10 SCARIEST Environmental Issues!!

From the impacts of overpopulation to debate of climate change…stay tuned to number 1
to find out the 10 biggest environmental issues plaguing humanity!
Number 10: Manifest Destiny.
In the early days of the United States, the immigrants that became colonists that became
members of the country were all located in the eastern part of the US.
But then, they needed more “elbow room” to grow, so they went to the middle and western
parts of the country.
They believed it was their right to do so, even calling it “Manifest Destiny”.
And while that kind of expansion has technically stopped in that regard…humanity is still
expanding as a whole, and that’s putting the rest of the world at risk.
By this, I mean that our population is still growing.
We’re currently at about 8 billion in population, and we’re running out of places to expand.
And so, we’re chopping down forests and other environmentally needed areas in order to try
and make more room for humanity.
This is very dangerous, because the trees we cut down were providing oxygen that we
need to survive, not to mention are a big part of the ecosystem.
Then, by chopping down lots of forests, we’re putting animals in danger by destroying their
habitats.
The more we expand, the more danger we’re putting our planet in, and yet, we’re still
expanding.
Number 9: Trashing Our World.
Easily one of the biggest current threats right now is in regards to all the trash and
waste that is just being stockpiled in the world.
While many items can be recycled, many don’t take the time to do that process.
Or, the items that they have aren’t recyclable, and that causes even more problems because,
without something to do with them, we literally just throw them away.
If you go across the United States, you’ll see massive landfills that are nothing more
than trash heaps that collect more and more junk every single day, week, month, and year.
And the problem is, the landfills are getting full.
So what happens when we don’t have anywhere left to put our trash?
Another trash problem can be found in the Pacific Ocean, where a near-literal continent
of trash resides.
Truly, trash from the coastlines and other incidents have caused a plethora of trash
to come together and just reside in the water.
You can see it go for miles because of the massive amounts of it.
And while people are talking about it, they’re not doing anything about it.
Slowly but surely, that trash will destroy us, even if we don’t recognize it.
Remember the Pixar film Wall-E?
That might be our future if we’re not careful.
Number 8: Lack Of Biodiversity.
Number 8: Lack Of Biodiversity.
by subscribing to our channel!
Our world is full of life, wondrous and beautiful life, and that’s amazing.
But, as time goes on, a very disturbing trend is being found.
The amounts of different life in the world…is fading.
This abundance of different life is called Biodiversity, and it’s what helps make our
planet so special.
However, because of the expansion of humanity and the destruction of various habitats, the
world is starting to lose more and more species of animal.
According to the World Wildlife Foundation, that last three decades has cost the world
27% of its biodiversity, and if that trend continues, it could spell true disaster for
the world.
Why is that?
Simple, animals help make the world what it is, that’s just a fact.
And whether it’s the big cats, bats, insects, fish, or something else entirely, they all
have a role to play in making the world flow and grow.
But, when you start to lose that, the world suffers.
A particular species that is suffering is bees.
Without bees, a lot of the flower population doesn’t get pollinated, which would spell
utter disaster for farmers and crops, among those who grow various flowers for other reasons.
We need to protect the balance in our world, or else it’ll get wiped out, and we’ll all
suffer.
Number 7: Deforestation.
A great example about keeping the balance of our world safe is stopping deforestation.
Every day, acres upon acres of trees and forests and jungles are being chopped down, and all
because we have a massive need for wood, as we use it for various things in our world,
including paper and other things that we use every single day.
But, cutting down the forests is harming us.
It’s stopping the trees from producing oxygen, which we need to survive.
It’s harming the habitats of animals, and forcing them to adapt.
But if there’s no forest left to adapt in, what are they supposed to do?
And it should be noted that while new trees are being planted every day, they’re going
to take a LONG time to get to the point where they can help restore the environment, and
if we don’t change our act soon, they may never make it to that point.
Number 6: Overpopulation.
As I’ve mentioned before, the planet has a lot of people on it, 8 billion or so as of
November 2018.
This may seem like something that wouldn’t affect the environment outside of expansion,
but you need to think about this on another level.
Mainly, how people are surviving on the planet itself.
Yes, we do need housing to stay warm, and stay safe from the elements.
But, we also need food, water, medicine, and other things that can only be created from
things in the environment.
And our world has a limit as to how much everything can be produced.
Even right now, farmers are dealing with issues of getting enough crops to fulfill the demands,
especially with things like wildfires and droughts causing serious damage to farmlands.
