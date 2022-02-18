Tips On How To Maintain Your Jet Ski

—

Purchasing a jet ski is a huge financial investment, and it is important to treat it as such. Protecting your jet ski from damage is more than just throwing on jet ski covers. It is essential that owners pay close attention to the mechanical health of their machines and take preventative health measures to ensure the longevity of the jet ski. This article will provide you with essential tips to properly maintain your jet ski.

Read the Owner’s Manual

Your first line of defense in keeping your jet ski properly maintained is to ensure that you have thoroughly read the owner’s manual. In addition, first-time jet ski owners need to refer to their owner’s manual when questions arise consistently.

Always Flush the Engine

Whether you are riding your jet ski in freshwater or saltwater, the engine must be flushed after every ride. Flushing the engine will remove any salt, sand, alga, weeds, or shells collected by the engine. Keeping the engine free of these items will prevent damage and corrosion. Most modern jet skis are purchased with a hose connector. Before turning on the engine, attach a hose to the connector. Then, turn on the engine and rinse for about two minutes. After turning the water flow off, keep the engine running for an extra minute or so to help drain anything from the exhaust.

Rinse After a Salt-Water Ride

Even though jet skis are made to be ridden in salt water, the salt is still corrosive to the jet ski’s microfiber glass. Before putting your jet ski away, rinse it off with warm, soapy freshwater. Use a sponge to remove any salt residue. When rinsing your machine, keep the water pressure low.

Keep Up with Personal Inspections

Jet skis and cars are similar in that they are meant to survive the day-to-day wear and tear that naturally comes with any large piece of machinery. However, it is important to pay attention to any signs of mechanical damage. Leaving small issues left unattended for extended periods of time can lead to larger and more expensive problems down the line. If you notice cracks or fissures in the jet ski’s fiberglass you will need to take it to a professional immediately.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Get Regular Professional Inspections

It is important to take your jet ski for regular professional inspections. There are some elements of mechanics that the untrained eye simply cannot locate on its own. A proper mechanic is essential for certain jet ski checks and replacing damaged parts. Additionally, a full-service mechanic should check your oil and filter, replace the pump oil, lubricate, and generally ensure that everything is as it should be.

Winterize Your Jet Ski

When winter comes around, and you need to put your jet ski away for the summer, you will want to do what is called “winterizing.” Winterizing is when you drain any remaining water from the engine, thoroughly clean the entire jet ski, lubricate metal hinges and handles, and ensure the engine is fueled and filled with an engine stabilizer. The very last thing you do is place the jet ski cover on.

Invest in a Maintenance Charger for the Battery

First, keeping your jet ski’s battery fully charged in between rides is vital to extending its battery life. When a battery is fully charged, it resists the formation of sulfate crystals on the plates and allows for longer battery life.

Secondly, purchase a maintenance charger. Particularly if you only use your jet ski for part of the year, a maintenance charger is a vital element of a jet ski’s winterization process. It will ensure that your jet ski’s battery maintains the proper longevity. Even if you use the jet ski year-round, a maintenance charger is an essential investment.

Keep Your Jet Ski Properly Fueled

In simple terms, a jet ski owner needs to keep their machine fueled at all times. However, that also means clearing out any old fuel and replacing it with fresh fuel.

To fulfill this need properly, the owner needs to know exactly what their individual jet ski requires. For example, older models require a pre-mixed fuel and oil substance. In contrast, modern models have separate areas for both fuel and oil.

If the machine is going to be idle for a few weeks or longer, add a fuel stabilizer to prevent issues from the jet ski being stagnant for an extended period of time.

Use a Personal Watercraft Lift

While jet skis are made to be ridden in water, they are not meant to be stored there. Investing in a floating personal watercraft life will keep your jet ski from hull delamination and intake fouling.

As a bonus, investing in a lift makes both cleaning your jet ski easier and getting on and off the watercraft.

Solidify Annual Tasks

While there are lots of tasks to consider when inspecting your jet ski, not all tasks need to be done after every ride. However, there are a few tasks that should be inspected annually. These types of tasks include changing the engine oil and filler, draining the pump oil and replacing it, adding grease to all of the jet ski’s seals and bearing fittings, and lubricating parts.

Maintain Your Jet Ski’s Trailer

Keeping the trailer that hauls your jet ski is nearly as important as the maintenance of the jet ski itself. Like the jet ski, you should consistently be inspecting it before and after each use. However, it is important to have a formal inspection of the trailer once a year. Inspect the trailer for loose nails, tire tread, and out-of-the-ordinary tire wear. Be sure to take a look at the trailer’s axles and bearings. It is important that any issues with the trailer are resolved before transporting the jet ski. Failure to do so could end with a jet ski falling off on the highway or crashing into the water upon loading.

When you follow the above tips, your jet ski will be set up for a long and healthy life on the water!

—

This content is brought to you by Brian Chiu

iStockPhoto