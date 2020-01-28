Get Daily Email
Home / Environment / 10 Hottest Places On Earth!!

10 Hottest Places On Earth!!

by Leave a Comment


10 Hottest Places On Earth!! From literal volcanic fields to unbelievable temperatures you probably didn’t even know existed …stay tuned to number 1 to find out the 10 hottest places on Earth!

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
From literal volcanic fields to unbelievable temperatures you probably didn’t even know
00:04
existed…stay tuned to number 1 to find out the 10 hottest places on Earth!
00:20
Number 10: Dallol, Ethiopia.
00:24
When you think of hot places, I bet you would at least consider one that is volcanically
00:27
active as a potential “hotspot”.
00:30
Pun intended.
00:31
And that’s exactly what Dallol in Ethiopia was and is.
00:35
You can find it in the Afar Depression of Ethiopia, and it is indeed an area that is
00:40
affected by the prospect of being an erupting volcano, and that’s not even one of the only
00:45
reasons it’s hot.
00:47
Where it was located in Ethiopia is actually a mining site, and people did reside there
00:51
for some time, and then, it became a ghost town.
00:54
And given the heat, it’s not hard to see why.
00:57
Just on average, yes…ON AVERAGE, the place would be about 90 degrees plus.
01:04
During 1960-1966, the average temperature of Dallol was 94 degrees Fahrenheit, and recall
01:11
that average doesn’t mean highest, so it could get even more intense.
01:15
So…high average temperature…chance of the place erupting violently…yep, that’s
01:20
not a good place to live.
01:22
And this is only No.10.
01:25
Number 9: Coober Pedy, Australia.
01:28
On the surface (both literally and metaphorically), Coober Pedy, in Australia, seems like any
01:33
other town in the world.
01:35
It just so happens, that this town is right next to the biggest Opal mine in the world.
01:40
But that doesn’t make the town rich, per se, and it definitely doesn’t help their location
01:44
is in a place that has no shade or barricade from the sun, which can literally roast the
01:50
surface where the people live.
01:52
How do I define “roast”?
01:53
Well, how about 113 degrees?
01:57
That’s pretty hot.
01:58
And so, the people of Coober Pedy did the only thing they could do…they moved into
02:03
the mines.
02:04
I’m serious, they did that.
02:06
They moved into a series of mines and underground tunnels and caverns that they had been living
02:10
next to and working in for years..
02:13
If you go to the “actual” town, you’ll find houses…but they’re not lived in.
02:17
So…why is a mine better than the surface?
02:20
Well, first off, it’s cooler in there.
02:23
Because of the design and the rock structure, you won’t get hotter than 75 degrees, which
02:27
is at least 30 degrees cooler than what’s going on in the surface.
02:31
At first, it must have been hard to live in those conditions, however, the people have
02:35
made the most of it.
02:36
And they’re now more or less thriving down there.
02:38
Some have been able to outfit their homes with things like pools, which is no doubt
02:43
a hot commodity down there…another…pun…intended.
02:45
Either way, Coober Pedy is a very hot place in the world, but the people found a way to
02:52
beat the heat…just by not being in it.
02:56
Number 8: Wadi Halfa, Sudan.
02:59
03:06
You would think that a place that is close to a body of water would be immune to the
03:10
heat of the world, but, as Wadi Halfa proves, it’s not the case.
03:14
The temperature of this gateway city can get up to 127 degrees Fahrenheit.
03:19
What do I mean by gateway city?
03:21
Well, despite it being a part of Sudan (at the northern most point, interestingly enough),
03:26
people go through Wadi Halfa in order to get to Egypt because of its location.
03:30
Sadly, this version of Wadi Halfa is the second to bare the name, as the first had a very
03:35
sad fate: “The original Wadi Halfa was submerged when
03:39
the Aswan High Dam created Lake Nasser in 1971.
03:42
