or websites, as this can cause mental trauma. Therefore, the main advice is to find a comfortable web space so that nothing superfluous distracts the user from searching.

Perhaps the profile you liked and did not dare to write is also afraid of it. Sometimes you have to take the first step to find the right person.

The Path of Thorny and Mistakes

Search and communication can not always give the desired result. Sometimes everything around the world freezes, and the dating site resembles a sea calm. The reason for this may be several factors. The first is an uninteresting profile, photo, or profile description. It is easy to fix if the person understands what can be improved or changed.

The second reason is the lack of options for communication and dating. But spending time or a lifetime constantly surfing dating sites because of unsuccessful search engines is not worth it. To some extent, it can become an addiction, just like gambling. When there is no goal, and a person is driven by the desire to click on several profiles on the site and repeat these actions over and over again.

The best way out is to do self-development. Find new hobbies, read some books or Marvel comics , and go to the gym. An enthusiastic, easy-going person is interesting, and consciousness begins to work more actively on the search for a serious relationship. This should always be remembered.

Beware of Scam Sites

And the last piece of advice is not from psychologists, but personally from us. Now there are a lot of dating sites, and not all of them are honest and are exactly where you need to look for a serious relationship.

These so-called dating agencies buy people’s data, photos, and personal information and create a profile on the site. As a result, this profile is managed by a completely different person (often of the opposite sex) and communicates for monetary gain. Such sites require users to pay for their actions: send a message for 5 credits, view a photo for 20, and so on.

It is impossible to find a serious relationship, even despite the beautiful message in declarations of love and various photographs. All that can be gained is the loss of time that could have been spent on real searches. In the worst case, you will also pay several hundred dollars or euros for this.

Conclusion

In fact, dating sites and social networks are much more likely to find a partner for a serious relationship than anywhere else. And in our time, the Internet is sometimes the only place where, due to their daily workload, people can have time to get to know each other.

The main thing is never to go in cycles in communication on the Internet as something supernatural. Live It Fully, and sooner or later, fate will reward you for your efforts. But if you do not believe in fate, like most psychologists, use the tips in this article to find a serious relationship.

