5 Warning Signs Your Pool Needs A Maintenance

—

Swimming pools are great fun. Especially on a holiday day, they offer a vacation-like experience. Pools offer an excellent way to relax and enjoy with your family and friends. You can throw pool parties or enjoy a romantic bbq dinner around. Pools are indeed fun but maintaining them is not a piece of cake. Whether you have a residential pool or a commercial pool, it is important for owners to keep it clean, hygienic and safe.

According to the experts at Pool Cleaning Sacramento , you must keep an eye on the pool condition and whether it is suitable to go in. Since the condition of pools changes with temperature and season, you may never know when a small problem becomes a hazard.

But how do you know when you need a pool service or a full-fledged pool maintenance. Apparently looking at these clear warning signs helps make a good judgment. Let’s dive deeper.

1. Wear and Tear

Wear and tear are common with aging pools. And as time goes by, you must consider servicing your pool before it becomes a major problem. But before you plan something, it is critical to assess the underlying problem. It could be hollow cracks or wear out spots on the pool finish, or it is just that the finish is not done properly. Other reasons could be, loose or old tiles popping off, plumbing/skimmer leaks. Determining the exact cause will eventually put you in a position where you can make an informed wise decision.

It is typically normal to have some wear and tear in a pool during its lifespan.

However, if your pool has seen its days, it is time for you to call for professional help and get the issues addressed before they become a costly problem or a safety issue for your guests.

2. Degrading Aesthetics

Experience is a valuable asset when it comes to your pool aesthetics. The ambiance of a pool matters to stay tempting and enjoyable to visitors. After all, what looks good, feels good. But it is completely normal, if your pool aesthetics are no longer relevant to current taste. On the other hand, materials that are for longer in use get prone to damage easily and they can easily tarnish the pool aesthetics. Worn out Plaster, finish, damaged tiles and outdated design contributes to mutilating the experience one expects from an aquatic facility. If you are aiming to create a more enjoyable aesthetic, taking care of minor repairs and cleanups is a pretty decent start.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. Water Quality

The chemistry of water tends to change over time with seasons and temperature. And as the chemistry changes, water quality takes a nosedive. Remember, making a few small adjustments are much easier than the large ones. If your cleanups are off target, the water problem grows and becomes a serious hazard which is not only expensive but deadly. Ranging from algaes, contaminations and circulation issues, there are numerous ways the water problems can aggravate. Especially, if you are operating a public pool, you have to stay compliant with govt protocols – CDC mandates maintaining an optimum pH level of 7.2 -7.8, alkalinity 80 – 120 ppm, chlorine levels 1-3 parts per million and other regulatory guidelines to ensure a safe and healthy aquatic environment.

And before it becomes worse, it is time you take good care of it or ask a professional to handle it responsibly.

4. Safety and Cleanliness

Most of the time the safety of pools is compromised at the highest levels. Cleanliness is one of those practices that has to be performed efficiently to control and tackle potential illness due to contamination. Whether it is a private water facility or a public one, hygiene is a key factor that should not be overlooked at any cost. Follow the disinfection guide provided by the local authorities or any regulatory body to avoid health issues.

Other safety issues involve injuries, fatalities and the risk of drowning. This could be unintentional or a lack of safety gears. There are professional organizations as well that help you downside the risk by performing quick checks and consultation.

5. Faulty Machines and Circulation System

Machines are irreplaceable. They are inevitable to keep your pool a living playground. From everyday filtering, pumping and heating, your pool is absolutely dead without them. And if you’re tackling one of those problems, it may sooner or later encounter a setback that can leave you stuck. And obviously, there is everything connected or dependent on each other when it comes to your pool, this could seriously lead to a major problem. Pay attention to your automation and if one of those are not working, it is definitely a red flag for you.

Types of Pool Maintenance

Now when you have actually decided to go for pool maintenance, it is time for you to assess which maintenance is appropriate for your pool. Depending on the condition, it is time for you choose between these pool maintenance types down below

1. Above-ground pool maintenance

The above-ground pool maintenance can be costly on your pocket, if you have left room for error in your routine pool cleaning. Normally these maintenance activities can be limited by conducting a frequently running filter everyday, checking water quality for safety and sanitization and making sure it is not corrosive for skin health and performing daily tasks to ensure the pool water or surface does not have an algae growth which can result in other potential problems and permanent damage.

2. In Ground Pool Maintenance

As a general rule, ground pool maintenance is avoided for a reason. First, they take a lot of time and second, they can damage your installation. But there are professionals who bet on the other side of the coin. If you’re planning for ground pool maintenance, there are different ways to do it. Start by running daily filters, clean out debris, brush pool sides and bottom, get rid of algae, correct any cracks you have and that’s it.

How Much does it cost for Monthly and Annually Pool Maintenance

The pool maintenance cost may vary depending upon the job and scale of your project. Another important consideration swimming pool maintenance companies make is the location of your pool. Is your pool around a tree, whether it is built on a solid foundation and there are multiple factors taken into evaluation. A rough estimate of weekly – biweekly maintenance of pools would cost from as low as $150 to $500.

The monthly maintenance cost around $750-$1000.

Any occasional repairs or replacement of equipment – extra charges are incurred.

—

This content is brought to you by Ashish Kumar.

iStockPhoto