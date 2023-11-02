How Hotels Can Increase Their Sustainability in 2023

—

Hotels play a significant role in environmental conservation and sustainability efforts. Implementing eco-friendly practices not only benefits the planet but also enhances the guest experience, attracting environmentally conscious travelers. Here are several ways hotels can increase their sustainability, along with examples of successful implementations:

Energy Efficiency

Hotels can reduce their carbon footprint by optimizing energy use. Implementing energy-efficient lighting, smart thermostats, and using renewable energy sources such as solar panels are effective steps. The Marriott Marquis in Houston, for instance, installed over 700 solar panels on its convention center’s roof, reducing their reliance on traditional energy sources.

Water Conservation

Installing low-flow faucets, toilets, and water-saving systems can significantly reduce water consumption. The Ambrose Hotel in Santa Monica utilizes a greywater system to recycle water from sinks and showers for irrigation purposes, conserving water and reducing strain on local water resources.

Waste Reduction

Hotels can reduce waste by implementing recycling programs and reducing single-use items. The Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort partners with Clean the World, a program that recycles partially used soap and amenities, reducing waste while helping communities in need. (Source: Getting Ecological )

Sustainable Materials

Using eco-friendly materials in construction and daily operations, such as bamboo, reclaimed wood, and non-toxic cleaning products, helps decrease environmental impact. The 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in New York incorporated reclaimed materials and minimized the use of plastics to create an environmentally conscious space.

Local Sourcing and Community Engagement

Supporting local suppliers for food, amenities, and services helps reduce the carbon footprint associated with transportation. Many hotels, like the Fairmont Waterfront in Vancouver, emphasize partnerships with local farms and artisanal producers to source their food, supporting the local economy while reducing emissions from transportation.

Green Certifications and Education

Obtaining certifications such as LEED ( Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design ) or educating guests about sustainability efforts can raise awareness. The Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa achieved the highest Green Globe certification, demonstrating its commitment to sustainable practices, while also educating guests about marine conservation.

Encouraging Guests’ Participation

Implementing initiatives that encourage guests to participate in sustainability efforts, such as choosing not to have their linens changed daily, or opting for digital communication instead of printed materials, can significantly impact overall sustainability. The Grove Hotel in Hertfordshire , London gives guests the opportunity to re-use their towels or request new ones, offering sustainable choices to guests.

By adopting these practices and more, hotels can significantly increase their sustainability efforts while enhancing their appeal to guests who value environmentally conscious businesses. The collaborative effort of hotels, guests, and local communities is essential in creating a more sustainable and eco-friendly hospitality industry.

—

This content is brought to you by Daniel Tannenbaum

iStockPhoto