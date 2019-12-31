—
10 Facts About The Mariana Trench! From its insane depths to its scientific mysteries…stay tuned to number 1 to find out the top 10 facts about the Mariana Trench!
from it’s insane depths to its
scientific mysteries stay tuned to
number one to find out the top 10 facts
about the Mariana Trench
number ten it’s one of the deepest parts
of our world when you think about our
world you likely think about how far
we’ve come in terms of building up our
cities or how high we’ve gone in terms
of space travel and whatnot
you might even look at the oceans and
wonder how deep it actually is to the
bottom of the ocean well as the Mariana
Trench has shown us it’s pretty deep in
fact it’s so deep that some think it can
go even deeper than we know just to
reach the Mariana Trench you have to go
30 6070 feet specifically you have to do
it off of the nearby Mariana Islands but
the point is still there to be made this
is a massively deep trench if you still
need some context as to how deep the
trench really is think about it like
this Mount Everest is the tallest
mountain above sea level in the world
right and it’s a great honor to climb
all the way up there and survive right
well if you were to pick up the entire
mountain from tip to summit turn it
upside down and stick it into the ocean
you still wouldn’t reach the trench
you’d still be about 7,000 feet away in
fact that’s how deep the trench is or at
least just to reach the top of it which
begs the question number 9 how low does
it go that is the question isn’t it and
to be completely honest we have no true
clue the fact is that although we’ve
sent people and probes and other devices
to try and scan the depth and the width
of the place there’s still no indication
as to how deep it truly goes there are
actually sections of the trench and one
of them is the Challenger Deep which is
said to be the deepest part of the
trench but because we can’t explore it
it will there’s a very good chance that
there are even deeper parts of the
trench and by that extension deeper
parts of our own ocean a bit you’re
getting kind of a skel vertigo huh
because all of this just goes to show
the ocean is much much deeper than
anyone could have imagined which also
makes it a place that humans definitely
want to explore because nothing
terrifies a human scientist more than a
question that has gone unanswered
or an incredible period of time but
seriously how low does it go sorry but
there’s just no way of knowing right now
number eight deep trouble
on take a moment to like this video and
join the zero to hero community by using
the buttons below believe it or not
we’ve known about the Mariana Trench
since the 1800s 1875 to be exact
however just because we knew it was
there didn’t mean we could get to it in
fact it took us nearly a hundred years
to get something strong enough to go
down there and start scanning the area
what do I mean by strong enough well
what you need to remember is that water
and there are similar in many ways not
the least of which is that air makes up
water in part and because of that they
can both increase in pressure in a
significant way the deeper you go into
the ocean
the more pressure of water builds up
that’s why scuba divers can only go so
far on their own once you get to about
400 feet below sea level the pressure of
the ocean starts to grow incredibly
strong and it can severely hurt the
human body if you’ve ever heard of the
bends it happens when a diver goes into
a deep pressure zone and then quickly
rises to a lower pressure zone this
causes the body to be pressurized and
depressurize too quickly and could cause
serious health issues if you go down too
far into the ocean you’ll literally be
compressed by the pressure and not in a
fun way think of it like a pop can being
crushed by your hand and that what’s
never happened before to a human in some
areas the pressure is so deep that you’d
likely be crushed into oblivion or even
turn inside out seriously
fun fact we have retrieved creatures
from the Mariana Trench and attempted to
bring them to the surface key word here
is attempted because the creatures that
somehow survive in the Mariana Trench
are so used to the pressures of the
water that any attempt to bring them
into lighter pressure areas destroys
them it’s not pretty
hearing all of this you might think it’s
impossible to get down to the trench and
survive but number seven three
explorers it has happened before twice
actually in total only three people in
the history of the world have ever made
it to the Mariana Trench and the trips
were quite spread out from one another
the first of these two trips were done
in 1960 85 years after the discovery of
the trench scientist Jacques Piccard and
US Navy lieutenant Don Walsh took a
submarine and went down into the deepest
depths of the ocean and were able to
successfully make it to the trench
itself in fact despite being the earlier
of the two trips they went the deepest
into the trench but hold on there’s a
catch for though they made it down their
sub wasn’t fully prepared for the
adventure and so after about 20 minutes
the enormous pressure of the ocean
depths started to crush the submarine
and the two were forced to retreat then
