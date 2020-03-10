Are UFO’s Real???

—

Are aliens real? Learn about sightings, abductions, and crashes around the world. Hear about unbelievable stories, dating back to ancient Egypt, including the famous crash in Roswell, New Mexico that eventually led to the government cover-up in Area 51. UFO’s in the universe confirmed!

—



—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

Ancient Egypt, Roswell, New Mexico, and David Grohl. Here are some of the biggest

00:05

UFO sightings in history. Stay tuned to number one to see how the famous rock

00:10

band the Foo Fighters are involved.

00:22

Number 10: The Tulli Papyrus.

00:25

in approximately 1440 BC scribes of the

00:29

Pharaoh Thutmose III claimed to have seen fiery discs in the sky.

00:33

What’s amazing about this story is that it’s the first written account of humans

00:38

seeing UFOs in history the translation of the ancient tule papyrus asserts that

00:42

strange fiery objects were seen in the sky

00:45

for at least four days, and continued to grow in number. Here’s what current

00:49

historians believe the papyrus to have read, “Now, after some days had passed over

00:55

these things lo, they were more numerous than anything they were shining in the

00:59

sky. More than the Sun to the limits of the four supports of heaven powerful was

01:04

the position of the fire circles the army of the King looked on and His

01:08

Majesty was in the midst of it it was after supper thereupon they went up

01:13

higher directed to south fishes and volatile fell down from the sky he was a

01:18

marvel never occurred since the foundation of this land. Caused his

01:22

Majesty to be brought incense to pacify the earth. What happened in the book of

01:27

the house of life to be remembered for the eternity.” Some claim the ancient

01:32

Egyptians merely saw strange astrological or weather phenomena. But

01:37

opposing arguments remind us that the Egyptians were one of the most advanced

01:41

astrologers of any ancient culture. For them to mistake a weather phenomenon for

01:46

an unnatural object is highly unlikely.

01:50

Number 9: Roswell, New Mexico.

01:52

Probably the most famous of all UFO sightings occurred in Roswell, New Mexico

01:57

in 1947. The deep conspiracies and cover-ups that have spawned from these

02:02

events have influenced art, movies, and music, as that event is thought to be the

02:07

catalyst of all area 51 secrets. We’ll have to talk more about area 51 at a

02:11

later time, but for now, more about this famous UFO . William Brazil, better known

02:16

as Mac, was a ranch foreman on the Foster homestead about 30 miles north of

02:21

Roswell. On June 14, 1947, while out on the ranch, Mac noticed some metallic debris

02:28

in the desert and went to investigate. What he found, though, was indescribable. Tough,

02:33

pliable metal that would Bend, but would bounce back to its original

02:37

shape without even a crease. Mac mentioned what he’d found to the local

02:41

sheriff on July 7th and the rest, as they say, is history.

02:46

Immediately after being reported, the US government agencies swooped in to recover

02:50

the strange craft and its occupants. Initially they were moved to Wright

02:54

Field, in Ohio, where they were kept until 1951. But secrecy and security demanded

03:01

that the strange findings were moved to a remote location in the Nevada desert…

03:04

Area 51. Nobody knows for certain what was discovered in Roswell, or what

03:10

secrets the government is hiding from us in Area 51, but whether alien or

03:14

domestic, the truth is that something was discovered in Roswell in 1947. The

03:19

government collected it, and has managed to keep the truth a secret for over 70

03:24

years. That’s not suspicious!

03:27

Number 8: The second…first(?) Recorded Sighting?

03:32

June 19th, 1801, The streets of Hull, England were quiet…nothing out of the ordinary.

03:37

That is, until a strange blue glow began to light up the city. The people of the

03:43

town later said that a huge moon like orb was seen floating over the city,

03:47

casting a strange light upon the town. The moon was aid to form itself into

03:53

seven small distinct moons, or globes of fire, which disappeared for the space of

03:58

a few seconds. Its reappearance was equally brilliant. At first showing

04:02

itself like the face of the Moon, afterwards in five circular balls, and

04:07

lastly like several small stars which gradually faded away, leaving the whole

04:11

atmosphere brilliantly illuminated. Sounds amazing, right? After this sighting,

04:16

which was the first recorded sighting of modern times, more newspaper reports of

04:21

UFO sightings appeared all over Scotland.

