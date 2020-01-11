How to Avoid Cultural Appropriation in Food

—
A quick look at how we might be able to avoid cultural appropriation when appreciating and eating food.
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
[Music]
00:03
cultural appropriation has been a hot
00:06
topic for the past couple of years but a
00:08
lot of the dialogue about it has been
00:10
overly simplistic in reality it is a
00:13
complicated concept that can leave many
00:15
feeling unsure of how to engage in
00:17
cultural exchange without perpetuating
00:20
racism so what is cultural appropriation
00:24
it’s when a person from a dominant
00:26
culture in the United States that’s
00:28
white people uses elements of a
00:30
marginalized culture in a way that
00:32
perpetuates harmful and oppressive power
00:35
dynamics a lot of people think that this
00:37
is a silly issue because it’s just
00:39
clothes or it’s just food moment were
00:43
just clothes or food sadly history makes
00:46
that impossible there’s why people care
00:49
historically when white dominated
00:51
nations colonized other places they
00:54
weren’t satisfied with claiming land or
00:56
resources a key part of colonization was
00:59
the annihilation of native cultures
01:02
colonizers forced indigenous peoples to
01:05
assimilate to European cultural values
01:07
and practices however at the same time
01:10
the exotic eyes the flavors sounds and
01:13
aesthetics of the people they colonize
01:16
so that they could continue to enjoy
01:18
those aesthetics while simultaneously
01:20
asserting their inferiority to European
01:24
aesthetics this history is not over all
01:27
too often in today’s world people of
01:29
color and indigenous people are
01:31
marginalized for taking part in their
01:33
own cultural practices the same
01:36
practices that when white people use
01:37
them are valorized as a new discovery as
01:40
worldly and sophisticated or as unusual
01:44
and exotic for example black natural
01:46
hairstyles are frequently banned from
01:49
schools and workplaces as unprofessional
01:51
distracting and even dangerous but bantu
01:55
knots
01:55
afros dreads and box braids have all
01:58
been used recently in high fashion as
02:00
quote-unquote trendy hairstyles for
02:03
elite white people
02:04
but don’t worry we’re not here to tell
02:07
you that you should only eat hotdogs for
02:09
the rest of your life it’s a good thing
02:11
to explore and enjoy foods from
02:13
marginalized cultures you just have to
02:15
be conscious of how you do it
02:17
here are 4 tips for avoiding cultural
02:20
appropriation and being a more
02:22
anti-oppressive food lover number 1
02:25
don’t exercise
02:26
fetishize or other making a big deal of
02:30
how weird a food is is just one way to
02:33
make it clear that American and European
02:35
foods are normal while other foods are
02:38
not on the flip side bragging about how
02:40
many exotic or unusual dishes you tried
02:43
shows that you think quote-unquote
02:45
ethnic foods are tourist attractions
02:47
rather than serious cultural material
02:50
it’s ok to be honest that you are not
02:52
used to or dislike a certain food or
02:55
flavor but the attrex are unnecessary
02:57
and patronizing number 2 don’t expect
03:00
non-white food to be cheap so called
03:03
ethnic food is often expected to be
03:05
cheap and chefs of color who ask for a
03:08
higher price are characterized as
03:10
charging too much for the kind of food
03:12
they’re making if you’re willing to pay
03:14
$20 for an entree at a French restaurant
03:17
but won’t go to a Thai restaurant unless
03:19
entrees are under $10 you’re reinforcing
03:22
the idea that people of color and
03:24
immigrants should do labour cheaply and
03:27
be grateful for whatever scraps they get
03:29
number 3 patronize businesses that are
03:33
owned by people whose culture it is
03:35
being sold one of the more insidious
03:37
forms of cultural appropriation is when
03:40
people sell a marginalised culture that
03:43
is not their own they’re able to profit
03:44
while the people whose culture is being
03:47
sold are maligned for eating and making
03:49
the same things to avoid this go to
03:52
restaurants that are owned by people who
03:54
come from the ethnic or racial group
03:57
whose culture is being sold number four
04:00
act in solidarity with people of color
04:03
and indigenous people if you love
04:06
someone’s food you should also care
04:08
about their human
04:09
learn more about the history of
04:11
colonialism and racism educate yourself
04:14
about food justice and racial justice
04:16
and get involved donate to racial
04:19
justice organizations and movements
04:21
volunteer in a respectful and
04:23
appropriate way with a community garden
04:25
go to local racial justice organization
04:28
means and call your representatives
04:30
about policies that affect communities
04:33
of color the takeaway is this food is
04:36
really important to people it is
04:38
intimately linked to race ethnicity
04:41
culture identity and pride these issues
04:44
are complicated and you might mess up
04:46
but nobody’s perfect
04:48
what’s important is understanding that
04:51
food is a political issue and also
04:53
making a commitment to decolonize our
04:56
love of food the script and research for
05:02
this video was done by the wonderful
05:04
Claire Fiamma also if you liked the
05:08
video consider showing your support by
05:10
being the subscribe button or you can
05:14
throw me a few bucks on patreon I’m
05:16
super grateful and I will see you next
05:19
time
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.