The Most Unruly Ways To Catch a Tricky Partner

No matter how smart and strong at heart you are, there is one type of partner that can get you to cry out your heart after a heartbreak, and that is a tricky partner.

It is one thing to be cheated on or heartbroken, but it is another thing to be a victim of a tricky partner.

You might not know it, but tricky partners are real when in love, only that they know what they are doing.

They love with their head and not their heart — Author

Dating them is just like jumping into a fire. Not just that, but jumping in it with a keg full of gasoline. Because they will waste your time, and make you lose more even after you get to know that they are tricky.

The only way to avoid being jilted by them is to stay clear of their trail after sensing they might be one. But how do you confirm or catch them?

Here are five ways to do so;

Test Them With a Break

A break from calls! A break from chats! A break from love!

Every individual in true love wouldn’t be happy about going on a break with their partner, and even if it happens, they will be restless and do all they can to bridge the break.

Meanwhile, this won’t be the case for a tricky partner. An ordinary mention of a proposed break may make their heart tingle, and you will know they are not so in love with you. But that is only if they have achieved what they want from the relationship.

Don’t be surprised that some people date other folks for influence or to learn a particular skill — It sounds unreal, but it is true.

Meanwhile, if a tricky partner is not done with you, they will decline such a proposal of a break, and you will get more confused about their actual intention.

In this case, a pause will do just fine: Simply reduce your communications with them and see how they act in this situation. If they are tricky. That will be your lucky escape from a looming heartbreak.

Stop Giving Them an Extra Treat

When you fully understand this step, it might mean that too much calculation is going into play in a place where you need not calculate anything.

Once a partner shows their bad attitude and starts behaving like one who doesn’t have much regard for you or starts showing signs of someone who is merely tricking you.

One of your best bets is to hit them with the treats calculation scheme.

Stop letting your heart control your actions towards them. Change the driver of your affection for them. Let your brain take charge of it, rather than your heart.

If he-or-she calls once in the morning, well do the same.

If they give you a gift once a month, do the same thing.

Don’t let yourself be controlled by love as every relationship should be. If that partner is not a tricky one, you will get questioned in the right way, and you will then resolve and get back to your heart controlling the wheel.

But if they are tricky;

You will be accused of not doing right by them when all you have ever done is make them happy.

You will get more complaints instead or why’s.

Accuse Them Wrongly

If you are a very plain and upbeat person, this might make you feel less of a human. But then, just like how a little rain won’t wash away the forest, so will you not be hated by anyone, except yourself if you do not do it.

Here’s how to go about it;

First, ensure that your signs are real. That you are almost 90% sure he-or-she is tricky.

Now, accuse him or her of something you know right well they never did. Be bold with your claims like an unruly attorney at law. If there is as little as a pinch in your thoughts about them being tricky.

It will all be exposed in this experiment. They will start revealing their ill thoughts about you, and then you see what you have been dating for yourself.

Have a Heart to Heart With Their Closest Friend

Imagine testing the temperature of a burning gas inferno with your bare hands.

Yes! That is how dangerous this idea is if it doesn’t work out well.

It could mean getting more hurt than before, or even worse, getting a taste of your actions if you are wrong about your partner.

If you have gotten some signs or thoughts about your partner being tricky with you, try having a heart talk with their friend.

Not all of them!

Every man or woman can be very cunny, and everyone has that one friend who has a good heart and will spill the beans whenever there is a crack.

That friend is not easy to recognize in most cases, but that is the friend you should talk to.

Scare them about calling it quits with your partner and letting them in on what you think. If you are right about choosing that one friend, then you will surely get the answer you require, and you will know if you have been dating and wasting your time.

…

