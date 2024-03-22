Guide to Remodeling Your Entire Condo

—

Remodeling your condo can be exciting; it depends on what you want to achieve and spend. Often, the key to a successful condo remodeling project is to hire professionals specializing in home remodeling, design, and planning. But first, let’s talk about adding value to the average person’s spending on condo remodeling in Chicago . For instance, if your condo is worth 500K, spending anywhere from 10-15% on your remodeling is sensible. Prioritize areas where you spend the most time, like the kitchen, to ensure your investment is worthwhile. Also, if you plan to spend more than five years living in the condo, you can jump into 20% of the value for a complete remodel, including a kitchen & bath. This is worth spending the money on as you will spend more time and want a lovely space that matches your requirements for daily living.

To do this, start by researching local remodeling professionals, checking their portfolios, and reading reviews. Once you’ve narrowed your options, schedule consultations to discuss your project and get estimates. Finally, decide based on the best fit for your project and budget.

When planning your condo remodeling in Chicago, the first thing to consider is your budget. Setting a number aside and creating a spreadsheet with the necessary materials to keep track of pricing and deliveries is crucial. If you’re considering remodeling your entire flooring, kitchen, and bath, remember that the money you invest should add value to your condo.

There are so many options to choose from, but the most important is to decide where to spend; let’s say that you want to remodel your kitchen; it feels a bit dated, and you want to update the space; you can go ahead and starts looking for cabinets provided locally, often in big cities like Chicago, there are many vendors that can offer you good quality products for a reasonable price. Also, you can use IKEA. They have a great selection of kitchen cabinets that cost less and look great. Talk about it with your designer, ask if she can provide you with a catalog of vendors she currently works with, and don’t be afraid to ask questions; remember, you hired professional trades to help and guide you through the condo remodeling processes, and that is why they are there.

The next thing that you want to look for is the countertop; please be aware that there are so many choices, but what is trendy today is a quartz countertop; it costs a bit more, but that will give you a good finish look that you are looking for, next on the list are appliances, nowadays you can find appliances deals in a store like abt or best buy they offer weekly specials, the key here is to buy something that you can use for years to come, you want to find something that is a reliable brand, not something that broke in one year, for mid-level appliances you are looking at $10,000-$15,000 for fridge, dishwasher, range oven, microwave, and hood. Prices can change based on your preferences; there are many appliances at different prices; it’s all about your budget and what you are looking for. Choosing a floor for the kitchen and living area is different; you want to select something durable for the kitchen, such as wood flooring, and for the living area, you want to use floor tiles.

We hope this guide will help you with your condo remodeling processes and decision-making.

