Home / Environment / 10 Facts About The Mariana Trench!

10 Facts About The Mariana Trench!

by Leave a Comment


10 Facts About The Mariana Trench! From its insane depths to its scientific mysteries…stay tuned to number 1 to find out the top 10 facts about the Mariana Trench!


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
from it’s insane depths to its
00:01
scientific mysteries stay tuned to
00:04
number one to find out the top 10 facts
00:06
about the Mariana Trench
00:12
[Music]
00:18
number ten it’s one of the deepest parts
00:22
of our world when you think about our
00:24
world you likely think about how far
00:27
we’ve come in terms of building up our
00:29
cities or how high we’ve gone in terms
00:31
of space travel and whatnot
00:33
you might even look at the oceans and
00:35
wonder how deep it actually is to the
00:37
bottom of the ocean well as the Mariana
00:40
Trench has shown us it’s pretty deep in
00:42
fact it’s so deep that some think it can
00:45
go even deeper than we know just to
00:48
reach the Mariana Trench you have to go
00:50
30 6070 feet specifically you have to do
00:55
it off of the nearby Mariana Islands but
00:58
the point is still there to be made this
00:59
is a massively deep trench if you still
01:03
need some context as to how deep the
01:05
trench really is think about it like
01:06
this Mount Everest is the tallest
01:09
mountain above sea level in the world
01:10
right and it’s a great honor to climb
01:13
all the way up there and survive right
01:16
well if you were to pick up the entire
01:19
mountain from tip to summit turn it
01:21
upside down and stick it into the ocean
01:23
you still wouldn’t reach the trench
01:25
you’d still be about 7,000 feet away in
01:29
fact that’s how deep the trench is or at
01:32
least just to reach the top of it which
01:34
begs the question number 9 how low does
01:38
it go that is the question isn’t it and
01:42
to be completely honest we have no true
01:45
clue the fact is that although we’ve
01:47
sent people and probes and other devices
01:50
to try and scan the depth and the width
01:52
of the place there’s still no indication
01:54
as to how deep it truly goes there are
01:57
actually sections of the trench and one
01:59
of them is the Challenger Deep which is
02:01
said to be the deepest part of the
02:02
trench but because we can’t explore it
02:04
it will there’s a very good chance that
02:06
there are even deeper parts of the
02:08
trench and by that extension deeper
02:11
parts of our own ocean a bit you’re
02:14
getting kind of a skel vertigo huh
02:16
because all of this just goes to show
02:18
the ocean is much much deeper than
02:20
anyone could have imagined which also
02:23
makes it a place that humans definitely
02:25
want to explore because nothing
02:26
terrifies a human scientist more than a
02:29
question that has gone unanswered
02:31
or an incredible period of time but
02:33
seriously how low does it go sorry but
02:37
there’s just no way of knowing right now
02:40
number eight deep trouble before we move
02:44
on take a moment to like this video and
02:46
join the zero to hero community by using
02:48
the buttons below believe it or not
02:51
we’ve known about the Mariana Trench
02:52
since the 1800s 1875 to be exact
02:57
however just because we knew it was
02:59
there didn’t mean we could get to it in
03:01
fact it took us nearly a hundred years
03:04
to get something strong enough to go
03:06
down there and start scanning the area
03:08
what do I mean by strong enough well
03:11
what you need to remember is that water
03:13
and there are similar in many ways not
03:15
the least of which is that air makes up
03:17
water in part and because of that they
03:19
can both increase in pressure in a
03:21
significant way the deeper you go into
03:24
the ocean
03:25
the more pressure of water builds up
03:27
that’s why scuba divers can only go so
03:29
far on their own once you get to about
03:31
400 feet below sea level the pressure of
03:34
the ocean starts to grow incredibly
03:36
strong and it can severely hurt the
03:38
human body if you’ve ever heard of the
03:41
bends it happens when a diver goes into
03:43
a deep pressure zone and then quickly
03:45
rises to a lower pressure zone this
