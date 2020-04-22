10 Eco-Friendly Home Tips to Help Save the Planet

—

Homeowners are always looking for ways to make their homes greener. You can use a few sensible tips to help you make the most out of your home without wasting more energy than necessary.

1. Use an Efficient System For Heating and Cooling Your Home

You can start by looking at how you’re cooling or heating your place. You can use many things when caring for your home:

Replace your HVAC system if it is outdated. Today’s newer models are more efficient and use less energy. A unit with a higher Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio or SEER total is best, as that value refers to the overall cooling output of an air conditioner.

Install windows that reflect UV rays to keep your home cooler. Excess UV rays may cause a home to become warmer than expected.

Install a heated floor in your bathroom. Such a surface can provide warmth in this critical part of your home without using as much energy. It is best to have a floor whose energy level you can control.

You can also use a pellet stove for heating your home. A pellet stove provides a cleaner heat source. It is also safer to burn wood pellets than it is to burn larger bits of wood in a traditional stove.

You can hire a professional to help you with installing one of these many things.

2. Install Water Conservation Features

You can also look at various water conservation items around your home. These can help you make the most of the rainfall in your area:

Install a smart irrigation system around your yard. The system can be triggered at specific times or conditions and will ensure you use water responsibly and at the optimal times.

Install rainwater barrels around your house. A barrel may go near your downspouts.

A tankless water heater is always ideal. Installing a new heater lets you produce hot water right away without having to run the water for a while.

These features can work well with a whole-house water filtration system, although that is optional.

3. Use LED Bulbs

You’ll save energy and money with Light Emitting Diode or LED bulbs. These bulbs produce powerful light without using lots of energy. The bulbs can also last longer than traditional models. Some designs let you dim the light intensity or change its color, although the functionality will vary by model.

4. Use reclaimed wood for home projects.

You can conserve resources by using reclaimed wood instead of new wood materials for a patio or other construction tasks around your home. Reclaimed wood comes from previously used sources. The wood is treated and cleaned to ensure it can work for other purposes. You can always add a new stain or coat of paint over the wood if you wish.

5. Invest in new appliances for your home.

The appliances around your home could be replaced with newer ones. You can get new appliances that feature Energy Star certifications. An Energy Star appliance uses less power and has lower overall operating costs. It will also produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions. You might be able to get a tax credit depending on what you order.

6. Install solar panels to your roof.

Check with your local homeowner’s association to see if you can install solar panels on your home’s roof. New solar panels can provide you with renewable energy from the sun’s rays. The design uses a few features:

You can get these panels installed around your roof. These should be installed in places that are directly subjected to the sun’s rays.

The energy collected by the panels will go into a battery that links to your home’s power supply.

You’ll draw energy from the battery, thus having renewable energy without being reliant on your local power grid.

Check to see how well these panels can work at your home. You might need to contact a professional electrician to help.

Also, you might qualify for tax credits when you install solar panels. The terms for such credits will vary by property.

7. Wash Clothes With Cold Water

The problem with using warm or hot water when washing your clothes is that it takes a bit to get it ready. You need to use more energy, not to mention you might have to run water for a bit. Washing your clothes with cold water is best, as it is faster and doesn’t require as many resources. Cold washing may also do well in clearing out some stains.

You always have the option to install a tankless heater that uses less water and power, as mentioned earlier. But even if you have one of these heaters, washing in cold water may still be best.

8. Air-dry your laundry.

Hanging your laundry and leaving it out to dry allows natural air to circulate around your fabrics. The air will naturally dry the laundry without using lots of energy like what a clothes dryer can produce. It is also safer, as air-drying your fabrics won’t be a fire hazard. Your clothes won’t be likely to shrink if you air-dry them.

9. Check on leaks and other issues around your plumbing system.

You could end up wasting lots of water if you have a leaking faucet or other plumbing issue. A faucet that drips once a second could end up wasting thousands of gallons of water in a year. You can fix leaks and other plumbing problems yourself, or you can hire a plumber to identify the resolve these issues.

10. Install a compost bin.

A compost bin is useful in that you can take old food scraps and have them break down to produce a natural fertilizer. The bin reduces waste, not to mention it helps you add healthy nutrients to your yard.

Be sure you use the right items in your compost bin. Among the things you can add include:

Vegetable peels

Fruit scraps

Coffee grounds and filters

Egg shells

Dry leaves

Kitchen and toilet roll tubes

Paper towels and napkins

Dry leaves and twigs

Avoid adding meat or dairy-based items to your compost bin. These items will not break down well, not to mention they can produce an unpleasant odor. Be sure the compost bin is also sealed off to ensure that the proper compounds needed for allowing the items to break down can move about, thus allowing the compost to break down well enough.

This content is brought to you by Lora Blandon.

Photo: Shutterstock