Can You Hear It?

A mind noisy

with to-do lists

and how-to’s

is unable to hear

the quiet whispering drumbeat

of rhythmic verse.

(Recipe books

and poetry books

have a hard time

sitting next to each other

on the shelf.)

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

