10 Hottest Places On Earth!! From literal volcanic fields to unbelievable temperatures you probably didn’t even know existed …stay tuned to number 1 to find out the 10 hottest places on Earth!
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
From literal volcanic fields to unbelievable temperatures you probably didn’t even know
00:04
existed…stay tuned to number 1 to find out the 10 hottest places on Earth!
00:20
Number 10: Dallol, Ethiopia.
00:24
When you think of hot places, I bet you would at least consider one that is volcanically
00:27
active as a potential “hotspot”.
00:30
Pun intended.
00:31
And that’s exactly what Dallol in Ethiopia was and is.
00:35
You can find it in the Afar Depression of Ethiopia, and it is indeed an area that is
00:40
affected by the prospect of being an erupting volcano, and that’s not even one of the only
00:45
reasons it’s hot.
00:47
Where it was located in Ethiopia is actually a mining site, and people did reside there
00:51
for some time, and then, it became a ghost town.
00:54
And given the heat, it’s not hard to see why.
00:57
Just on average, yes…ON AVERAGE, the place would be about 90 degrees plus.
01:04
During 1960-1966, the average temperature of Dallol was 94 degrees Fahrenheit, and recall
01:11
that average doesn’t mean highest, so it could get even more intense.
01:15
So…high average temperature…chance of the place erupting violently…yep, that’s
01:20
not a good place to live.
01:22
And this is only No.10.
01:25
Number 9: Coober Pedy, Australia.
01:28
On the surface (both literally and metaphorically), Coober Pedy, in Australia, seems like any
01:33
other town in the world.
01:35
It just so happens, that this town is right next to the biggest Opal mine in the world.
01:40
But that doesn’t make the town rich, per se, and it definitely doesn’t help their location
01:44
is in a place that has no shade or barricade from the sun, which can literally roast the
01:50
surface where the people live.
01:52
How do I define “roast”?
01:53
Well, how about 113 degrees?
01:57
That’s pretty hot.
01:58
And so, the people of Coober Pedy did the only thing they could do…they moved into
02:03
the mines.
02:04
I’m serious, they did that.
02:06
They moved into a series of mines and underground tunnels and caverns that they had been living
02:10
next to and working in for years..
02:13
If you go to the “actual” town, you’ll find houses…but they’re not lived in.
02:17
So…why is a mine better than the surface?
02:20
Well, first off, it’s cooler in there.
02:23
Because of the design and the rock structure, you won’t get hotter than 75 degrees, which
02:27
is at least 30 degrees cooler than what’s going on in the surface.
02:31
At first, it must have been hard to live in those conditions, however, the people have
02:35
made the most of it.
02:36
And they’re now more or less thriving down there.
02:38
Some have been able to outfit their homes with things like pools, which is no doubt
02:43
a hot commodity down there…another…pun…intended.
02:45
Either way, Coober Pedy is a very hot place in the world, but the people found a way to
02:52
beat the heat…just by not being in it.
02:56
Number 8: Wadi Halfa, Sudan.
02:59
03:06
You would think that a place that is close to a body of water would be immune to the
03:10
heat of the world, but, as Wadi Halfa proves, it’s not the case.
03:14
The temperature of this gateway city can get up to 127 degrees Fahrenheit.
03:19
What do I mean by gateway city?
03:21
Well, despite it being a part of Sudan (at the northern most point, interestingly enough),
03:26
people go through Wadi Halfa in order to get to Egypt because of its location.
03:30
Sadly, this version of Wadi Halfa is the second to bare the name, as the first had a very
03:35
sad fate: “The original Wadi Halfa was submerged when
03:39
the Aswan High Dam created Lake Nasser in 1971.
03:42
At the time, approximately 50,000 inhabitants of the area were forcibly removed from their
03:47
lands and relocated to the desert, where many died of malaria and other diseases.
03:53
A few Wadi Halfans, however, remain along the Nile, the river that built their ancestors’
03:57
identities as fishermen and river traders, building new settlements several times and
04:02
finally settling on the current location when the flooding stopped.”
04:05
Still, new or old, you better bring heat protection when going there.
04:11
Number 7: Aghajari, Iran.
04:14
If there’s one thing I’ve learned recently, it’s that no matter how hot or cold a place
04:18
gets, it can most definitely be habited by a lot of people.
04:22
Aghajari is the capital of the Aghajari District, in Behbahan County, Khuzestan Province, Iran.
04:28
That’s a lot of names, yes, but they do have a point, it’s a capital city.
04:34
And at one time, despite the intense heat, 65,000 people were a part of this city.
04:39
Even though it would get as hot as 128 degrees, it was a thriving city.
04:44
So what happened?
04:46
Well, the war between Iran and Iraq eventually broke out, and when it did, the city was caught
04:50
in the crossfire, and so most of the population left.
04:54
Today, only about 14,000 remain.
04:58
Number 6: Ahvaz, Iran.
05:00
Thought we were done with Iran?
05:04
Not even close.
05:05
If you thought it was crazy how populated Aghajari was, you’ll be amazed that 1.4 million
05:10
people live in Ahvaz, which is not only a very hot city, but one that deals with a lot
05:15
of dust storms.
05:17
It barely beats out Aghajari in heat, but hey, 128.3 degrees Fahrenheit is still incredibly
05:23
hot.
05:24
Its summers are known to be boiling hot, and the dust storms only add to the issues of
05:27
the city, to the extent that it’s been named the most air-polluted city in the world today.
05:32
And when you consider all the air pollution in the world…that’s quite a statement.
05:38
Number 5: Araouane, Mali.
