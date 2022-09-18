Top Tips on How to Be Motivated While Writing Essays?

—

Even though essay writing is a necessary component of school and college activities, most people hate doing it. It can be challenging to plan them, begin writing, and complete them quickly, particularly if you are not a talented writer or can’t hire an essay writer now. It can be stressful enough to focus on your homework!

Most students don’t have the drive to write an essay, so we decided to provide you with our best advice on how to find it in this article. The most important thing is to start. You can start writing your essays using these tips and finish one at a time. Once you do, you’ll notice that you feel more productive, motivated to follow through with a plan, and much better able to stay focused on your assignments!

1. Try your best to find a topic you enjoy.

The simplest method to stay motivated to write an essay is to choose a subject that has deep meaning to you. You may not have much choice in some essays where the topic has already been assigned, but this is not always the case.

You’ll usually be limited to a particular topic, such as choosing a great historical figure or a work of fiction written by a female author, etc. Make sure, though, that whatever you decide, it has importance for you and makes you at least somewhat excited to learn more and study the subject. This makes it easier for you to feel inspired to write an essay rather than pushed to do it out of necessity.

2. Make an essay outline that includes the opening and closing paragraphs.

In this step, you’ll organize the essay in a simple way that helps you understand what comes first. One of the essential pieces of advice for planning your writing process is this one.

This makes the essay seem less difficult, encouraging you to write it. An introduction, a body, and a conclusion make up most essays. Based on the arguments you plan to make in the essay, decide how many body paragraphs you’ll need.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

To assist you in the following step and to help you realize that you can write the essay in these separate parts rather than feeling as though you must sit down and simply write an essay all at once, you should outline your essay.

3. Set the word count.

Decide the proper word count for each part after you have your outline in mind. For example, if you were writing a 1000-word essay, you would likely use 100 words for the introduction, 200 words for each of the four body paragraphs, and 100 words for the conclusion. How you organize it and how long you want the finished essay to be is up to you.

Although it may seem like extra effort at first, writing an essay that is well organized and has a set word count can motivate you since you can see how it is starting to take shape even before you begin writing. It suddenly seems a lot simpler, which motivates you to move forward.

4. Divide the work.

Break the work down over a couple of days and schedule it, so it’s not all done in one day. This will make you a person who doesn’t put off essays until the very last minute. For example, you could do one part per day if you had five days and five parts, or you could divide it in half if you only had two days.

Doing this will motivate you to approach essay writing from a smart perspective. This way you’ll take small steps and won’t get tired from writing all day. Also, it’s much easier to make yourself start doing something when it doesn’t take much time a day.

5. Structure your notes and research.

Find out the cause of your lack of motivation for writing your essay. Most likely, one of the reasons you don’t start writing your paper is because the whole process seems boring or even stressful.

Students often use index cards to write down each detail and then arrange the cards in the order they want the essay to follow later on. It’s a great tip to organize your research into digestible notes.

You must first process the information you have learned to incorporate it into an essay, so don’t forget to do it after researching and before writing. Otherwise, you’ll be left with a stack of books without any notes. You’ll have to remember every detail of the paragraph about stylistic devices that was on page 239 of the book with the red cover to finish the essay, which is impossible.

6. Find quotes.

Often it can be a great idea to start with a quotation in your introduction, especially if you’re writing a high school essay. In any case, it’s a wonderful idea to search for quotes related to your subject. It will inspire you to write an essay giving you the motivation to begin.

Remember that the quotation doesn’t necessarily have to be directly related to your subject or use the exact words you want to use in your essay. It could be from a notable person you are writing about or it could be a general notion you are discussing in your essay.

7. Study relevant essays.

Since it’s doubtful that this is your first essay, you should check your earlier ones to refresh your memory on how you organized them. You should also study examples of finished essays to see if you have any criticism from professors.

You can read relevant writings on the topic you find online, or the instructor gives them to previous students. Still, you must be mindful only to read this and avoid making any notes that could result in plagiarism, even accidentally. To gain extra ideas for structuring your essay without running the risk of plagiarizing someone else’s words or ideas, reading writings on other topics could be a good idea.

8. Meet with a Friend to Write

Partner up with a friend and schedule study sessions. You can set goals for how far ahead in your essays you want to be at the end of it if you find it difficult to stay motivated when writing the essay. Working next to someone who is also writing an essay can be motivating so you don’t feel left behind. However, you shouldn’t share notes to the point when you write identical essays.

9. Give yourself a reward.

If earning a high grade on the essay isn’t enough to keep you motivated and write, decide on a reward for yourself when you finish it. It may be a cup of coffee you make yourself, going to see a movie with a friend later, or a weekend getaway you plan. Whatever it is, motivate yourself to finish the essay so you can enjoy the benefit.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This content is brought to you by Juli Sheller

iStockPhoto