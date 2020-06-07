Why It Is Easy To Make Your Own Custom Patches?

—

Patches can be seen almost everywhere, the T-shirt you wear, or your favorite team endorsing some brand through custom made patches on their jersey. Custom patches are a great way to create a compelling design for so many purposes. For example, if you are looking to add some lines to your store then considering an embroidered custom patch is a great idea.

Custom patches are also a great medium to advertise. You often have seen security services, emergency services or trade companies use custom patches to display their company logos. You also must have seen how all these services use patches for their employee’s name and rank on uniforms.

The patch is not a new trend but it has been in use for many decades. The only difference that you can notice now is the variety of patches available. Patches were very popular in the 90s but then they lost their charm but they have made a comeback and are in huge demands by the company and many services.

The biggest advantage of patches is that you are able to create unique designs on your own and can attach it to all kinds of fabrics. Even there are so many online websites where you can upload your design and get your patch delivered to you right at your doorstep. All these websites have made it very easy to make your own patches. Patches are in huge demand and there are so many ways they can be used.

The most common patch requests are as follows:

Charity Patches: Many charities and Not-for-Profit organizations need patches for volunteers. A patch with a mascot or charity logo or the date of the event is a great way to create awareness.

College/School Teams: Schools and colleges request patches for a sports team, annual events, schoolhouses, school/college activity groups. The custom patches are often appreciated by parents and teachers.

Uniforms: As said above many services including the emergency and trade companies utilize custom patches to display the company logo. Patches are a sought after method to endorse the company and create awareness among people.

Travel/Social Groups: Many people have the hobby of sticking patches with the name of the country they have visited. It’s like memorabilia which travelers love to collect and stick on their travel backpack. Many other social groups’ visits a country for some event or discussions stick custom patches to display the purpose or endorse a cause.

Artists: Many people look for some unique designs for their jacket, clothing, or bags and look for standout designs. Many artists create compelling designs of patches required by people and sell them on platforms like Etsy etc.

Brand Merchandise: As said above custom patches is a great marketing approach used by companies and brands to display their name on their merchandise. You must have seen a company logo or name patches on many brand merchandise.

Besides all the above common custom patch requests that custom patches makers receive, there are so many other ways custom patches are used by people, companies, and brands. Let’s look at the number of custom patches you can order and the type of custom patches available in general.

Quantity

As far as the quantity of the custom patches is concerned there is no fixed criterion. There are some websites like VIVIPINS.COM which let the customer’s order even a single piece. All you have to do is to create or just share the design or a thought in your mind, the creator then makes the patch. Most websites provide free design services making it economical for the customers to submit their designs without getting charged.

Types of Customizable Patch

Based on the type of event or company logo you can choose from PVC patches, embroidered patches, leather patches, and other types. Generally, you have to choose the patch style and elements and have to upload the design. The creator will then create the design and take care of the rest of the complicated process.

Embroidered Patches: Best suited for designs that require texture and depth. Ideal for uniforms, sports events, schools, college, etc. Very economical and the most popular custom patch type.

PVC Patch: For companies, brands that require 3D looking patches, this is the most durable option available. The best thing about this patch type is that its color never fades and is waterproof.

Leather Patch: Best suits the requirement when the customer is looking to add a retro, classic, or natural touch to apparel or accessories.

Printing Patch: This is for customers looking for more detailed patches. It is ideal for designs having subtitles or smaller words or some colorful photos.

The backing of patches is also a concern for many people but there is all type of options available to choose from. Some of the patches backing options you can choose from are as follows:

Iron on Backing: Ideal for people who don’t prefer sewing.

Velcro Backing: Best for those who are in a time crunch, also provides the versatility and can be removed when not needed.

Sew In Backing: The most traditional backing type you can opt for.

Adhesive Backing: Peel and stick make it really easy and less time consuming, also the application is quite smooth.

How you can make your own custom patch?

As said above there are so many websites available that provide you so many options with handy tools to create your very own custom patch. It’s a very simple process and doesn’t require you to be tech-savvy. Here is how you can create your very own custom patch.

Provide detail to your patch by using numerous options available in the website’s order system.

Share your design by uploading it to the website (the websites mostly provides unlimited revisions).

Once you have uploaded your design and have made the final revision you will receive the digital approval before the production.

Once the production is over you will receive your order.

It’s very easy to get your custom patch made by the custom patch creator. You get a free design at a fair price and the turnaround is also less than 10 days with 100 percent money back.