04:24

Number 7: Tierport, South Africa.

04:26

South Africa has been a hotbed of UFO sightings, including a 1965 UFO landing

04:33

that was confirmed in a press release by Lieutenant Colonel JB Brits, the district

04:38

commandant of Pretoria North. Some folks in South Africa have even told stories

04:43

of abductions occurring as early as 1956. One such occasion, on July 24th, 1956, a

04:51

photographer capturing photos of an inexplicable object in the sky claimed

04:56

she was abducted by the craft and impregnated by one of the crew members…

05:00

Akon! Now, I don’t think this is the hip-hop artist Akon,

05:03

but it’s definitely a possibility. Sightings have continued through the

05:07

years, but in June of 2011 20 of these crafts were spotted as they crossed the

05:12

skies of Teirport. Some witnesses were even able to capture photos of seven of

05:17

the craft. These objects were described as silent orange lights traveling across

05:21

the sky. Witnesses stated that the orange lights moved much faster than the speed

05:26

of a commercial aircraft. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!

05:31

05:31

Number 6: The Ghost Rockets.

05:33

It’s not very often than multiple countries

05:37

report seeing the same unidentified objects in the sky, but that’s exactly

05:41

what occurred with the ghost rocket incident. 1946 was an active year for UFO

05:46

sightings over the skies of Europe. Over 2,000 reported sightings were logged by

05:51

the Swedish government, alone, however these same unexplained objects were also

05:56

reported in Greece, Portugal, Belgium, and Italy. And more than 200 sightings were

06:02

corroborated by government radar systems. Most of these reports described

06:06

fast-flying ,missile shaped objects. While they typically flew horizontally across

06:11

the sky, the concerning item for those who saw the phenomenon is the fact that

06:16

the objects maintained maneuverability in the sky – a feat that was unheard of

06:21

for rockets at the time. In a declassified US Air Force document, it is

06:25

clear that Swedish and US governments both believe that the objects had

06:29

extraterrestrial origins. “For some time, we’ve been concerned by the recurring

06:33

reports on flying saucers. They periodically continue to pop up.

06:37

During the last week one was observed hovering over Neubiberg Air Base for

06:42

about 30 minutes. They’ve been reported by so many sources,

06:45

and from such a variety of places, that we are convinced that they cannot be

06:50

disregarded and must be explained on some basis which is perhaps slightly

06:54

beyond the scope of our present intelligence thinking. When officers of

06:58

this Directorate recently visited the Swedish air intelligence service this

07:02

question was put to the Swedes. Their answer was at some reliable and fully

07:06

technically qualified people have reached the conclusion that these

07:10

phenomena are obviously the result of a high technical skill which cannot be

07:15

credited to any presently known culture on Earth. They are therefore assuming

07:22

that these objects originated from some previously unknown or unidentified

07:26

technology, possibly outside the earth.” The Ghost Rocket sightings ended as

07:30

quickly as they began in 1946, however, in both 2012 and 2014 recent sightings have

07:37

prompted both government and civilian investigations into potential landings

07:41

and crashes that seem to be occurring in a Swedish Lake. Maybe ET is just after the

07:47

Swedish Fish!

07:48

Number 5: Ängelholm Memorial.

07:50

During the same

07:52

period as the ghost rocket sightings, Swedish entrepreneur Gösta Carlsson

07:56

supposedly stumbled across a landed UFO and even got to meet a passenger of the

08:01

spacecraft, who had exited the saucer. Carlsson must have made quick friends

08:06

with the alien race, as it is told that they exchanged recipes for natural,

08:10

holistic medicines that Carlsson later shared with the world through his

08:13

pharmaceutical company. Alien pharmaceuticals, huh? Not sure if I trust

08:18

the source! Anyway, to memorialize the meeting, a concrete statue of the UFO was

08:23

constructed in 1972 and remains a tourist attraction to this day…

08:27

especially by UFO enthusiasts around the world.

08:30

Number 4: Abduction!

