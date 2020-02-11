Get Daily Email
Home / Environment / 10 AMAZING Grand Canyon Facts!

10 AMAZING Grand Canyon Facts!

by Leave a Comment


10 AMAZING Grand Canyon Facts! From it’s unknown history to it’s amazing beauty…stay tuned to number 1 to find out the 10 most amazing things about the Grand Canyon!


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

from its unknown history to its amazing
beauty stay tuned a number one to find
out the ten most amazing things about
the Grand Canyon
number ten it’s old but we don’t know
how old one of the most amazing things
about the Grand Canyon is that it’s a
natural landmark meaning that it was
literally nature who helped carved it
out and shape it into the tourist
attraction and landmark we know today
and for the most part we know how it was
formed
it was the Colorado River that slowly
but surely carved out this amazing
Canyon and the end result is what we see
now but here’s the question that no one
is really able to answer when exactly
was it made for a long time it was
stated that the Grand Canyon is about
six million years old which means it
preceded humanity by a very large
portion of time but there are some
scientists who actually put that number
in question a study done in 2012 has the
Grand Canyon being closer to 70 million
years old
which is a much longer period of
existence and not only do they say that
but they think that the Grand Canyon
originally started out as a series of
canyons that were eventually joined
together by the river slowly carving the
rest of it out granted we will never
truly know how long it took to form or
in a time machine but it’s curious to
think about that’s for sure
number nine bigger than a US state one
of the things that really blows the
minds of people who see the Grand Canyon
is that it’s huge and again it was made
by Nature which means that nature was
able to make something this huge in epic
with nothing but time and effort but
when you calculate the actual size of
the Grand Canyon you’ll find that it’s
1904 square miles in size which is truly
massive but if you start looking at the
states that comprise the u.s. you’ll
find that it’s quite a bit bigger than
the smallest state in the country Rhode
Island that’s right the Grand Canyon is
bigger than Rhode Island which is only
about 1212 square miles part of the
reason for the Grand Canyon size is
because of its depth and length it could
go a mile deep into the earth of places
and it’s ten miles across in other areas
it makes you wonder doesn’t it with its
size should the Grand Canyon be its own
state and probably not give
the living conditions people would have
to get used to number eight it has its
a way that it causes things like going
from rain to shine and back to rain or
having snow one minute and having it
melt by the time the day is over because
of how and where the Grand Canyon is
constructed it is able to sustain its
own unique weather system this is
because of its elevation since the Grand
Canyon can be as high as 8,000 feet in
elevation and is diva’s a mile into the
earth the temperature wind and more will
grow or shrink depending on your
location within the place for example if
you go from the top of the Grand Canyon
to the bottom of it you’ll feel yourself
getting hotter as you descend by about
five and a half degrees for every
thousand feet to be exact this also
means that the weather conditions like
rain or shine will depend on where you
are in the canyon as well so if you
decide to take a trip there which I
highly recommend prepare for whatever
may blow your way
number seven how low can you go
technically speaking the Grand Canyon
reaches into the earth about 6,000 feet
in certain places making it a pretty
deep canyon you might even think this is
the deepest canyon in the world but it’s
not it’s not even close to be honest
that honor goes to the Yarlung Tsangpo
Gorge in Tibet that particular Canyon
can reach an incredible depth of
seventeen thousand five hundred and
sixty-seven feet down in certain places
which makes it well double and almost
triple the depth of what the Grand
Canyon can do there’s also the length
factor the Yarlung Tsangpo Gorge is one
that is nearly three times the size of
the Grand Canyon in terms of length for
its 30 miles longer than the Grand
Canyon that is a really big Canyon
don’t get me wrong there’s no doubt in
anyone’s mind that the Grand Canyon is
very impressive in its own right but
that doesn’t mean that the canyon is the
biggest in the world as we’ve proven
here
number six lots of caves given how the
Grand Canyon was formed via water and
erosion over a long period of time there
was never any doubt that certain caves
and passageways were cut out from the
earth by this overtime but what might
surprise you is the sheer amount of them
that are in the Grand Canyon
hit him within the Grand Canyon are an
estimated 1,000 caves of those 335 have
been recorded very few have been mapped
or inventoried most have developed in
