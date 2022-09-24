CPA vs MBA: What’s the Difference?

—

If you perform a quick search of “‘CPA vs. MBA” on Google or Reddit, you’ll quickly conclude that this is a frequently asked question by business professionals with a degree in accounting. Many business professionals realize that they must become certified public accountants (CPA) or earn a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Accounting to advance their careers. Many professionals will only pursue a CPA license or an MBA, but some will pursue both. While there are no official statistics on the number of CPAs that hold an MBA, a large majority do not. The combination of the CPA and MBA will catapult you into an elite class of business professionals. There are many study options to choose from. If you are pursuing a CPA license, Universal CPA Review is a great choice for visual learners.

What are the requirements for the CPA and MBA?

The key difference between the CPA license and MBA is that the CPA license is a professional licensing credential while an MBA is an academic degree. The requirements to obtain the CPA license and earn an MBA vary widely, but there is some overlap!

To obtain the CPA license, you must meet certain educational requirements, pass the CPA exam (administered by the AICPA), and achieve a certain level of professional experience (the requirements vary by state).

To earn an MBA, you will have to apply to an MBA program at a business school. The typical requirements to apply for an MBA program are:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university/college

Take the GMAT and/or GRE (varies by target school)

Work experience (varies by program but typically 2-3 years of experience is required for full-time MBA programs)

Resume (find a way to stand out)

Recommendation letters from business professionals, professors, or influential members of your community

Essays to share your experiences (professional and personal), personality, and why you would be a good fit for the program

Proof of English proficiency (typically only if the entire program is taught in English)

While the requirements for the CPA and MBA are different, certain credits earned from an MBA program could qualify for the educational requirements for the CPA.

What are the typical roles for a CPA and MBA?

Most CPA’s work for public accounting firms and provide audit and tax services. Other career paths include offering accounting services through private firms or as self-employed individuals. A CPA can also work for corporations, on behalf of the government, or for a nonprofit agency. The ultimate goal for a CPA is to hold the title of Partner, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), etc.

Most professionals that earn an MBA in accounting work in a financial analyst role and assist clients and businesses in making well-informed investment decisions. The MBA degree will allow these professionals to climb the ladder in an organization and advance to the role of CFO.

Why not earn a CPA and MBA?

Like anything in life, holding a CPA license and earning an MBA will not guarantee that you will have a successful career. However, a professional that holds a CPA license and earns an MBA will have a unique resume that will allow them to qualify for a number of different roles and responsibilities.

Being proficient in the technical aspects of accounting while also possessing the skill sets to make informed business decisions will increase your chances of obtaining a key management role in a firm or corporation. Many key management roles require the professional to hold a CPA or MBA and now you will have both!

Before you pursue the CPA license or apply for an MBA, you must have a clear understanding of your intended career path. Do your research and talk to other professionals who have their CPAs and/or MBAs to understand their career path. Ask for any insights or advice that they have for other professionals that are considering earning the CPA and MBA.



