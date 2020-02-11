—
10 AMAZING Grand Canyon Facts! From it’s unknown history to it’s amazing beauty…stay tuned to number 1 to find out the 10 most amazing things about the Grand Canyon!
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
from its unknown history to its amazing
00:02
beauty stay tuned a number one to find
00:04
out the ten most amazing things about
00:06
the Grand Canyon
00:11
[Music]
00:18
number ten it’s old but we don’t know
00:21
how old one of the most amazing things
00:24
about the Grand Canyon is that it’s a
00:25
natural landmark meaning that it was
00:27
literally nature who helped carved it
00:29
out and shape it into the tourist
00:31
attraction and landmark we know today
00:32
and for the most part we know how it was
00:35
formed
00:35
it was the Colorado River that slowly
00:37
but surely carved out this amazing
00:39
Canyon and the end result is what we see
00:41
now but here’s the question that no one
00:44
is really able to answer when exactly
00:47
was it made for a long time it was
00:50
stated that the Grand Canyon is about
00:51
six million years old which means it
00:53
preceded humanity by a very large
00:55
portion of time but there are some
00:57
scientists who actually put that number
00:59
in question a study done in 2012 has the
01:03
Grand Canyon being closer to 70 million
01:06
years old
01:07
which is a much longer period of
01:09
existence and not only do they say that
01:12
but they think that the Grand Canyon
01:13
originally started out as a series of
01:15
canyons that were eventually joined
01:17
together by the river slowly carving the
01:19
rest of it out granted we will never
01:21
truly know how long it took to form or
01:23
in a time machine but it’s curious to
01:26
think about that’s for sure
01:28
number nine bigger than a US state one
01:32
of the things that really blows the
01:34
minds of people who see the Grand Canyon
01:35
is that it’s huge and again it was made
01:39
by Nature which means that nature was
01:41
able to make something this huge in epic
01:43
with nothing but time and effort but
01:46
when you calculate the actual size of
01:47
the Grand Canyon you’ll find that it’s
01:50
1904 square miles in size which is truly
01:54
massive but if you start looking at the
01:57
states that comprise the u.s. you’ll
01:59
find that it’s quite a bit bigger than
02:00
the smallest state in the country Rhode
02:03
Island that’s right the Grand Canyon is
02:06
bigger than Rhode Island which is only
02:08
about 1212 square miles part of the
02:12
reason for the Grand Canyon size is
02:14
because of its depth and length it could
02:16
go a mile deep into the earth of places
02:18
and it’s ten miles across in other areas
02:21
it makes you wonder doesn’t it with its
02:23
size should the Grand Canyon be its own
02:26
state and probably not give
02:29
the living conditions people would have
02:30
to get used to number eight it has its
02:34
own weather system before we talk about
02:37
the amazing weather diversity at the
02:38
Grand Canyon take a moment to like this
02:40
video and join the zero to hero
02:42
community by using the buttons below I
02:45
want you to think about a place where
02:46
you live where it seems like the weather
02:48
can shift on a dime and if that does
02:51
happen it’s often because of the weather
02:53
systems that converge on an area in such
02:55
a way that it causes things like going
02:57
from rain to shine and back to rain or
02:59
having snow one minute and having it
03:01
melt by the time the day is over because
03:04
of how and where the Grand Canyon is
03:06
constructed it is able to sustain its
03:08
own unique weather system this is
03:10
because of its elevation since the Grand
03:12
Canyon can be as high as 8,000 feet in
03:15
elevation and is diva’s a mile into the
03:17
earth the temperature wind and more will
03:20
grow or shrink depending on your
03:22
location within the place for example if
03:24
you go from the top of the Grand Canyon
03:26
to the bottom of it you’ll feel yourself
03:28
getting hotter as you descend by about
03:30
five and a half degrees for every
03:32
thousand feet to be exact this also
03:35
means that the weather conditions like
03:37
rain or shine will depend on where you
03:39
are in the canyon as well so if you
03:41
decide to take a trip there which I
03:43
highly recommend prepare for whatever
03:46
may blow your way
03:47
number seven how low can you go
03:51
technically speaking the Grand Canyon
03:53
reaches into the earth about 6,000 feet
03:55
in certain places making it a pretty
03:57
deep canyon you might even think this is
03:59
the deepest canyon in the world but it’s
04:02
not it’s not even close to be honest
04:05
that honor goes to the Yarlung Tsangpo
04:07
Gorge in Tibet that particular Canyon
04:10
can reach an incredible depth of
04:12
seventeen thousand five hundred and
04:14
sixty-seven feet down in certain places
04:16
which makes it well double and almost
04:18
triple the depth of what the Grand
04:19
Canyon can do there’s also the length
04:22
factor the Yarlung Tsangpo Gorge is one
04:25
that is nearly three times the size of
04:27
the Grand Canyon in terms of length for
04:29
its 30 miles longer than the Grand
04:31
Canyon that is a really big Canyon
04:35
don’t get me wrong there’s no doubt in
04:36
anyone’s mind that the Grand Canyon is
04:38
very impressive in its own right but
04:40
that doesn’t mean that the canyon is the
04:42
biggest in the world as we’ve proven
04:44
here
04:45
number six lots of caves given how the
04:49
Grand Canyon was formed via water and
04:51
erosion over a long period of time there
04:53
was never any doubt that certain caves
04:55
and passageways were cut out from the
04:57
earth by this overtime but what might
04:59
surprise you is the sheer amount of them
05:01
that are in the Grand Canyon
05:03
hit him within the Grand Canyon are an
05:05
estimated 1,000 caves of those 335 have
