Is there a guarantee that your house is safe to live in when you have installed locks? Well, that depends on how sturdy your locks are. Still, these locks can be destroyed during break-in for nothing is impossible for people who have intentions to steal. A lock without a strong foundation is like having a lock without a lock. Would you rather choose an average lock or a lock with an upgraded system or choose not to have a lock at all. Which one will you pick or which one do you think is the right lock for your home?

We spoke to a Denver locksmith who explained to us everything you should know on this topic. Keep on reading to learn more.

For the third option which does not have a lock at all that can be possible because there are ways that you might not know yet on how to lock a door without a lock. Yes! You read it right and you might be thinking of how to possibly do it. If you are the type of person who is wise in doing DIY ways then you can survive to have a door without a lock.

For starters who want to know some of the ways on how to lock a door without a lock here are simple ideas that might help you.

DIY Ways on How to Lock a Door Without a Lock

1. Use a Barricade

Barricades are effective especially when someone is forcing to open your door. Here are the barricades that you can use.

Belt: Who would have imagined that belts can be used as a lock for doors, right? First, you should use a belt that is not easy to destroy then use it as a barricade.

Rope: Aside from the belt, you can also use a rope as a barricade. The longer and thicker the rope, the better the hold of it to the door.

Heavy Objects: Look for a heavy object that is not easy to move such cabinets, tables, sofa, and others. When you have limited things inside your house you can pile it to make it heavy.

Wood: Check for unused woods in your stockroom then you can convert it as a barricade. Make sure that the wood is sturdy enough to protect the door from any force from the outside.

Note: Don’t use your body as a barricade, it is the last thing you should not do if ever you are in a situation where you need something to barricade the door.

2. Insert a Cloth

Get a cloth that you can insert in between the door and door frame. This can be one of the fastest and easiest ways to lock your door when you don’t have a lock. Aside from clothes, you can use paper or cardboard, plastic card, wood, and metal.

Aside from DIY locks here are some of the options you can use to lock your doors. These are security door bars, steel door brace, portable door lock, and alarm that will warn you when someone opens the door.

Having a DIY skill is really helpful especially during an emergency where your door has no lock. Think of creative ideas on how to lock your door without a lock. These DIY ideas will help you have a secure home or establishment even without having an actual lock that will keep your closed. There are times that locks are broken and need to be fixed as soon as possible. We don’t have the ability and resources to do it. With these simple DIY ideas you can now be confident that your home is still safe. Also, you have to keep in mind that these are not for long term use and that you have to immediately get your locks fixed by a professional locksmith or by yourself if you have a background on how to do it. While you are in the process of changing locks be sure that you install new locks that are upgraded to boost the security of your home or owned building establishment.

Also, with all the theft incidents happening around, do a favor and persuade those who do not have locks to installing their own. This may not be helpful to them for now but it can save them later on. This would prevent intruders to break in and their house or building will not be an easy target.