03:48
causes the body to be pressurized and
03:50
depressurize too quickly and could cause
03:52
serious health issues if you go down too
03:55
far into the ocean you’ll literally be
03:57
compressed by the pressure and not in a
04:00
fun way think of it like a pop can being
04:03
crushed by your hand and that what’s
04:05
never happened before to a human in some
04:07
areas the pressure is so deep that you’d
04:10
likely be crushed into oblivion or even
04:13
turn inside out seriously
04:16
fun fact we have retrieved creatures
04:18
from the Mariana Trench and attempted to
04:20
bring them to the surface key word here
04:22
is attempted because the creatures that
04:26
somehow survive in the Mariana Trench
04:27
are so used to the pressures of the
04:30
water that any attempt to bring them
04:31
into lighter pressure areas destroys
04:34
them it’s not pretty
04:36
hearing all of this you might think it’s
04:38
impossible to get down to the trench and
04:40
survive but number seven three
04:44
explorers it has happened before twice
04:48
actually in total only three people in
04:50
the history of the world have ever made
04:52
it to the Mariana Trench and the trips
04:54
were quite spread out from one another
04:56
the first of these two trips were done
04:58
in 1960 85 years after the discovery of
05:02
the trench scientist Jacques Piccard and
05:05
US Navy lieutenant Don Walsh took a
05:07
submarine and went down into the deepest
05:09
depths of the ocean and were able to
05:12
successfully make it to the trench
05:13
itself in fact despite being the earlier
05:16
of the two trips they went the deepest
05:18
into the trench but hold on there’s a
05:21
catch for though they made it down their
05:23
sub wasn’t fully prepared for the
05:25
adventure and so after about 20 minutes
05:27
the enormous pressure of the ocean
05:29
depths started to crush the submarine
05:32
and the two were forced to retreat then
05:35
there was the trip made in 2012
05:37
fifty-two years after the original
05:39
journey by none other than legendary
05:41
filmmaker James Cameron he didn’t go
05:44
down in a submarine though but in a solo
05:46
depth pot of sorts and although he
05:48
didn’t go as deep as Picard and Walsh he
05:50
was able to stay down there for hours
05:52
and all throughout the process take
05:54
pictures and film of the life within the
05:56
trench since then many unmanned subs and
05:59
probes have gone to the trench with
06:01
mixed levels of success fun fact more
06:05
people have touched the moon’s surface
06:07
that have touched the waters of the
06:09
Mariana Trench number 6 no light imagine
06:14
you’re on a submarine and you’re going
06:16
down into the Mariana Trench you finally
06:18
reach it and you look outside your
06:20
window to observe it what do you see
06:23
trick question you actually see nothing
06:26
not because nothing exists in the
06:29
Mariana Trench is just an illusion this
06:31
isn’t a christopher nolan movie after
06:33
all but rather you can’t see anything
06:36
because the light of the sun doesn’t
06:38
reach the dips of the trench the reason
06:41
we see in the world today is because the
06:42
Sun emits rays that reach the earth and
06:44
by extension our eyes but the 36,000
06:48
foot depth of the ocean is too deep for
06:50
the sunlight to reach and so if you go
06:53
into the trench you have to bring your
06:55
own source of light to look around
06:57
because there’s very
06:58
within the trench itself to light your
07:00
way for the record both the sub and pod
07:03
the win into the trench had their own
07:05
flashlights and lamps to illuminate the
07:07
area and thus see what was there number
07:11
five the trench is old you might think
07:14
that it’s hard to gauge the age of
07:16
something like the oceans and their
07:17
waters but in fact it’s actually
07:19
something that scientists are able to do
07:21
quite well this is because they use
07:23
tests to determine how old the ocean
07:25
waters are and then determine how they
07:27
factor into the age of the world itself
07:29
the Mariana Trench is believed to be one
07:32
of the oldest seabed still on earth at
07:34
present scientists believe that it is
07:36
one hundred and eighty million years old
