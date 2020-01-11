How to Avoid Cultural Appropriation in Food

—

A quick look at how we might be able to avoid cultural appropriation when appreciating and eating food.

[Music]

cultural appropriation has been a hot

topic for the past couple of years but a

lot of the dialogue about it has been

overly simplistic in reality it is a

complicated concept that can leave many

feeling unsure of how to engage in

cultural exchange without perpetuating

racism so what is cultural appropriation

it’s when a person from a dominant

culture in the United States that’s

white people uses elements of a

marginalized culture in a way that

perpetuates harmful and oppressive power

dynamics a lot of people think that this

is a silly issue because it’s just

clothes or it’s just food moment were

just clothes or food sadly history makes

that impossible there’s why people care

historically when white dominated

nations colonized other places they

weren’t satisfied with claiming land or

resources a key part of colonization was

the annihilation of native cultures

colonizers forced indigenous peoples to

assimilate to European cultural values

and practices however at the same time

the exotic eyes the flavors sounds and

aesthetics of the people they colonize

so that they could continue to enjoy

those aesthetics while simultaneously

asserting their inferiority to European

aesthetics this history is not over all

too often in today’s world people of

color and indigenous people are

marginalized for taking part in their

own cultural practices the same

practices that when white people use

them are valorized as a new discovery as

worldly and sophisticated or as unusual

and exotic for example black natural

hairstyles are frequently banned from

schools and workplaces as unprofessional

distracting and even dangerous but bantu

knots

afros dreads and box braids have all

been used recently in high fashion as

quote-unquote trendy hairstyles for

elite white people

but don’t worry we’re not here to tell

you that you should only eat hotdogs for

the rest of your life it’s a good thing

to explore and enjoy foods from

marginalized cultures you just have to

be conscious of how you do it

here are 4 tips for avoiding cultural

appropriation and being a more

anti-oppressive food lover number 1

don’t exercise

fetishize or other making a big deal of

how weird a food is is just one way to

make it clear that American and European

foods are normal while other foods are

not on the flip side bragging about how

many exotic or unusual dishes you tried

shows that you think quote-unquote

ethnic foods are tourist attractions

rather than serious cultural material

it’s ok to be honest that you are not

used to or dislike a certain food or

flavor but the attrex are unnecessary

and patronizing number 2 don’t expect

non-white food to be cheap so called

ethnic food is often expected to be

cheap and chefs of color who ask for a

higher price are characterized as

charging too much for the kind of food

they’re making if you’re willing to pay

$20 for an entree at a French restaurant

but won’t go to a Thai restaurant unless

entrees are under $10 you’re reinforcing

the idea that people of color and

immigrants should do labour cheaply and

be grateful for whatever scraps they get

number 3 patronize businesses that are

owned by people whose culture it is

being sold one of the more insidious

forms of cultural appropriation is when

people sell a marginalised culture that

is not their own they’re able to profit

while the people whose culture is being

sold are maligned for eating and making

the same things to avoid this go to

restaurants that are owned by people who

come from the ethnic or racial group

whose culture is being sold number four

act in solidarity with people of color

and indigenous people if you love

someone’s food you should also care

about their human

learn more about the history of

colonialism and racism educate yourself

about food justice and racial justice

and get involved donate to racial

justice organizations and movements

volunteer in a respectful and

appropriate way with a community garden

go to local racial justice organization

means and call your representatives

about policies that affect communities

of color the takeaway is this food is

really important to people it is

intimately linked to race ethnicity

culture identity and pride these issues

are complicated and you might mess up

but nobody’s perfect

what’s important is understanding that

food is a political issue and also

making a commitment to decolonize our

love of food the script and research for

this video was done by the wonderful

Claire Fiamma also if you liked the

video consider showing your support by

being the subscribe button or you can

throw me a few bucks on patreon I’m

super grateful and I will see you next

time

