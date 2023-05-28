Top Tips on Decluttering Your Garden for the Summer

—

When you’re getting your outdoor space ready for the warmer months of the year, you want to make sure that you have as much space as possible. After all, how can you enjoy your garden when you can’t move because of all the mess. Thankfully, there are several key tips to consider when thinking about decluttering your garden for the summer. Learn more about the best tips and tricks to get your garden summer-ready below.

Consider self-storage for unused tools

Gardening tools are great to have when getting your garden ready for the summer months, but they’re not necessarily nice to have cluttering your garden or taking up all the room in your shed. You can always follow an alternative solution in these cases by taking your tools to a storage facility . These locations allow you to hire out as much space as you need for as long as you like, so you can keep everything from the garden shears to a ride-on lawnmower in a safe location that isn’t making your garden look messy.

Replace old furniture and accessories

When you’re looking for a quick way to declutter your garden, you might want to look at replacing some of the bigger items. If you have an old and rusty metal table set, it could be worth investing in something better-looking and more reliable. By upgrading these pieces, you can make sure that they take up less room in the garden while also making sure that everything looks neat and tidy. Plus, this could be especially useful if you like to host barbecues or summer parties in the garden each year.

Clear overgrown areas and cut grass regularly

If you have a large outdoor space and you’re happy to let it grow with whatever plants come naturally, you still need to keep them under control. Unkempt bushes and uncut grass can look very cluttered and prevents you from pulling the space together into one cohesive design. Make sure that if you notice the grass getting too long or bushes getting out of control, you deal with it as soon as possible. When you’re doing this double-check for any small mammals or birds, as they can nest in any overgrown plants.

Create a maintenance schedule to prevent clutter build-up

Something a lot of people can struggle with is keeping track of when a garden is too cluttered and responding to that properly. You can respond to that properly by setting yourself a clear schedule. Do a bit of research to see how long it takes all your plants to grow and set a clear date every month that you do a bit of garden maintenance. One benefit of having a proper routine is that you can get it done more quickly in future months since you know exactly what you’re doing and there’s less to do than if you’d left it longer.

Utilize wall planters for smaller plants and flowers

As much as we all love small plants and flowers to bring a splash of color to our garden, they can often take up too much room. Utilizing wall planters is the perfect way to show off these little pieces without having them in your garden taking up space. These are great for showing off trailing vines and hanging plants, while also keeping all of your floor space free from clutter.

Invest in multi-purpose furniture for easy storage

When you’re looking for ways to declutter your garden, one of the best options is to invest in multi-purpose furniture. This could be anything from a table with hidden storage compartments or chairs that double up as seating and planters. Multi-purpose furniture is perfect for those who are limited on space but want a little bit of everything in their outdoor area. Not only does it mean that less physical items take up room in the garden, but you can also use them for multiple purposes too which is great when entertaining guests.

By taking the time to consider all these tips and tricks, you can make sure that your garden is clutter-free all summer long. With enough planning and preparation, you can make sure that your outdoor area looks stylish and well-maintained for the summer.