Then there’s places like Africa, where technology isn’t exactly wide spread, so they have limitations
on what they can provide their own families, and themselves.
And let’s not forget, there are billions of people who use cars, and that’s pumping toxic
chemicals into the atmosphere, which is coming down and harming us in numerous ways, and
a big reason for that is because of how big our population is.
It may seem like “just a number”, but I assure you, it’s much more than that.
Number 5: Extinction.
I’ve talked about the animals of the world a lot so far, but let’s focus on one thing
we literally can’t take back: Extinction.
Because of various factors, there are animals out there that are completely disappearing.
Whether it be by human hands (like elephants and rhinos) or changing conditions in the
forests and waters of the world, certain animals are slowly going away.
And every single one that does is causing more harm to the environment.
Everything is connected in our world, even if you don’t see it at first.
So, when things start to get plucked out by extinction, it affects other animals, forces
them to adapt, and that can cause its own series of problems.
The biggest issue here is that just about every animal on Earth is in danger of being
extinct in one form or another, which is why we need to rally together to stop things like
pollution, poaching, and deforestation so that they can live their lives and we can
benefit from them.
Number 4: Climate Change.
One of the biggest topics in the world today is that of Climate Change.
Our world is warming up, slowly but surely, and that’s causing a lot of problems, slowly
but surely.
One of the obvious ones is that the polar ice caps are melting, or at least changing,
which is causing the ocean levels to rise.
Plus, the oceans themselves are getting warmer, which can harm the fish if not stopped.
And let’s not forget about us humans.
We’re the cause of the climate change, and the increases in the temperature is affecting
the weather of our world, and if it continues, it’s going to have a ripple effect that’ll
continue on until we can’t survive.
Thankfully, steps are being taken to help curb this, but if it’s going to make a difference
is anyone’s guess.
Number 3: Lack Of Water.
As Willy Wonka once said, “Water, water everywhere and not a drop to drink.”
And that’s a very good way to describe certain situations in our world right now, because
for many people, getting water to drink is a harsh endeavor, if it’s even possible at
all.
Granted, if you live in certain places, getting water is as easy as going to the tap, or if
you prefer more “pure” water, you go to the store and buying some bottled water.
But for many, MANY countries in the world…that’s just not an option.
780 million people (if not more) have no access to clean water at all because of their location.
Africa is a big place where this happens because there’s not much modernization outside of
a few key areas.
They have to walk for miles just to get some water, and then they have to walk back to
give it to their families.
And that’s if the water is good, water is being contaminated on a wide scale, and that’s
affecting the health of not just humans, but the animals in the water.
If it doesn’t get cleaned up, we’re all going to suffer.
Number 2: Public Health.
You might be thinking, “What does public health have to do with the environment?”
The answer is “everything”.
Think about it, there are many ways to get sick, yes.
But, one of the easiest ways is to catch something from the environment that you are in.
Whether it be you breathing in pollen from a field, or inhaling smoke from an area full
of smog.
There are areas all over the world that find themselves in deplorable conditions via one
reason or another.
There are whole parts of China that have people walking around with face masks because the
area is covered in smog.
The condition of the environment is the reason for this.
Between air pollution, water pollution, trash being everywhere and more, it’s causing an
unsafe living environment.
And when an environment is unsafe, that means its people aren’t safe.
Plus, there’s a movement right now that is asking for vaccines against key diseases and
sicknesses to be banned, even though it’s clear that the vaccines are helping people
and not hurting them like many believe.
And yet, people are choosing not to use them, which is putting the health of even more people
at risk.
Number 1: Pollution.
While Climate Change may be something that everyone is thinking about in one form or
another, the reason that it’s a problem at all is because of the pollution that is running
rampant in the world.
Let’s start with the obvious one, pollution from cars.
Internal combustion engines may be great for powering cars, but they aren’t good when it
comes to protecting the environment.
Between cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other such contraptions, the air of our world is
getting polluted slowly but surely, and it’s affecting us.
But it goes behind that.
As noted before, the trash of our world is just being thrown around like it won’t affect
anything, when it’s affecting everything that we do.
The land, the water, the animals, and us get hurt by such pollution.
There are people trying to stop it, that’s for sure, but if it’s not more enforced soon,
and if better solutions aren’t found for things like the engine, we’re going to be polluting
ourselves to our own demise.
What do you think is the biggest environmental issue facing humanity?
Let us know in the comments below and…take care!
