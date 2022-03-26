How a Healthy Car Battery Can Benefit Your Car

—

While it is the engine that makes the vehicle move forward, it is the car battery that allows the engine to come to life. In the days before there were batteries for cars, people had to use a crank to manually turn over the motor, a feat that required both physical strength and patience. Batteries have made things much more convenient, but the trade-off is that if your car battery is dead, you are stuck. A healthy battery is one that performs reliably in any situation. This offers some significant benefits to both you and your car.

Maximize Your Car Lifespan

At one point or another, most vehicle owners ask themselves, “ How long do car batteries last ?” It is an important question to ask because it is preferable to replace the battery before it dies completely, which can happen in times and places that are inconvenient for you. Generally speaking, a battery lasts between three to five years, but this varies based on factors such as the manufacturer and the materials that the battery is made out of.

Replacing the battery before it runs out completely is not only important to avoid getting stranded. It also helps to improve the performance of your vehicle so that it runs more efficiently. Consequently, more efficient operation also helps your vehicle to get the most out of its expected life span.

Creates Less Heat Exhaustion

Car batteries are sensitive to temperature extremes on either end of the spectrum. The image of the car battery stalling in cold weather is one that has reached iconic status, but in fact, higher temperatures have even more of a negative impact on car batteries than extreme cold. Therefore, if you live in a hot climate, a healthy car battery is one that is better able to withstand high temperatures. You may want to consider an absorbed glass mat battery, which costs more upfront but tends to perform better in conditions of high heat and last longer overall.

Reduce Maintenance

Another positive consequence of your car running at its maximum efficiency is that you do not need to perform as much maintenance on it. Therefore, investing in a high-quality battery could help you save money on vehicle maintenance in the long run.

Discharges More Slowly

Even when the vehicle is turned off and there are no demands on it, a car battery constantly discharges a low level of energy. A healthy, efficient battery discharges energy while at rest at a slower rate than one that is older and less healthy. This also helps the battery to recharge more quickly when the engine is turned on again. The less energy that a battery discharges while at rest, the easier and faster it will recharge once the vehicle is turned back on, and the less likely it is that it will drain all its energy while at rest, which can decrease its lifespan.

Whether you know exactly what you need, such as a battery for 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee , or you need help choosing, online auto parts retailers offer a wide selection.