08:31

Speaking of memorials, if you were to travel the back

08:36

roads of New Hampshire on US Route 3, you might stumble across a strange

08:39

plaque near the town of Lincoln. It’s dedicated to Betty and Barney Hill and

08:44

the fateful events of September 19th, 1961. Betty and Barney were traveling home in

08:49

their car following a vacation in Montreal. At some point during their

08:53

drive, the Hills noticed a strange light up in the night sky. Betty had thought

08:57

that it was a falling star, other than the fact that was falling up, and

09:02

continued to be visible for a long period of time. Betty found a pair of

09:06

binoculars in the car and was able to track the movements of the object as it

09:10

passed in front of the moon. She described it as an odd shaped craft that

09:14

was surrounded by flashing, multicolored lights. Concerned, the Hills climbed back

09:19

into their 1957 Chevy Belair and continued to drive home. Out of nowhere,

09:24

the craft descended upon them and Barney came to a screeching halt as the UFO

09:27

hovered above the road right in their path.

09:30

Fearing they were going to be captured, Barney began to speed away. Their car was

09:34

no match for the extra-terrestrial horsepower, though, and the saucer was

09:37

quickly hovering above their car. According to the Hills, the car began to

09:41

vibrate and their bodies begin to tingle.

09:44

And that’s it!

09:45

The couple of woke some 35 miles away. They had no idea how they got there.

09:50

They did remember seeing the UFO moments before, but they had no recollection of the

09:55

time in between. In the weeks following this incident, Betty Hill began to have

09:58

vivid dreams that seemed more like a recollection of actual events. She was in

10:03

the medical ward of the UFO while being examined by an alien figure. During her

10:08

conversations with the leader of the aliens, he showed her a star map of where

10:12

they hailed from. From Betty’s memory of the dream, she was able to recreate the

10:16

star map, which astronomers have identified as the system of Zeta Reticuli.

10:21

Many books and movies have been written concerning the first documented alien

10:25

abduction, and it’s most certain that Betty and Barney Hills lives were never

10:29

the same after this event. But what really happened that night? Honestly,

10:33

we’ll probably never know.

10:35

Number 3: Cape Girardeau Crash.

10:38

10:39

Cape Girardeau is a small Missouri town, a mere 118 miles south of St. Louis. One

10:45

fateful night in 1941, though, led to a government cover-up and members of the

10:49

town being sworn to secrecy. More than 75 years ago, on the night of April 12th,

10:54

1941 a reverend was asked to leave the comforts of his home in the middle of

10:58

the night so that he could administer last rites

11:01

to victims of what was thought to be a plane crash, just outside of town. As a

11:05

town sheriff and the Reverend arrived at the scene

11:07

they found firefighters working hard to put out a fire that resulted from the

11:10

crash. Through the smoke and fire, it was obvious that this was no plane. As later

11:15

transcribed by UFO researcher Michael Huntington, “The Reverend arrived and saw

11:20

a classic flying disc with part of the side ripped open and two alien bodies

11:24

that were, at least dead, and one that may have been dying, may have been alive,

11:29

couldn’t breathe. The Reverend looked inside of the flying

11:33

saucer and saw wires and components of some sort of alien design. There were

11:37

strange hieroglyphics and bizarre knobs and dials. The Reverend knew that he

11:41

couldn’t really give last rites. About that time the Army Air Corps arrived

11:45

from Sikeston Field and cordoned off the area and swore everybody to secrecy

11:50

and confiscated any pictures. There were pictures allegedly taken that night of

11:55

men holding one of the alien bodies and somewhere out there are those pictures.”

11:58

The story was kept quiet until the 1970s when the witnesses were aging. On his

12:03

death bed, the Reverend finally broke down and told his granddaughter,

12:06

Charlotte Mann what he had seen. Unsure how to take his news, Charlotte was able

12:11

to get corroborating stories from the other aging witnesses, who all claim to

12:14

have seen the craft firsthand. Since the 1970s, Cape Girardeau has become a hotbed

12:19

for UFO research

12:21

Number 2: The Battle of Los Angeles.