05:41
Imagine yourself in a village in the middle of a desert, and the only thing for miles
05:45
around is more desert, and over 150 miles away is a city.
05:51
Now you know about Araouane in Mali.
05:53
It only houses 300 people, and its only somewhat popular because it rests on a caravan route
05:59
that takes people to a salt-mining place called Taoudenni.
06:02
Oh, and that city 150 miles away?
06:05
That would be Timbuktu.
06:06
And if you were caught in a place with 130 degree Fahrenheit temperatures, you’d be getting
06:11
on that route to Timbuktu toot sweet.
06:15
Number 4: Kebli, Tunisia.
06:18
If you’ve ever heard of the term “oasis”, then you know exactly what Kebli is.
06:22
It was built to be a literal oasis from the heat of the deserts of Tunisia.
06:26
And in fact, it’s the oldest oasis in the country.
06:28
This isn’t just a statement though, it has proof of human life that determines it to
06:33
be the place where some of the first humans settled in the country.
06:36
It’s now the capital of the Kebli Governorate.
06:39
And its record temperature is 131 degrees.
06:44
Number 3: AL’ AZIZIYA, Libya.
06:47
Here’s one that is a bit controversial in the world of “heat index”, because at one
06:51
time, this was the hottest place on Earth with a massive heat recording of 136 degrees
06:56
Fahrenheit.
06:57
The place known as Al’Azaziya is in Libya, and is actually the capital of a district
07:02
known as Jafara.
07:04
Libya is, by itself, a very hot place to live because of the deserts and scorching sun and
07:09
what not.
07:10
But as for that recorded heat…it was found out to be fake.
07:13
Which raises all sorts of questions.
07:16
More accurately, it was found to be invalid, this was because of a couple things.
07:21
First, it was taken in 1922, and equipment wasn’t as advanced as it is now.
07:26
Two, the person who took the recording apparently wasn’t experienced, and so, in 2012, the World
07:32
Meteorological Organization (yes, that exists) stripped it of its title.
07:38
Bet you didn’t think that the world of temperature readings was that cutthroat huh?
07:42
But it is.
07:43
Despite this, there is absolute confirmation that this is one of the hottest places in
07:47
the world on average, as their average temperature is about 120 degrees in the summer time.
07:54
Number 2: Death Valley, USA.
07:56
Surprised?
07:57
It’s alright, a lot of people think that Death Valley is the hottest place on Earth (above
08:02
the surface, obviously), and that’s because of the legends and stories that have built
08:06
up its mystique, as well as the facts about how hot it gets.
08:09
And make no mistake, it’s hot.
08:13
Interestingly enough, the first trek into Death Valley (that’s documented) happened
08:16
during the California Gold Rush.
08:19
People were trying to cross the desert that is Death Valley in order to get to California.
08:23
And they weren’t prepared for just how hot and unforgiving this desert is.
08:27
It took their lives, and the name Death Valley was born.
08:32
But what people forget is that Death Valley isn’t a desert proper, but rather, a single
08:37
area in the Mojave Desert.
08:39
So that begs the question, why is Death Valley so hot?
08:44
That’s because of its position in the world.
08:46
Mainly, it is a place that is the lowest and driest area in all of North America, and that
08:52
creates a barren wasteland of heat.
08:54
Its record is 134 degrees Fahrenheit.
08:58
Want to know the most rain that Death Valley ever got?
09:01
2.59 inches.
09:02
And that was in January (how’s that for ironic?) in 1995.
09:08
Two inches or so of rain is the most that this valley ever got, and that’s scary in
09:13
its own right.
09:14
So be smart, don’t go through this valley unless you’re prepared for everything.
09:20
Number 1: Lut Desert, Iran.
09:23
I’m sure if you asked most people what the hottest place on Earth was, you’d hear them
09:27
say, “Death Valley”, but while that may the place with the highest temperature that man
09:31
itself has measured, it’s not the hottest place on Earth.
09:35
That would be the Lut Desert in Iran.
09:38
You might be wondering, “Why is that the case if most people believe it’s Death Valley?”
09:42
The answer is honestly quite simple.
09:44
It has to do with location, and reach.
09:47
For example, people can reach Death Valley and go to its hot spots rather easily if properly
09:52
prepared.
09:53
The Lut Desert in Iran is not such a place.
09:56
So because of that, the heat of the deserts couldn’t be measured…on the ground.
10:01
But…that’s satellites come in, and they revealed a very interesting twist on what
10:06
actually is hot on the planet.
10:08
“Most of the places that call themselves the hottest on Earth are not even serious contenders,”
10:13
said team member Steven Running in a NASA statement.
10:16
Access is key to this research: “The Earth’s hot deserts…such as the Sahara,
10:21
the Gobi, the Sonoran and the Lut…are climatically harsh and so remote that access for routine
10:26
measurements and maintenance of a weather station is impractical,” said team member
10:31
David Mildrexler.
10:32
“The majority of Earth’s hottest spots are simply not being directly measured by ground-based
10:37
instruments.”
10:38
But, using satellites, it discovered that the Lut Desert has reached a scorching temperature
10:43
of 156 degrees Fahrenheit in certain areas.
10:48
156 degrees.
10:50
That’s 22 degrees MORE than Death Valley, which as you should know, is a pretty sizeable
10:56
difference.
10:57
And this was using satellite technology, which means that if they looked hard enough, they
11:01
might find even more hotspots like this.
11:04
That’s scary.
11:07
What’s the hottest temperature you’ve ever experienced?
11:08
Let us know in the comments below and…take care!
