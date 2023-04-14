Why Windows Is a Great Choice for Students?

—

A student’s life revolves around studying, doing assignments, doing homework, and doing research. Good research requires a student to have a good computer or laptop to ease the process. The main concern, however, is the best operating system that will help students achieve their objectives easily and without spending much.

We have Windows, Mac, and Linus, among many other operating systems. While both can help students study and do research, one must always turn out the best student’s choice. That is why in this guide, we describe https://domyhomework123.com/ and why Windows is the best option for all students.

What is Windows?

Developed by Microsoft, Windows is one of the best graphical operating systems that allow users to access different activities from the computer with ease. For instance, connecting to the internet, playing games, downloading files, and watching videos, among many other activities. The system can be used by professionals in offices, students for studying, or even for home use.

Key Features of the Windows Operating System

Being among the famous operating systems, let’s describe the top features of Windows OS below:

Start Menu

The start menu on Windows OS is where the user interacts first before any other activity. Once the user switch on the computer, they see a start menu with a list of all the apps. (You can also access pinned apps and recently used apps here). Still, you can access different files and actions using the search bar. Through the start menu, you can put your machine to sleep mode or turn it off as well.

File Explorer

While at a workplace, home, or even school, we often organize most of the documents in place for easy accessibility. Windows, too, has a file explorer that performs the exact task. You can save your documents according to their use in a specific location for easy access whenever you need them. Besides, you can group the files accordingly, delete, rename, or create shortcuts, among other actions, when using file explorer. What’s more, you can easily access recently used files and documents through file explorer.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Control Panel

The control panel helps to configure and control applications and resources on the computer. For instance, if you need to set time, change the hardware settings, network settings, or any other activity, you can accomplish all these through the control panel.

Cortana

When you cannot perform a certain task or are stuck in the middle of the task, Windows has Cortana, an AI voice assistant that can help you with your questions or commands. It operates more like Siri and Google Assistant.

Browser (Edge)

Microsoft Edge is a default Windows browser. You can opt to use the browser to access the internet and browse anything you need to. Some of the reasons you can opt to use Edge are protection from unsafe websites, protection from phishing, and even malware protection.

MS Paint

This feature from Windows eases tasks such as paintings and drawings. The features come with different inks and pens to enable you to create different drawings of different shapes and be more colorful.

Task Manager

This feature makes it possible to manage all the tasks running when using a computer. Through the feature, the user can force stop some tasks and review running tasks. Besides, you can see how much RAM, CPU, and memory is used by varied apps from the system.

Taskbar

The taskbar is a small strip visible at the computer’s bottom. It is through the taskbar that users can access open tasks and applications that are running. The user can as well pin and access applications. Other details you can access through the taskbar are time & date. A user can customize the taskbar based on their preference.

Why should students consider using Windows?

Having explored the top features of the Windows Operating System, the next element is to discuss why Windows make a perfect option for students, and some of the reasons include the following:

Online and offline usage

In most instances, students will want to review learning materials and related resources, even when they are offline. Thanks to Windows 11 operating system, which works with cloud services making applications and information available both when online and offline, thus making work easy for students.

Support Base

As a student, you will always have the urge to learn a new thing. Especially if you are a tech student, learning and exploring the Windows operating system will be quite easy, considering that the Windows market share is quite big. You will find an expert with ease and have your concerns cleared within a short time. Besides, when troubleshooting or finding a solution to a given functionality, you are likely to get instant help considering that Windows has a large support base globally.

Easy to customize

There is a lot more you can do with Windows besides adjusting the accent color and changing the wallpaper to improve user experience.

For instance, you can easily customize your Windows to look like a Mac; this will improve your productivity as a student if you enjoy the mac approach. You can as well replace the core system functionality to suit your preference.

There are a lot more personalization functionalities in Windows that can make your school work easy when using the Windows operating system.

Gaming

Of course, there is time for studying and time for unwinding. As a student, you can spend your free time gaming as you unwind and keep off the stress of books.

When it comes to the gaming experience, the Windows operating system has many games that are easily accessible.

Besides, Windows has a higher compatibility rate, making it possible to play old games on modern hardware and even improving the online gaming experience.

What’s more, Windows has elements that can modify games to give the user a good experience. For instance, you can adjust game visuals to suit your preferences.

Conclusion

Having a good laptop is a top concern for every student. However, having the best operating system is the core element. If you ever doubted what Windows OS could help you achieve as a student, simply review the features and reasons why Windows is a perfect option, as outlined in this guide.

—

This content is brought to you by Irene Mitchell

iStockPhoto