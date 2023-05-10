From Drab to Fab: How Landscape Design and Installation Can Enhance Your Home

—

The exterior of your home is the first thing people see when they visit, so it’s important to make a good first impression. Landscape design and installation can transform your yard into an attractive and functional space that enhances your home’s curb appeal and adds value to your property. In this article, we’ll explore how landscape design and installation can elevate your home’s exterior and provide tips on how to achieve the perfect outdoor space.

Benefits of Landscape Design and Installation

There are numerous benefits to investing in landscape design and installation for your home. Here are a few key benefits to consider:

Enhance Curb Appeal

The exterior of your home is the first thing people see when they arrive, so it’s important to make a good first impression. A well-designed landscape can create an inviting and beautiful entrance that enhances your home’s curb appeal .

Increase Home Value

A beautiful landscape can increase the value of your home. According to a study conducted by the National Association of Realtors , well-designed landscaping can add up to 12% to the value of your home.

Improve Functionality

A well-designed landscape can improve the functionality of your outdoor space. By incorporating features such as outdoor seating areas, fire pits, or even a pool, you can create an outdoor oasis that’s perfect for entertaining or relaxing.

Reduce Energy Costs

Strategically placed trees and plants can provide shade and help reduce your energy costs. By blocking the sun’s rays from hitting your home, you can keep your home cooler during the summer months, which can lead to lower energy bills.

Landscape Design Tips

When it comes to landscape design, there are a few key tips to keep in mind to ensure you achieve the perfect outdoor space. Here are a few tips to consider:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Plan for Year-Round Appeal

When designing your landscape, it’s important to consider how it will look throughout the year. Choose a mix of evergreen and deciduous trees and plants to ensure your landscape looks great in all seasons.

Consider the Size of Your Space

When selecting plants and features for your landscape, it’s important to consider the size of your space. Choose plants and features that are proportionate to the size of your yard to create a balanced and harmonious outdoor space.

Create Focal Points

Creating focal points in your landscape can add visual interest and draw the eye to key areas. Consider adding a water feature, a statue, or even a brightly colored plant to create a focal point in your landscape.

Use Hardscaping to Define Spaces

Hardscaping features such as walkways, patios, and retaining walls can help define different areas of your landscape. By creating distinct spaces, you can create a more organized and functional outdoor space.

Landscape Installation Tips

Once you have your landscape design plan in place, it’s time to start installation. Here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Choose the Right Plants

When selecting plants for your landscape, it’s important to choose plants that are well-suited for your climate and soil conditions. Consult with a local nursery or landscape professional to ensure you choose the right plants for your yard.

Prepare the Soil

Before planting, it’s important to prepare the soil. This includes removing any weeds or debris, tilling the soil, and adding compost or fertilizer to ensure your plants have the nutrients they need to thrive.

Properly Space Plants

When planting, it’s important to properly space your plants to ensure they have enough room to grow. This will not only ensure your plants look great but will also help prevent disease and pests from spreading.

Install Features Properly

When installing features such as retaining walls or water features, it’s important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions and ensure they are installed properly. This will ensure the feature is not only aesthetically pleasing but also safe and functional.

Maintenance Tips

Once your landscape is installed, it’s important to maintain it to ensure it looks great for years to come. Here are a few maintenance tips to keep in mind:

Water Wisely

Proper watering is key to maintaining a healthy landscape. Water deeply and infrequently to encourage deep root growth and reduce the risk of disease.

Prune Regularly

Regular pruning can help keep your plants healthy and looking great. Prune dead or damaged branches, and shape plants as needed to maintain their size and shape.

Fertilize as Needed

Fertilizing can help keep your plants healthy and vibrant. Follow the instructions on the fertilizer package and avoid over-fertilizing, which can lead to burned or damaged plants.

Address Problems Quickly

If you notice any issues with your landscape, such as pests or disease, address them quickly to prevent them from spreading and causing further damage.

Landscape design and installation can transform your outdoor space from drab to fab, enhancing your home’s curb appeal and adding value to your property. By following these tips for landscape design, installation, and maintenance, you can create the perfect outdoor space that you’ll love for years to come.

—

This content is brought to you by Maureen Lunde

iStockPhoto