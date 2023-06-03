Top Trends For Garden Additions

—

Are you looking to upgrade your garden and want some inspiration on the latest trends? Well, you are in the right place, we will provide you with the lowdown on all the trends you need to know about for your own garden improvement project. We have seen many home improvements over the last couple of years, but a massive trend is increasing space by bringing the indoors outside.

Fencing

Create a boundary around your home with the use of a fence or wall, many opt for fencing because it’s cheaper, and a particular favourite because you can paint it any colour and add trellising with climbing plants. Composite fencing is available in many different styles, from feather board timber to drop-in panels. Experiment with different styles for your fencing with an integral trellis or arched lattice fencing to add interest and style to your fencing design, making a great backdrop for your planting.

Raised Decking

Looking to upgrade your patio but unsure what material to go for, composite decking is one of the biggest trends for garden renovations. Take your living room outside with this fabulous material which doesn’t warp, rot or splinter like traditional timber decking. Raised decks have become a massive trend as they create height and help to accommodate varying surfaces and slopes. The beauty of decking is being able to step straight out of your home onto the deck, making the decking an extension of your living space.

Summer Houses

Incorporating a summer house is a huge trend for gardens. This is because they provide you with a rustic-looking building for entertaining outside with friends and family. Whether a family barbecue, or just a get-together with the girls, a summer house gives you somewhere to flee to when the weather turns cooler. Complement your garden with a colour that matches and get to work painting and decorating your summer house, add raised beds and hanging baskets and lastly add some furniture so the whole family can enjoy.

Greenhouses

Eating healthily has never been easier with the range of organic produce now available. Grow your own in your very own kitchen garden with a brand-new greenhouse in your garden, perfect for growing your own organic fresh produce. The sky’s the limit with greenhouses, as well as standard aluminium frames, timber framed glasshouses are becoming increasingly popular, stain or paint the timber to complement your garden. Add a potting table, plenty of seed and you are away.

Pergolas

Pergolas are a popular trend providing you with an outdoor structure to add a sense of style and grandeur to your garden. Incorporate a cover which sits in between the slats to provide you with shade from the sun and shelter from the rain. These blinds can be operated electronically, so you can enjoy the weather and control the blind without moving from your armchair. With the blinds open they make a grand statement, and many designs look like modern art.

Outdoor Rooms

There is much inspiration to be found for outdoor rooms. Recently outbuildings have been constructed to enable homeowners to extend their space and provide them with an area to entertain friends and family. Many opt to add furniture inside, such as rattan furniture or favourite Chesterfield sofa. Add a fire pit for cosy nights together huddled around the fire. Hot tubs are a popular choice as well, install inside out on a deck just outside for a handy retreat. You could really go to town and deck it out with a surround system for fun times together.