At the time, approximately 50,000 inhabitants of the area were forcibly removed from their
03:47
lands and relocated to the desert, where many died of malaria and other diseases.
03:53
A few Wadi Halfans, however, remain along the Nile, the river that built their ancestors’
03:57
identities as fishermen and river traders, building new settlements several times and
04:02
finally settling on the current location when the flooding stopped.”
04:05
Still, new or old, you better bring heat protection when going there.
04:11
Number 7: Aghajari, Iran.
04:14
If there’s one thing I’ve learned recently, it’s that no matter how hot or cold a place
04:18
gets, it can most definitely be habited by a lot of people.
04:22
Aghajari is the capital of the Aghajari District, in Behbahan County, Khuzestan Province, Iran.
04:28
That’s a lot of names, yes, but they do have a point, it’s a capital city.
04:34
And at one time, despite the intense heat, 65,000 people were a part of this city.
04:39
Even though it would get as hot as 128 degrees, it was a thriving city.
04:44
So what happened?
04:46
Well, the war between Iran and Iraq eventually broke out, and when it did, the city was caught
04:50
in the crossfire, and so most of the population left.
04:54
Today, only about 14,000 remain.
04:58
Number 6: Ahvaz, Iran.
05:00
Thought we were done with Iran?
05:04
Not even close.
05:05
If you thought it was crazy how populated Aghajari was, you’ll be amazed that 1.4 million
05:10
people live in Ahvaz, which is not only a very hot city, but one that deals with a lot
05:15
of dust storms.
05:17
It barely beats out Aghajari in heat, but hey, 128.3 degrees Fahrenheit is still incredibly
05:23
hot.
05:24
Its summers are known to be boiling hot, and the dust storms only add to the issues of
05:27
the city, to the extent that it’s been named the most air-polluted city in the world today.
05:32
And when you consider all the air pollution in the world…that’s quite a statement.
05:38
Number 5: Araouane, Mali.
05:41
Imagine yourself in a village in the middle of a desert, and the only thing for miles
05:45
around is more desert, and over 150 miles away is a city.
05:51
Now you know about Araouane in Mali.
05:53
It only houses 300 people, and its only somewhat popular because it rests on a caravan route
05:59
that takes people to a salt-mining place called Taoudenni.
06:02
Oh, and that city 150 miles away?
06:05
That would be Timbuktu.
06:06
And if you were caught in a place with 130 degree Fahrenheit temperatures, you’d be getting
06:11
on that route to Timbuktu toot sweet.
06:15
Number 4: Kebli, Tunisia.
06:18
If you’ve ever heard of the term “oasis”, then you know exactly what Kebli is.
06:22
It was built to be a literal oasis from the heat of the deserts of Tunisia.
06:26
And in fact, it’s the oldest oasis in the country.
06:28
This isn’t just a statement though, it has proof of human life that determines it to
06:33
be the place where some of the first humans settled in the country.
06:36
It’s now the capital of the Kebli Governorate.
06:39
And its record temperature is 131 degrees.
06:44
Number 3: AL’ AZIZIYA, Libya.
06:47
Here’s one that is a bit controversial in the world of “heat index”, because at one
06:51
time, this was the hottest place on Earth with a massive heat recording of 136 degrees
06:56
Fahrenheit.
06:57
The place known as Al’Azaziya is in Libya, and is actually the capital of a district
07:02
known as Jafara.
07:04
Libya is, by itself, a very hot place to live because of the deserts and scorching sun and
07:09
what not.
07:10
But as for that recorded heat…it was found out to be fake.
07:13
Which raises all sorts of questions.
07:16
More accurately, it was found to be invalid, this was because of a couple things.
07:21
First, it was taken in 1922, and equipment wasn’t as advanced as it is now.
07:26
Two, the person who took the recording apparently wasn’t experienced, and so, in 2012, the World
07:32
Meteorological Organization (yes, that exists) stripped it of its title.
07:38
Bet you didn’t think that the world of temperature readings was that cutthroat huh?
07:42
