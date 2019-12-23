Greenwashing: A Fiji Water Story

—

In this environmental video essay, I take a quick look at greenwashing using Fiji Water’s marketing campaign as a case study. I explore why green products are not necessarily as eco-friendly as their packaging suggests.

—



—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:04

Walk into any grocery store, and you’re bound to see it green marketing

00:09

It seems to be almost everywhere these days. Our eggs are all natural and our shampoos are encased in green labels

00:16

adorned with leaves and generic trees. In many respects, this push towards an eco-friendly or

00:22

Consumerism is a positive change. Organic produce and sustainably-made clothing are needed if we are to reduce

00:30

industrial and personal footprints

00:31

But unfortunately, hidden among these ethically and environmentally driven products lies an insidious form of advertising.

00:40

Greenwashing.

00:41

From bath products to meat packaging greenwashing occurs in almost every sector of the

00:46

Consumer market. But today, let’s take a close look at how Fiji water uses ad campaigns to construct a green image around its otherwise

00:54

environmentally detrimental

00:56

company. But first, why exactly is green washing bad?

01:00

Quite simply, it plays into a consumer’s desire to live a green life without necessarily creating a

01:07

sustainable product. And on a deeper level,

01:10

one of the greenest things to do is to buy fewer things. So no matter how great the product is

01:16

It’s probably still kind of deceptive to market it as green.

01:21

So greenwashing means using titles like all-natural or eco-friendly

01:26

Or simply using a green background in order to entice a customer into buying a product that is by no means

01:33

environmentally friendly. In some cases, bigger companies that falsely label their products as eco-friendly,

01:39

like eggs labeled farm fresh or all-natural,

01:43

can often out-compete smaller companies who are more environmentally

01:47

grounded and actually employ ethical practices while creating their product

01:52

Fiji water’s recent marketing campaign encapsulate the essence of this greenwashing.

01:58

Fiji water is a gift

02:00

from nature to us, to repay our gift of leaving it completely alone

02:07

Bottled at the source, untouched, unmanned

02:10

It’s Earth finest water

02:13

While aesthetically pleasing and pleasant to watch, there are a number of aspects that work hard to shroud Fiji water’s large

02:20

environmental footprint in a cloud of green. For one, the bright double exposures of nature flickering within the edges of the bottle

02:28

immediately cue us to Fiji water’s connection to nature, especially when contrasted with the dark

02:34

cityscape background. The water bottle appears to be a perfect image of a world

02:39

quote-unquote untouched by man. The visuals are then compounded with the narration of a young girl who anchors the ad with this

02:47

proclamation: “bottled at the source, untouched by man”.

02:51

Clearly, this ad works hard to paint Fiji water as a part of Nature, rather than what it really is.

02:58

Water, bottled in plastics, that take many years to degrade,

03:01

shipped via intensive transportation from Fiji to destinations around the world. Both these practices wreak Havoc on the environment,

03:10

including the air and the water. And to bring Fiji’s negative impact into sharp relief

03:17

47 percent of people who live in Fiji

03:20

don’t have access to clean safe drinking water, according to the World Health

03:25

Organization. This commercial is just a small part of Fiji’s larger campaign that attempts to reimagine the bottled water

03:33

company of the essence of nature. Spreads like this reveal the larger work at play in Fiji’s greenwashed

03:40

marketing tactics.

03:41

They are pursuing environmentally-minded customers by framing their water bottles as a

03:47

completely green product. Fiji tells us a one-sided story that appeals to their customers’ moral conscience

03:53

You can’t help but choose Fiji over other bottled waters because they frame purchasing a Fiji bottle as a way to reduce

04:01

carbon emissions and save the Fijian rainforest, when in fact their product is inextricably tied to

04:09

assistance of pollution that are causing carbon emissions and deforestation.

04:14

Greenwashing comes in many forms, and it’s not often as clear-cut as with Fiji water.

04:20

So understanding how and why green washing works is essential to spotting a critical

04:26

deconstruction of a cleaning product is necessary if you’re buying it solely because it’s green.

04:31

Oftentimes, nature and trees are used to create the impression of an eco-friendly

04:36

product, when there’s really no substance to back up those claims. So do some research and shop with an intention.

04:43

Because the collected power of consumers

04:46

can steer companies towards more truthful and ethical products.

04:53

This video is made possible in part by the wonderful people who support me on Patreon. If you’re interested in helping me grow this channel,

05:00

head on over to Patreon and pledge a small amount of money for every video I release. In return,

05:06

I’ll send you gifts like a handwritten

05:07

thank-you note, or in our changing climate sticker. As always, if you like what you just saw, share it around and subscribe.

05:14

Thanks so much for watching, and I’ll see you next Friday

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.