12:24

Okay number two sounds

12:27

like something directly out of a Hollywood action movie, the Battle of Los

12:31

Angeles. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, and the recent decision to enter

12:35

World War II, Americans were on high alert for anything suspicious that might

12:39

indicate an enemy attack. On February 25th, 1942 one such incident occurred and

12:45

has subsequently become known as the Battle of Los Angeles. In the early hours

12:49

of the morning, just after 2:00 a.m. military radar units sent word of what

12:54

appeared to be enemy aircraft approaching the mainland United States.

12:57

As not to give the enemy an easy target, a citywide blackout was ordered and the

13:01

air-raid siren sounded. Reports of an unidentified object in the

13:05

sky began circulating just after 3:00 a.m. and eventually the troops begin

13:09

firing anti-aircraft guns at whatever objects were in the night sky. As

13:13

reported by the Los Angeles Times, “Powerful searchlights from countless

13:17

stations stabbed the sky with brilliant probing fingers while anti-aircraft

13:22

batteries dotted the heavens with beautiful,

13:24

if sinister, orange bursts of shrapnel.” But what was strange was the objects

13:29

never fired back. In fact, after one full hour of firing 1,433 rounds of

13:37

anti-aircraft artillery into the sky…not a single enemy plane was taken down. Not

13:42

a single bomb was dropped from an enemy plane. And no evidence of an enemy

13:46

attack was ever found. There was plenty of damage due to friendly fire, though.

13:50

Beyond the scattered shrapnel of anti-aircraft ammo that had exploded all

13:55

over the town, windows were shattered in homes and businesses all over LA. Several

14:00

homes were completely destroyed by the friendly artillery shells falling from

14:03

the night sky. At least five people died from the events surrounding this attack,

14:07

from incidents ranging from car accidents to stress induced heart

14:10

attacks. While no one knows for certain what was seen over the night sky in Los

14:14

Angeles, many UFO theorists have gone on record to state that the glowing, moving

14:18

targets that the air raid troops were firing at with our rudimentary

14:21

earthbound weapon systems were actually groups of UFOs flying over the Los

14:26

Angeles night sky. Before we get to number one take a moment to subscribe!

14:30

Also don’t forget to leave a comment and let us know what you think about UFOs

14:35

and extraterrestrial beings.

14:39

Number 1: David Grohl and the Foo Fighters.

14:42

Any music lover that’s listened

14:45

to rock in the 90s or the 2000s should be familiar with rock legend David Grohl.

14:50

Beginning his rock stardom as the drummer for the legendary grunge band

14:53

Nirvana, David Grohl went on to found the also well-known fighters of foo or…

14:59

something like that. Anyway, what does this have to do with UFOs you ask?

15:04

Well, Mr. Grohl himself has gone on record to state that he was reading a

15:08

lot of UFO books at the time of the band’s inception. The term Foo Fighters

15:12

dates back to World War II where it was actually used to refer to the

15:16

unidentified objects that were regularly spotted by Air Force pilots as they flew

15:20

missions critical to war efforts. These reports talk in depth about bright

15:25

lights following Allied airplanes. Traveling in speeds of over 200 miles

15:29

per hour, these lights would complete amazing maneuvers and formations all

15:33

around the Allied Force planes, while others would simply follow the pilots

15:37

through the European and Pacific skies. Reports originating as early as 1941

15:42

have described these objects with many different characteristics ranging from

15:46

fiery and glowing red, to orange white, or even green. Some were reported as disk

15:52

shaped, while others were reported as cylindrical objects or even wedge-shaped.

15:56

One of the fiery objects was actually hit with gunfire which caused the larger

16:01

ball of fire to break up into several small pieces and fall to the ground.

16:05

While the buildings below caught on fire, nothing was found from this fireball

16:09

that would have identified its origin or makeup. To this day no known cause for

16:14

these strange appearances exist. Some say it was a secret Nazi unmanned weapon. So

16:19

secretive, in fact, that the Nazis still aren’t even talking about it today!

16:23

Others feel it is related to electrostatic discharge from the planes.

16:26

A phenomenon that hasn’t occurred since, even though the sky is littered with

16:30

thousands more aircraft than the World War II era. While other strongly feel it

16:34

was the presence of beings from another planet, truly concerned about the outcome

16:37

of the war between the Allied and the Axis forces.

16:40

What do you think?

16:42

Let us know in the comments below! Thanks for watching and we’ll see you next time!

