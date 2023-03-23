Six Considerations Before Carrying Out a Home Improvement Project in Sydney

—

Are you thinking of giving your humble abode a facelift this fall? Perhaps a new color palette, rearranging furniture or adding a few square meters to your living space. Sounds like fun.

Home improvement projects can take your home’s functionality from drab to fab. And in terms of home value, they are one of the best investments you can make.

But since Sydney’s property market is so dynamic, it pays to think hard about the cost and process of home improvement projects before diving in. You see, house prices in Australia aren’t cheap by any means, especially compared to the average income.

Sydney is one of the most expensive city to buy a home – in the world, and with the market propped up by rules and tax deductions, it’s better to have your place revamped with a few bits and bobs.

To better understand what you’re getting into (and the potential rewards), here are a few things you must keep in mind.

1. DIY vs. Professional Help

For the skilled, home improvement projects only mean a trip to the local hardware store and a few YouTube tutorials.

But for the rest of us, hiring a professional is better. They know the ins and outs of your local planning laws and building codes and get discounts on supplies.

Also, you don’t want any do-overs or repairs down the line due to shoddy work. Hiring a professional ensures that your project gets done the first time correctly.

But if you’re on a tight budget and take some minor work like changing the paint color into your own hands, you might get lucky and learn how to prepare surfaces and do other DIY basics properly.

If you’re looking for an emergency electrician Sydney offers a lot of options

2. Don’t Blow Your Budget

Sydney comes second in the world’s top ten most expensive cities list, meaning renovation projects won’t cost a dime. You can expect to pay anywhere between $10,000 to $100,000. It is why you must know your budget and not go over it.

Moreover, Australia’s labor market is among the most expensive in the world, ranking fourth in terms of cost. In the year leading up to June 2022, labor costs in the country increased by 10%. It is the largest non-tax increase ever recorded by Cordell.

Your material choice also affects the bottom line. Consider durability, maintenance requirements, and local availability when choosing what to use in your project. Bricks are the most popular choice in Sydney. You can even find cheap recycled bricks if you look for them.

So, do your research and ensure your project’s scope is within reach.

3. Understand Local Building Regulations

Home improvement projects are subject to several local building regulations and codes. There are permit requirements to consider and inspections that need to be made.

Moreover, if you plan to change the structure of your house or add anything more prominent than a fresh coat of paint, you will need to have the project approved by your local council.

The Australian Building Codes Board helps ensure all building work is done safely and to the required standards.

For instance, if you plan on adding a deck, you must use treated timber and have no more than a 1.5-meter-high railing. Similarly, the distance between posts must be no more than 1.2 meters apart.

4. Keep the Climate in Mind

Australia’s notoriously sub-tropical climate can play several tricks on your home improvement projects. For starters, the harsh sun can quickly fade painted surfaces. So, when picking out a color for repainting, make sure it has a low level of light-fastness and is designed to withstand UV radiation and intense heat.

The Australian climate is also prone to heavy rain and strong winds. So, if you plan on adding a deck or other outdoor structure, ensure it’s properly secured to the ground.

Strong winds can give flight to outdoor furniture and umbrellas. You must use heavy-duty structures and secure them properly.

Moreover, since summers in Sydney are hell, you must plan. Investing in good insulation and ventilation can keep your utility bills down and your cool levels up.

5. Follow the Trends to Make the Right Choices

Sydney’s renovation trends revolve around low-maintenance, energy-efficient materials and technology. So when planning your project, make sure it incorporates the latest technology.

Solar-powered water heaters, low-VOC paint, and renewable energy sources are popular.

In addition, homeowners are also looking for insulation materials that can keep their homes cool during the warm months. High-performance and reflective insulation is a great way to keep the temperature down without relying on air conditioners.

Sculleries are making a comeback, as well. Not only do they add extra storage, but they also help to reduce clutter in the kitchen and living area.

You can also look at flexible rooms for added functionality. Smart furniture and multi-use spaces are a great way to make the most of your home’s layout without investing in a complete renovation.

And one trend that’s sure to increase your home’s value is resort-style bathrooms. They’re all the rage right now.

6. Restore What Can be Restored

Much of Sydney’s old Victorian-era architecture is still standing strong. If your home is part of this historical treasure, don’t hesitate to restore it to its original glory.

The good news is that, in most cases, you don’t need permission from the council to restore existing features such as windows, doors, and other architectural elements. It’s also important to note that if you live in a heritage-listed home, restoration efforts may need to be approved by the council.

In any case, restoration is often cheaper than demolition. It keeps the house’s original charm intact and allows you to preserve a piece of history. So, before you tear down that old wall, try to find out if it can be salvaged with a little TLC.

Here are a few projects ideas that involve restoration:

Repairing or replacing old window frames

Painting and refurbishing an old fireplace

Refinishing and restoring hardwood floors

Re-pointing or repairing brickwork

Conclusion

Carrying a home improvement project in Sydney may be more expensive than you think, but it’s worth the investment. It is especially true for homeowners who plan on staying long-term.

But if you plan on putting your house on the market, investing in energy-efficient appliances, eco-friendly materials, and features like solar panels will pay off well.

Your potential buyer is probably more environmental-conscious than ever before. In any case, do your research.

