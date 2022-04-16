How to Estimate the Cost of Painting Your House Walls?

—

It’s time to give your home a colourful makeover. You’re excited about choosing the best colour combinations that speak of your unique personality and textures that make a style statement. But giving your walls a fresh coat of paint has many more advantages than improving the aesthetics. Preparing and painting the walls with superior quality products can prevent the growth of mould and mildew, which has serious consequences for the health of your loved ones. This also protects the structural integrity of your home.

With Berger Express Painting services, you can be assured of a hassle-free experience and the perfect finish. However, it’s a good idea to have an estimate of the cost involved. So, here’s a simple guide on how to calculate the paint cost based on the area.

Online Paint Calculator Tool

You can use an online paint calculator once you’ve measured the area to be painted. Let’s take the example of Berger’s paint calculator . Here are the steps to determine the amount of paint you’d need:

Step 1: Surface Dimension. Here, you will need to enter your details like:

Painting space (interior or exterior)

Painting type (fresh paint or repaint)

Measurement unit (square feet or square metres)

Total carpet area

Number of doors and windows (length and width)

Step 2: Select Product & Estimation. Here, you will need to select your preferred product. However, this already mentions the number of litres of paint your home needs.

Step 3: Final Result. Here, you can know the breakup of the cost of paint, putty and primer, as well as the total paint cost.

Consider the Longer-Term Costs

The cost to paint a house depends on the quality of products you choose. Sub-quality products may lower the immediate expenses when painting your home but may have higher cost implications in the longer term. Here’s how.

Healthier

Water-based emulsions are far healthier for your loved ones than oil-based paints. For instance, Berger’s Silk Glamor not only promises a glamorous and rich appearance, but also is non-toxic. The painting job with this premier emulsion means there is no odour and no fumes. On the other hand, oil-based paints emit high levels of VOCs (volatile organic compounds), which can cause mild eye and nose irritation to breathing difficulty, severe headaches, and asthmatic attacks. What you save on paint, you may end up spending on medical bills.

Better Adhesion

Sub-quality paints have a short life. When you choose 100% acrylic emulsions, it means superior adherence to the surface and the paint can last for several years. Moreover, painting experts may suggest the use of distempers like Berger’s Bison Distemper to ensure the shades retain colour for longer. So, you won’t need to incur the cost of having your home painted again after just 2-3 years.

Easy to Maintain

It’s easier to maintain high-quality paints. If you have kids at home, you can choose Berger’s Easy Clean, which has cross-linking polymers that make it very easy to clean even stubborn stains from the wall. Your home keeps looking beautiful for longer.

Fewer Coats Needed

Each bucket of sub-quality paint may be cheaper. However, with superior quality products, you will need fewer paint buckets because they are thicker, smoother, and easier to spread evenly on a surface. This also means the paint job gets done faster and you can get back to working without disruption sooner.

Prevents Mould and Mildew

Moisture in your walls can lead to the growth of fungus and algae, which causes several health problems, like respiratory disorders, allergic reactions, and skin diseases. You can safeguard the health of your loved ones with the best quality products. For instance, if you live in a coastal area, consider Berger’s Rangoli Total Care, which is a premium acrylic emulsion that gives best-in-class coverage, whiteness and finish to the walls. Not just that, its enhanced bio-resistant formula and fine extenders offer a butter-like smoothness. Plus, its antimicrobial properties protect your home and prevent wall blackening.

When you think of a paint calculator, consider quantity first. But the cost of home painting is more than just buying the products. So, how to get an accurate estimate without using a paint cost calculator?

Ask the Experts

Choose Berger Paints home painting services. This begins with a free site visit and expert advice on the type of treatment your walls need and the colour combinations that will look the best for your home. The consultants will give you an estimate of the entire painting job.

Experts can also recommend different luxury decorative effects for your bungalow. For example, Berger’s Florentina Glitteratti provides a stone-like textured finish to your exterior walls, while Silk Illusions Marble Finish can give a glamourous and opulent look to your interiors.

The painting specialists will also use advanced tools to get the job done faster, with less dust and low splatter. They will also clean up and disinfect your home once their work is done. All these are included in their quote.

—

This content is brought to you by Kevin Moore.

iStockPhoto