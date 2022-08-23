How Onsego Helps Their Students Achieve Their GED

—

Passing the GED test is no small feat. It takes dedication, self-motivation, and an unwavering determination to see it through. Many GED-takers are people who weren’t able to complete their studies due to family obligations or national obligations – being that the test was originally built for those who went to war and came home without any high school certification.

Today, it is a stepping stone for high school leavers to enhance their resume, climb the corporate ladder, or to further their education. Onsego was created to help these candidates achieve their dreams of obtaining their GED certification and here’s what past users have to say about their program.

From Logan, “Before Onsego, I wasted so much time trying to piece together free stuff. I should get Onsego prep a long time ago. For a small investment, I got exactly what I needed. Onsego saved me so much time and money and finally, I got my GED.”

Another user, Crystal, shares, “This study course is wonderful; it is easy to understand, and the videos really are informative. And the staff is excellent and very helpful with anything. I am more than grateful for these courses, and if not for the staff, I would have never gotten this far and passed my tests. I highly recommend this GED Course.”

Why Onsego is the best GED resource

Testimonials and recommendations aside, Onsego really does offer a comprehensive course that guarantees that their students will be able to achieve their GED in just two months, as long as they follow Onsego’s course outline. For those that find it hard to follow Onsego’s coursework, there’s a 100% money back guarantee within a 7 day trial period.

Rich resources

There are all four subjects included in Onsego GED Prep: Math, Science, Language Arts, and Social Studies. The materials are easy to understand and digest, being only two to five-minute-long videos, on top of text and mini-quizzes. Each subject is split into mini-lessons so that students are able to learn at their own speed and time. The coursework doesn’t try to cram too much into each lesson so that there is maximum information retention for the student.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Helpful features

The rich materials are one thing, but there are also plenty of other resources such as test-taking strategy sharing, practice tests, a progress tracker, and a note-taking system. All of which are designed to help students learn more efficiently.

Onsego’s practice tests are recognized by the GED testing service. There are over 90 practice tests for students to take in order to better prepare for the actual exam and also to give them a better understanding of their own weaknesses.

Protection from quitting

It’s Steve Gory’s belief that everyone can achieve their GED, but there’s one thing that always gets in the way: the lack of determination. The founder of Onsego built the platform to keep GED candidates motivated by making learning a fun process. Having a tracker can encourage users to take their lessons seriously, and their quitting protection system will send you a notification when the platform notices that there haven’t been any advancements.

“Everyone deserves an education,” Gory explains, “Onsego offers accessibility for those in disadvantaged situations and gives them the opportunity to help themselves.”

—

This content is sponsored by Annabel Monaghan.

iStockPhoto