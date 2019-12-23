Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Environment / Greenwashing: A Fiji Water Story

Greenwashing: A Fiji Water Story

by Leave a Comment


In this environmental video essay, I take a quick look at greenwashing using Fiji Water’s marketing campaign as a case study. I explore why green products are not necessarily as eco-friendly as their packaging suggests.


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:04
Walk into any grocery store, and you’re bound to see it green marketing
00:09
It seems to be almost everywhere these days. Our eggs are all natural and our shampoos are encased in green labels
00:16
adorned with leaves and generic trees. In many respects, this push towards an eco-friendly or
00:22
Consumerism is a positive change. Organic produce and sustainably-made clothing are needed if we are to reduce
00:30
industrial and personal footprints
00:31
But unfortunately, hidden among these ethically and environmentally driven products lies an insidious form of advertising.
00:40
Greenwashing.
00:41
From bath products to meat packaging greenwashing occurs in almost every sector of the
00:46
Consumer market. But today, let’s take a close look at how Fiji water uses ad campaigns to construct a green image around its otherwise
00:54
environmentally detrimental
00:56
company. But first, why exactly is green washing bad?
01:00
Quite simply, it plays into a consumer’s desire to live a green life without necessarily creating a
01:07
sustainable product. And on a deeper level,
01:10
one of the greenest things to do is to buy fewer things. So no matter how great the product is
01:16
It’s probably still kind of deceptive to market it as green.
01:21
So greenwashing means using titles like all-natural or eco-friendly
01:26
Or simply using a green background in order to entice a customer into buying a product that is by no means
01:33
environmentally friendly. In some cases, bigger companies that falsely label their products as eco-friendly,
01:39
like eggs labeled farm fresh or all-natural,
01:43
can often out-compete smaller companies who are more environmentally
01:47
grounded and actually employ ethical practices while creating their product
01:52
Fiji water’s recent marketing campaign encapsulate the essence of this greenwashing.
01:58
Fiji water is a gift
02:00
from nature to us, to repay our gift of leaving it completely alone
02:07
Bottled at the source, untouched, unmanned
02:10
It’s Earth finest water
02:13
While aesthetically pleasing and pleasant to watch, there are a number of aspects that work hard to shroud Fiji water’s large
02:20
environmental footprint in a cloud of green. For one, the bright double exposures of nature flickering within the edges of the bottle
02:28
immediately cue us to Fiji water’s connection to nature, especially when contrasted with the dark
02:34
cityscape background. The water bottle appears to be a perfect image of a world
02:39
quote-unquote untouched by man. The visuals are then compounded with the narration of a young girl who anchors the ad with this
02:47
proclamation: “bottled at the source, untouched by man”.
02:51
Clearly, this ad works hard to paint Fiji water as a part of Nature, rather than what it really is.
02:58
Water, bottled in plastics, that take many years to degrade,
03:01
shipped via intensive transportation from Fiji to destinations around the world. Both these practices wreak Havoc on the environment,
03:10
including the air and the water. And to bring Fiji’s negative impact into sharp relief
03:17
47 percent of people who live in Fiji
03:20
don’t have access to clean safe drinking water, according to the World Health
03:25
Organization. This commercial is just a small part of Fiji’s larger campaign that attempts to reimagine the bottled water
03:33
company of the essence of nature. Spreads like this reveal the larger work at play in Fiji’s greenwashed
03:40
marketing tactics.
03:41
They are pursuing environmentally-minded customers by framing their water bottles as a
03:47
completely green product. Fiji tells us a one-sided story that appeals to their customers’ moral conscience
03:53
You can’t help but choose Fiji over other bottled waters because they frame purchasing a Fiji bottle as a way to reduce
04:01
carbon emissions and save the Fijian rainforest, when in fact their product is inextricably tied to
04:09
assistance of pollution that are causing carbon emissions and deforestation.
04:14
Greenwashing comes in many forms, and it’s not often as clear-cut as with Fiji water.
04:20
So understanding how and why green washing works is essential to spotting a critical
04:26
deconstruction of a cleaning product is necessary if you’re buying it solely because it’s green.
04:31
Oftentimes, nature and trees are used to create the impression of an eco-friendly
04:36
product, when there’s really no substance to back up those claims. So do some research and shop with an intention.
04:43
Because the collected power of consumers
04:46
can steer companies towards more truthful and ethical products.
04:53
This video is made possible in part by the wonderful people who support me on Patreon. If you’re interested in helping me grow this channel,
05:00
head on over to Patreon and pledge a small amount of money for every video I release. In return,
05:06
I’ll send you gifts like a handwritten
05:07
thank-you note, or in our changing climate sticker. As always, if you like what you just saw, share it around and subscribe.
05:14
Thanks so much for watching, and I’ll see you next Friday

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Our Changing Climate

Our Changing Climate is a weekly video essay series that investigates humanity's relationship to the natural world.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.