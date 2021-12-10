How to Study in Nursing School: a Survival Guide From Students for Students

—

Nursing education often gets challenging for unprepared students because they face numerous assignments, need to attend lectures, and often have part-time jobs in the hospitals. Factor in the need to tidy their apartments, cook food, buy foodstuffs, and comply with everyday hygiene routines, and there is zero free time for healthy sleep and relaxation.

At these periods, survival seems unrealistic, and many students start thinking about dropping out of college to restore their mental balance and accumulate energy for another try. However, this solution is not effective as studies will always be hard. So, your task is not to escape the challenge, thinking that you’ll do better next time, but to face it and develop effective strategies.

Focus on the Goal

It’s normal to get lost amid the daily routines, letting your depression overwhelm you and forgetting why you are in college. However, a minimal conscious effort is enough to recollect your dreams and aspirations before enrolment.

You’ve surely dreamt of graduating with flying colors and getting a well-paid nursing job. You were optimistic about studies as a path to discover new knowledge. So, to revive your energy and motivation for studies, make sure to remind yourself of these goals and ambitions more often.

Develop Healthy Study Habits

Studying well doesn’t always mean studying harder. You can always deal with the tasks smarter, thus spending less time on the assignment and completing it equally well. Some tricks to minimize the study time are: doing your homework right after the class and taking notes. The first tip works universally well as the memories of the new material are still fresh in your mind, and you can complete the task quickly without revising the learned material.

Still, some course assignments are given at the end of a learning block – a couple of weeks or even a semester. Thus, you can’t sit down to write that assignment early as you don’t have all the necessary information for its completion yet.

Here, the second tip comes in handy, as note-taking will help you keep a concise register of all learned material available at any time. In this way, you won’t need to reread all lecture materials and textbook chapters to start a large assignment; you’ll have the summaries of all materials at your fingertips.

Do Something Physical

Doing much intellectual work is very draining for physical and mental well-being, so seeking some revival and relaxation in physical activity is essential. You need to find a kind of sport that fits your regime and gives you pleasure. There is no need to invest much money in costly accessories or equipment if you are on a tight budget; even a morning jogging session or some YouTube yoga in the open air will do.

The trick with using physical activity for intellectual relaxation is the refocus of our brain. Once the brain works on an intellectual task, it cannot resolve the problem promptly because the information needs time to be processed and adequately categorized. Thus, when you set your books aside and go for a walk or arrange a workout, your brain receives a refreshing break for resolving the intellectual challenge at hand.

Eat and Drink Healthily

The importance of healthy nutrition and hydration regime can hardly be overestimated as we are what we eat (and drink). Thus, as soon as you feed on fast food and Coca-Cola, you can hardly expect your brain to work at its full capacity. You’re likelier to feel chronic fatigue, sleep and eating disorders, and a permanent loss of motivation after several days of empty eating.

Thus, to help your body cope with excessive educational loads, you need to add energy-rich products to your daily meals. Include healthy fats and protein to stay energetic, while good fiber will guarantee proper metabolism and digestion.

Water is equally essential for your health because it transports all vital nutrients across your body, ensuring that all organs and cells work well. Thus, when you drink enough water, your body and brain function well, and your immunity remains strong.

Dehydration, on the contrary, is a source of multiple health problems as it can cause brain malfunctioning, lowered metabolism, reduced capacity of your body temperature regulation, and impaired protective mechanisms. Don’t ignore the hydration regime and drink at least eight glasses of water a day to stay productive and perseverant during complex nursing studies.

Ask for Help and Clarification

Studies are harsh, but you’re not alone. The main secret of all survivors is to ask for help whenever you need it and see that you can’t cope with the task on your own. You can build an entire support network and use people’s help in times of need not to compromise your grades and deadlines.

First, you can always consult your supervisor on all troubling and unclear points in the course materials. Second, you can ask peers for help and advice, thus getting valuable feedback and study support. Third, you can resort to an external provider’s assistance if you’re stuck with numerous tasks and can’t complete all of them on time.

Incorporate Feedback

Last but not least, use the feedback you receive from peers and supervisors to study better and become a more knowledgeable student day by day. Many newbies get upset with the negative feedback and see some personal offense in it, while in fact, it’s a simple explanation of their strong and weak sides. If you learn to look at feedback as an extra learning opportunity, you’re sure to survive the hard study years and graduate as a capable professional.

Practice Makes You Stronger

As you can see, nursing studies are manageable and possible, especially if you have a positive mindset and a toolkit for addressing complicated educational situations. Be sure to stay connected with the group and keep pace with the study progress even if you fall ill or are absent for a couple of days; be active and visible, and your studies are sure to get better day by day.