07:39
which could be why so little is known
07:41
about it and how it formed without
07:43
interference from man
07:44
number four plenty of things live down
07:47
there after everything you’ve heard
07:50
about the Mariana Trench you might think
07:52
that the place is uninhabitable I mean
07:54
it has pressure that can take you out
07:56
and no sunlight to light your way so
07:58
what kind of things could live down
08:00
there well a lot actually first and
08:03
foremost there’s a lot of simple life
08:05
creatures that live in the trench
08:07
including more than 200 species of
08:09
microorganisms but it’s not all simple
08:12
life there are types of sharks like the
08:14
goblin shark that reside there and the
08:17
infamous angler fish that has an antenna
08:20
that helps lure its prey into their doom
08:22
you may have seen that one on Finding
08:24
Nemo but although we do know some of the
08:27
things that live in the trench we don’t
08:29
know all of them and that’s why many are
08:31
still sinning craft into the depths
08:33
because they want to know all that lives
08:35
there number three hot and cold given
08:40
that there is no sunlight reaching the
08:41
Mariana Trench you might expect the
08:43
waters of the area to be incredibly cold
08:45
and you’d be partially right the average
08:48
temperature is between 34 and 39 degrees
08:51
Fahrenheit
08:52
however because of how deep it is and
08:54
how close it is to the Earth’s core
08:56
there are actually places nearby that
08:59
are blazing hot how is that possible
09:02
well it’s because of geothermal vents
09:05
these vents are connected to the Earth’s
09:07
core and can shoot out streams of air
09:09
and water that can get up to seven
09:11
hundred degrees and while that may seem
09:14
like a death trap it’s actually a
09:15
necessary thing as this influx of water
09:18
brings more minerals and nutrients to
09:20
the area thus providing sustenance to
09:22
the local wildlife number two it has its
09:26
own mythology if you’ve ever heard the
09:28
phrase people fear what they don’t
09:30
understand then you’ll understand how a
09:32
place like the Mariana Trench is so
09:34
scary to some after all we know that
09:37
some very scary creatures live down
09:39
there so it goes to reason that there
09:40
could be even more scary creatures in
09:42
the waters of the Mariana Trench as well
09:44
to that end there have been many books
09:47
and stories written about what may be
09:49
down there and one of the most popular
09:51
ones which was actually turned into a
09:53
movie last year is called the mick a
09:56
story about the infamous Megalodon shark
09:58
of prehistoric times and how a couple of
10:01
them actually survived very sixteen
10:03
tchen events and found a way out of the
10:05
trench and onto the surface this isn’t
10:08
true obviously that we knew of but it
10:12
doesn’t stop people from using the
10:14
trench as a plot device number one
10:17
there’s still a lot we don’t know
10:19
three explorers numerous unmanned subs
10:22
and probes later the truth is the
10:25
Mariana Trench is still a mystery to us
10:27
in a very large scale its natural
10:29
pressure and lack of light make it very
10:31
difficult to study for long periods of
10:33
time and because of that there’s so much
10:35
in there that we just don’t know there
10:37
could be dozens if not hundreds of new
10:40
animals and plant species down there we
10:43
could find a tunnel that leads right to
10:45
the Earth’s core or something else even
10:47
more remarkable this is a mystery that
10:50
many want to solve and so until it’s
10:52
entirely mapped out everyone wants to be
10:55
the one that discovers the next big
10:56
thing from the Mariana Trench what do
10:59
you think about the mysteries of the
11:00
ocean let us know in the comments below
11:02
in take care
11:06
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Zero2Hero

Bringing you AMAZING stories from around the world in a Top 10 List format....In this channel, we will walk you through a variety of interesting topics like ancient history, science, pop culture, conspiracy theories, and more! Subscribe today and watch our videos so that, in no time, YOU can learn about any topic and BE THE HERO!