there was the trip made in 2012
fifty-two years after the original
journey by none other than legendary
filmmaker James Cameron he didn’t go
down in a submarine though but in a solo
depth pot of sorts and although he
didn’t go as deep as Picard and Walsh he
was able to stay down there for hours
and all throughout the process take
pictures and film of the life within the
trench since then many unmanned subs and
probes have gone to the trench with
mixed levels of success fun fact more
people have touched the moon’s surface
that have touched the waters of the
Mariana Trench number 6 no light imagine
you’re on a submarine and you’re going
down into the Mariana Trench you finally
reach it and you look outside your
window to observe it what do you see
trick question you actually see nothing
not because nothing exists in the
Mariana Trench is just an illusion this
isn’t a christopher nolan movie after
all but rather you can’t see anything
because the light of the sun doesn’t
reach the dips of the trench the reason
we see in the world today is because the
Sun emits rays that reach the earth and
by extension our eyes but the 36,000
foot depth of the ocean is too deep for
the sunlight to reach and so if you go
into the trench you have to bring your
own source of light to look around
because there’s very
within the trench itself to light your
way for the record both the sub and pod
the win into the trench had their own
flashlights and lamps to illuminate the
area and thus see what was there number
five the trench is old you might think
that it’s hard to gauge the age of
something like the oceans and their
waters but in fact it’s actually
something that scientists are able to do
quite well this is because they use
tests to determine how old the ocean
waters are and then determine how they
factor into the age of the world itself
the Mariana Trench is believed to be one
of the oldest seabed still on earth at
present scientists believe that it is
one hundred and eighty million years old
which could be why so little is known
about it and how it formed without
interference from man
number four plenty of things live down
there after everything you’ve heard
about the Mariana Trench you might think
that the place is uninhabitable I mean
it has pressure that can take you out
and no sunlight to light your way so
what kind of things could live down
there well a lot actually first and
foremost there’s a lot of simple life
creatures that live in the trench
including more than 200 species of
microorganisms but it’s not all simple
life there are types of sharks like the
goblin shark that reside there and the
infamous angler fish that has an antenna
that helps lure its prey into their doom
you may have seen that one on Finding
Nemo but although we do know some of the
things that live in the trench we don’t
know all of them and that’s why many are
still sinning craft into the depths
because they want to know all that lives
there number three hot and cold given
that there is no sunlight reaching the
Mariana Trench you might expect the
waters of the area to be incredibly cold
and you’d be partially right the average
temperature is between 34 and 39 degrees
Fahrenheit
however because of how deep it is and
how close it is to the Earth’s core
there are actually places nearby that
are blazing hot how is that possible
well it’s because of geothermal vents
these vents are connected to the Earth’s
core and can shoot out streams of air
and water that can get up to seven
hundred degrees and while that may seem
like a death trap it’s actually a
necessary thing as this influx of water
brings more minerals and nutrients to
the area thus providing sustenance to
the local wildlife number two it has its
own mythology if you’ve ever heard the
phrase people fear what they don’t
understand then you’ll understand how a
place like the Mariana Trench is so
scary to some after all we know that
some very scary creatures live down
there so it goes to reason that there
could be even more scary creatures in
the waters of the Mariana Trench as well
to that end there have been many books
and stories written about what may be
down there and one of the most popular
ones which was actually turned into a
movie last year is called the mick a
story about the infamous Megalodon shark
of prehistoric times and how a couple of
them actually survived very sixteen
tchen events and found a way out of the
trench and onto the surface this isn’t
true obviously that we knew of but it
doesn’t stop people from using the
trench as a plot device number one
there’s still a lot we don’t know
three explorers numerous unmanned subs
and probes later the truth is the
Mariana Trench is still a mystery to us
in a very large scale its natural
pressure and lack of light make it very
difficult to study for long periods of
time and because of that there’s so much
in there that we just don’t know there
could be dozens if not hundreds of new
animals and plant species down there we
could find a tunnel that leads right to
the Earth’s core or something else even
more remarkable this is a mystery that
many want to solve and so until it’s
entirely mapped out everyone wants to be
the one that discovers the next big
thing from the Mariana Trench what do
you think about the mysteries of the
ocean let us know in the comments below
in take care
you