the limestone of the red wall and Wahb
formations although some are known to
exist in other formations some caves are
well known and over the years have been
frequent and often by visitors such as
the cave of the domes on Horseshoe Mesa
this is fascinating for many reasons not
the least of which is that many of these
caves haven’t been properly explored
which means there could be some very
interesting discoveries just waiting to
happen there have already been findings
of fossils from ancient Ice Age animals
and fauna and there are some caves that
hosts all kinds of animals so imagine
how much more we would know about the
Grand Canyon’s past if we just explored
the caves but there’s one thing you
aren’t likely to find in them number
five dinosaur bones you know the phrase
timing is everything
well in the case of the Grand Canyon
that’s most definitely the case in one
particular instance I mentioned in the
last entry that there have been fossils
found of certain Ice Age plants and
creatures but not found at all our
dinosaur bones this is odd at first
because dinosaur bones have been found
all over the planet and there have been
some incredible finds within a short
distance from the Grand Canyon itself
and given the composition of the Grand
Canyon which has many materials which
would easily contain dinosaur bones if
given the chance you would think that
there would be dinosaur bones there but
there aren’t at all and there’s a very
simple and logical reason as to why
while the canyon itself may not have
been carved in total six to 17 million
years ago at best guess the
the canyon was formed in was around for
billions of years before that and
because the dinosaurs lived on the earth
in the middle of that period that means
that the canyon wasn’t around to hold
the bones or be an ecosystem for the
dinosaurs to live in well there’s a
chance that the dinosaurs could have
lived in the area before the canyon was
formed there’s honestly no proof of that
and we know that dinosaurs didn’t live
all over the world just in a majority of
places on it number four there aren’t a
lot of fish in the rivers looking at the
Grand Canyon as a whole you’re gonna see
some unique and diverse wildlife you’d
have to given the condition of which the
animals have to live in for example the
heat elevation lack of certain greenery
and so on and so forth
but eventually when you come to the
rivers you’ll notice something very
interesting there aren’t a lot of fish
in them one of the big reasons for this
is that the Colorado River which created
the canyon is very salty it’s under
flood and it has a great degree of
temperature difference so as such there
are only eight species of fish in the
waters of the Grand Canyon and six of
them can only be found in the Colorado
River section number three the rock
squirrel so what the Grand Canyon
doesn’t have the most diverse population
of animals ever it does have something
you need to look out for but the one you
need to look out for the most is the
rock squirrel now I’m not joking you
need to be careful of the squirrels
every year about twelve people are
bitten by rock schools why because they
get too close to the squirrels because
they think they’re cute regular
squirrels and they try to feed them and
thus they get bit to try and prevent
this there are signs telling you not to
feed the squirrels and so you’ve been
warned number two a gateway to the
beyond it’s not surprising when a person
or tribe places a certain significance
on a landmark and the Grand Canyon is no
exception the local Hopi Tribe is one
that believes that the Grand Canyon
isn’t just a landmark made by nature but
a place that is instrumental in the
journey to the beyond according to them
when you pass on from this life your
spirit will start to walk the canyon
you’ll head west until you reach a place
of emergence locate
we’re the Colorado and Little Colorado
rivers meet and it is there that you’ll
go into the afterlife
number one it’s one of the most visited
parks in the country okay so this one
may not be the biggest surprise on earth
but it’s one that needs to be said the
Grand Canyon is a marvel to behold up
close and that’s why it’s one of the
most popular parks in all of the United
States around six million people a year
visit the park which is a pretty big
number when you think about it
strangely though the only part that
beats it in terms of annual visitors are
the Great Smoky Mountains that are in
North Carolina and Tennessee another
thing to note is that this amount of
visitors was not always typical of the
Grand Canyon
oh no when the park open all the way
back in 1919 the visitor numbers were
about nineteen thousand per year granted
that was still in the relatively early
days of transportation in the US but
still that’s pretty low but once things
got rolling and facilities and
transportation got better people started
to flock to the Grand Canyon and that
hasn’t changed since have you ever been
to the Grand Canyon tell us about your
experience in the comments below and
take care
[Music]

