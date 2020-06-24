How to Apply a Paver Sealer

—

Paver Sealer helps to prevent stains, and it contributes to repel ants. Besides, it checks the spreading grass between the paving stones. More is the count of the paver, more comfortable it is to clean it. After installation, you can rinse the pavers with water only. You will catch a sweet surprise to note that you can even eliminate the redundant oil stains this way. As such, it has got massive popularity, rising further over time. Therefore, if you are considering installing it, you are certainly taking a wise move.

Cleaning the Paving Stones

In the first step, you need to clean the existing pavers. Executing this task is very simple. It would help if you cleaned the current pavers by thorough swiping, and rinsing it carefully with water. These steps will not take much effort and time. It prepares the pavers for sealing. As a trick in this regard, don’t adopt any shortcuts. Ensure thorough and detailed cleaning of the paver for robust sealing. Hurrying through this step, you will prevent the adequate bonding between the pavers, once you apply the seal. It hardly takes a few minutes.

Eliminating existing Stains from Pavers

Once the first cleaning gets done, you need to remove stains on the pavers, if any. To serve this purpose, you need a solution with water and your regular detergent, taken in equal parts. Take a soft rag and soak it in the solution. Now scrub the stains and leave it for a while to dry. You will be happy as you find the stains to vanish!! You should never use any hard cloth for scrubbing and apply gentle pressure in scrubbing the surface. Please don’t do any task on the surface until it dries down completely.

Eliminating Oil stains

Before applying the sealer, you must eliminate the oil strains. You can use any Oil stain remover to serve this purpose. In case you are applying the sealer on oil-stained pavers, the bonding between pavers will not come strong. As such, it hardly makes sense to seal the pavers. Eliminating Oil stains from pavers is a simple task, and takes the minimum effort and time.

Replacing damaged Pavers

Check if a paver has broken down and requires an upfront replacement. If you find one, such a paver should be replaced immediately, before applying the sealer. It holds for those pavers that are stained severely, and it is impossible to remove such stains. You can remove the damaged and stained pavers easily, without damaging the surrounding pavers.

Replenishing Sand Filter

Inspect the sand filters, lying between pavers. If you found one that has damaged entirely or has got washed away, you need replenishing such filters, before applying the sealer. Removing and replacing the damaged sand filters after sealing the pavers calls for more complications and will escalate the cost in this regard. Hence, proceed to seal the pavers only after replacing the sand filters that demand such action.

The second round of cleaning

After you have replaced the damaged sand filters, you need cleaning the surface once again, before sealing the pavers. Executing this step is simple, as you can do it by a thorough swiping, and cleaning the surface with water. Start the subsequent actions only after the surface dries down completely.

Apply the sealer on the pavers

Once the pavers dry up entirely after the second round of cleaning, you need to apply them for sealing your pavers. The sealer comes in large plastic tubs, as paints. Take some sealer in a paint tray and use it on the paver surface will a roll brush.

After applying the sealer on the pavers, dry it thoroughly before you can walk on the surface or drive over it. Ideally, it would be best if you allowed 24 hours for the surface to dry up completely. Thorough drying is necessary for the pavers to bold coherently.

Thus, you can seal your paver yourself through some simple steps, and you can escape the need to call for professional providers. It helps you in managing the cost, keeping the expenses within your control. You can follow this guide for sealing pavers at any time, and you require putting the least effort and time to materialize this plan.

—

This content is brought to you by Roxanne Capps.

Photo: Shutterstock