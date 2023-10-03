—

Bathroom remodels start at $5,000 and quickly increase based on the size of the bathroom and the materials used. Completing some of the bathroom remodeling yourself can save you a lot of money in labor. However, you don’t want to overextend yourself. Here are some aspects of a bathroom remodel you should never do yourself.

DIY Bathroom Remodel: What You Shouldn’t Do Yourself

There are a number of bathroom remodel tasks that you shouldn’t do yourself as a DIYer. While you may want to earn the pride of doing the remodel by yourself, it’s wiser to know when the safety risks and financial risks are just too high for you to complete the task by yourself.

Plumbing

Naturally, there’s a lot of plumbing associated with your bathroom. Your upgrade may include upgrading the plumbing fixtures, which many DIYers can complete successfully. Plumbing fixtures include things like showerheads and faucets. If you do decide to replace plumbing fixtures yourself, make sure you read the instructions.

However, when you need to add new plumbing or move plumbing, you need to leave that to professional installers . You should try to leave plumbing fixtures where they are to minimize plumbing work. However, you will need to call a plumber if you choose to add a double sink or upgrade the pipes.

Ventilation

Ventilation in your bathroom takes the humid air out of the room and replaces it with dry air. If your bathroom doesn’t have proper ventilation, mold can develop inside the bathroom. Mold can not only deteriorate the materials inside of your bathroom and cause foul odors but also create a health hazard for you and your family. Therefore, the ventilation needs to be installed properly. If you plan to install new ventilation in your bathroom, you need to leave it to the professionals.

The two major forms of bathroom ventilation are a window and an exhaust fan. A bathroom window is effective, but it can lead to privacy issues. Exhaust fans are also effective, but don’t allow for the smell of fresh air in the room.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Electrical

It can be jarring to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night and experience blaring lights. Therefore, you may choose to upgrade to dimmer lights in your bathroom. You may also choose to add new electrical outlets if you don’t have enough to support all of your grooming electronics. Anything related to your electricity, you’ll want to leave to your electrician, as working with electricity can be especially dangerous.

What Bathroom Remodel DIY Takes to Do

You can do some of your bathroom remodeling yourself if you so choose.

In particular, you can take the plumbing fixtures, floor, and wall by yourself with amateur or intermediate knowledge.

For everything else, contact your local experts.

—

This content is brought to you by Maxine Carter

iStockPhoto