05:09
been recorded very few have been mapped
05:11
or inventoried most have developed in
05:14
the limestone of the red wall and Wahb
05:16
formations although some are known to
05:18
exist in other formations some caves are
05:20
well known and over the years have been
05:23
frequent and often by visitors such as
05:25
the cave of the domes on Horseshoe Mesa
05:27
this is fascinating for many reasons not
05:31
the least of which is that many of these
05:33
caves haven’t been properly explored
05:35
which means there could be some very
05:37
interesting discoveries just waiting to
05:39
happen there have already been findings
05:41
of fossils from ancient Ice Age animals
05:43
and fauna and there are some caves that
05:45
hosts all kinds of animals so imagine
05:48
how much more we would know about the
05:50
Grand Canyon’s past if we just explored
05:52
the caves but there’s one thing you
05:54
aren’t likely to find in them number
05:58
five dinosaur bones you know the phrase
06:01
timing is everything
06:03
well in the case of the Grand Canyon
06:05
that’s most definitely the case in one
06:07
particular instance I mentioned in the
06:09
last entry that there have been fossils
06:11
found of certain Ice Age plants and
06:13
creatures but not found at all our
06:16
dinosaur bones this is odd at first
06:19
because dinosaur bones have been found
06:21
all over the planet and there have been
06:23
some incredible finds within a short
06:25
distance from the Grand Canyon itself
06:26
and given the composition of the Grand
06:28
Canyon which has many materials which
06:30
would easily contain dinosaur bones if
06:32
given the chance you would think that
06:34
there would be dinosaur bones there but
06:37
there aren’t at all and there’s a very
06:39
simple and logical reason as to why
06:41
while the canyon itself may not have
06:44
been carved in total six to 17 million
06:46
years ago at best guess the
06:48
the canyon was formed in was around for
06:50
billions of years before that and
06:52
because the dinosaurs lived on the earth
06:53
in the middle of that period that means
06:55
that the canyon wasn’t around to hold
06:57
the bones or be an ecosystem for the
06:59
dinosaurs to live in well there’s a
07:01
chance that the dinosaurs could have
07:03
lived in the area before the canyon was
07:05
formed there’s honestly no proof of that
07:07
and we know that dinosaurs didn’t live
07:10
all over the world just in a majority of
07:12
places on it number four there aren’t a
07:15
lot of fish in the rivers looking at the
07:18
Grand Canyon as a whole you’re gonna see
07:20
some unique and diverse wildlife you’d
07:22
have to given the condition of which the
07:24
animals have to live in for example the
07:27
heat elevation lack of certain greenery
07:29
and so on and so forth
07:31
but eventually when you come to the
07:32
rivers you’ll notice something very
07:34
interesting there aren’t a lot of fish
07:37
in them one of the big reasons for this
07:40
is that the Colorado River which created
07:42
the canyon is very salty it’s under
07:45
flood and it has a great degree of
07:46
temperature difference so as such there
07:49
are only eight species of fish in the
07:51
waters of the Grand Canyon and six of
07:53
them can only be found in the Colorado
07:55
River section number three the rock
07:58
squirrel so what the Grand Canyon
08:01
doesn’t have the most diverse population
08:03
of animals ever it does have something
08:05
you need to look out for but the one you
08:07
need to look out for the most is the
08:10
rock squirrel now I’m not joking you
08:13
need to be careful of the squirrels
08:15
every year about twelve people are
08:17
bitten by rock schools why because they
08:20
get too close to the squirrels because
08:22
they think they’re cute regular
08:23
squirrels and they try to feed them and
08:25
thus they get bit to try and prevent
08:28
this there are signs telling you not to
08:31
feed the squirrels and so you’ve been
08:33
warned number two a gateway to the
08:36
beyond it’s not surprising when a person
08:39
or tribe places a certain significance
08:42
on a landmark and the Grand Canyon is no
08:44
exception the local Hopi Tribe is one
08:47
that believes that the Grand Canyon
08:48
isn’t just a landmark made by nature but
08:51
a place that is instrumental in the
08:52
journey to the beyond according to them
08:54
when you pass on from this life your
08:56
spirit will start to walk the canyon
08:58
you’ll head west until you reach a place
09:00
of emergence locate
09:01
we’re the Colorado and Little Colorado
09:03
rivers meet and it is there that you’ll
09:06
go into the afterlife
09:07
number one it’s one of the most visited
09:10
parks in the country okay so this one
09:13
may not be the biggest surprise on earth
09:15
but it’s one that needs to be said the
09:17
Grand Canyon is a marvel to behold up
09:19
close and that’s why it’s one of the
09:21
most popular parks in all of the United
09:23
States around six million people a year
09:25
visit the park which is a pretty big
09:27
number when you think about it
09:28
strangely though the only part that
09:30
beats it in terms of annual visitors are
09:32
the Great Smoky Mountains that are in
09:34
North Carolina and Tennessee another
09:37
thing to note is that this amount of
09:38
visitors was not always typical of the
09:40
Grand Canyon
09:40
oh no when the park open all the way
09:43
back in 1919 the visitor numbers were
09:45
about nineteen thousand per year granted
09:48
that was still in the relatively early
09:50
days of transportation in the US but
09:52
still that’s pretty low but once things
09:55
got rolling and facilities and
09:57
transportation got better people started
09:59
to flock to the Grand Canyon and that
10:01
hasn’t changed since have you ever been
10:04
to the Grand Canyon tell us about your
10:06
experience in the comments below and
10:07
take care
10:10
[Music]
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
Leave a Reply
.