But it is.
07:43
Despite this, there is absolute confirmation that this is one of the hottest places in
07:47
the world on average, as their average temperature is about 120 degrees in the summer time.
07:54
Number 2: Death Valley, USA.
07:56
Surprised?
07:57
It’s alright, a lot of people think that Death Valley is the hottest place on Earth (above
08:02
the surface, obviously), and that’s because of the legends and stories that have built
08:06
up its mystique, as well as the facts about how hot it gets.
08:09
And make no mistake, it’s hot.
08:13
Interestingly enough, the first trek into Death Valley (that’s documented) happened
08:16
during the California Gold Rush.
08:19
People were trying to cross the desert that is Death Valley in order to get to California.
08:23
And they weren’t prepared for just how hot and unforgiving this desert is.
08:27
It took their lives, and the name Death Valley was born.
08:32
But what people forget is that Death Valley isn’t a desert proper, but rather, a single
08:37
area in the Mojave Desert.
08:39
So that begs the question, why is Death Valley so hot?
08:44
That’s because of its position in the world.
08:46
Mainly, it is a place that is the lowest and driest area in all of North America, and that
08:52
creates a barren wasteland of heat.
08:54
Its record is 134 degrees Fahrenheit.
08:58
Want to know the most rain that Death Valley ever got?
09:01
2.59 inches.
09:02
And that was in January (how’s that for ironic?) in 1995.
09:08
Two inches or so of rain is the most that this valley ever got, and that’s scary in
09:13
its own right.
09:14
So be smart, don’t go through this valley unless you’re prepared for everything.
09:20
Number 1: Lut Desert, Iran.
09:23
I’m sure if you asked most people what the hottest place on Earth was, you’d hear them
09:27
say, “Death Valley”, but while that may the place with the highest temperature that man
09:31
itself has measured, it’s not the hottest place on Earth.
09:35
That would be the Lut Desert in Iran.
09:38
You might be wondering, “Why is that the case if most people believe it’s Death Valley?”
09:42
The answer is honestly quite simple.
09:44
It has to do with location, and reach.
09:47
For example, people can reach Death Valley and go to its hot spots rather easily if properly
09:52
prepared.
09:53
The Lut Desert in Iran is not such a place.
09:56
So because of that, the heat of the deserts couldn’t be measured…on the ground.
10:01
But…that’s satellites come in, and they revealed a very interesting twist on what
10:06
actually is hot on the planet.
10:08
“Most of the places that call themselves the hottest on Earth are not even serious contenders,”
10:13
said team member Steven Running in a NASA statement.
10:16
Access is key to this research: “The Earth’s hot deserts…such as the Sahara,
10:21
the Gobi, the Sonoran and the Lut…are climatically harsh and so remote that access for routine
10:26
measurements and maintenance of a weather station is impractical,” said team member
10:31
David Mildrexler.
10:32
“The majority of Earth’s hottest spots are simply not being directly measured by ground-based
10:37
instruments.”
10:38
But, using satellites, it discovered that the Lut Desert has reached a scorching temperature
10:43
of 156 degrees Fahrenheit in certain areas.
10:48
156 degrees.
10:50
That’s 22 degrees MORE than Death Valley, which as you should know, is a pretty sizeable
10:56
difference.
10:57
And this was using satellite technology, which means that if they looked hard enough, they
11:01
might find even more hotspots like this.
11:04
That’s scary.
11:07
What’s the hottest temperature you’ve ever experienced?
11:08
Let us know in the comments below and…take care!

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Zero2Hero

Bringing you AMAZING stories from around the world in a Top 10 List format....In this channel, we will walk you through a variety of interesting topics like ancient history, science, pop culture, conspiracy theories, and more! Subscribe today and watch our videos so that, in no time, YOU can learn about any topic and BE THE HERO!

