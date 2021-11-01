How To Save Money on Boiler Maintenance

—

A boiler is a machine, and like all machines, you need to maintain, inspect, and repair it regularly. This is true whether you use gas, oil, or biomass fuel.

However, unlike some other types of machinery, boilers tend to run continuously and, as such, require regular repair and inspection.

If you neglect this maintenance, you run the risk of causing your boiler to malfunction, which can have dire implications for, say, a steam boiler, where the damage could be irreversible.

Unfortunately, many people fail to realize that boilers need to be maintained and how often.

Boilers need to be inspected, repaired, and regularly serviced to ensure their proper operation, and at least annually by the boiler’s manufacturer. You can do some things to keep your boiler running efficiently and avoid boiler repair costs.

Maintenance programs

Boiler manufacturers have maintenance programs in place to keep systems operating optimally. For the best savings, you should sign up for one of these programs, which generally include annual inspections, cleanings, and adjustments.

If you have a steam boiler that you operate, you should ensure that a trained, licensed boilermaker conducts the inspection and maintenance. However, this doesn’t mean you have to pay for boiler repairs every time something goes wrong. With a boiler insurance cover, you can save money on parts and labor costs.

Boiler clean-outs

Dirty boilers don’t fire as well, which wastes energy and increases operating costs. You can significantly boost efficiency by cleaning the heat exchanger, condensate trap, and other internal parts. Frequent boiler maintenance should include inspections of the boiler’s internal components. They’ll check for cracks, leaks, and other issues. These fixes can be costly, but they can also prevent your boiler from breaking down completely.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Check boiler fuel efficiency

A boiler is a large, usually gas-powered, heating appliance. It is used to generate heat steam, which can circulate through radiators or heat water to flow through pipes.

A boiler’s efficiency is measured using something called a boiler’s annual fuel utilization efficiency (AFUE). This is the percentage of fuel input that is converted to heat. Boiler efficiency is, therefore, one of the most critical factors in deciding which boiler to buy.

For example, if a boiler has an AFUE rating of 85 percent, it means that 85 percent of the fuel is converted into heat, and 15 percent is lost as exhaust smoke.

Boilers with higher AFUE ratings are more expensive to buy, but their lower operating cost makes them a better investment over the long term. An efficient boiler doesn’t waste fuel, so checking the AFUE rating before buying is essential.

A boiler that is more than 15 years old should be replaced. New boilers will cost more upfront, but they pay for themselves over time in reduced fuel costs.

Boiler controls

An adequately automated boiler is more efficient and more reliable than one that people are constantly controlling. Most modern boilers come with modern controls and preprogrammed settings that optimize their performance.

Boiler size

Most manufacturers are producing boilers of greater than 5 tons of heat output. The smaller boilers being used in the past were of 1.5 to 2 tons output. These smaller boilers were easier to install in many homes.

With more people installing central heating systems into their homes, it is necessary to have a larger boiler installed. The larger boilers come with higher efficiency ratings. These bigger boilers have a larger surface area, which heats more of your home in less time.

Smaller boilers tend to provide more heat but tend to begin losing temperature quicker. The larger boilers tend to heat longer than the smaller boilers. Larger boilers do cost more but will save you money in the long run. The savings on fuel will be substantial.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Shutterstock