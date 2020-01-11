Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Environment / How to Avoid Cultural Appropriation in Food

How to Avoid Cultural Appropriation in Food

by Leave a Comment


A quick look at how we might be able to avoid cultural appropriation when appreciating and eating food.


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
[Music]
00:03
cultural appropriation has been a hot
00:06
topic for the past couple of years but a
00:08
lot of the dialogue about it has been
00:10
overly simplistic in reality it is a
00:13
complicated concept that can leave many
00:15
feeling unsure of how to engage in
00:17
cultural exchange without perpetuating
00:20
racism so what is cultural appropriation
00:24
it’s when a person from a dominant
00:26
culture in the United States that’s
00:28
white people uses elements of a
00:30
marginalized culture in a way that
00:32
perpetuates harmful and oppressive power
00:35
dynamics a lot of people think that this
00:37
is a silly issue because it’s just
00:39
clothes or it’s just food moment were
00:43
just clothes or food sadly history makes
00:46
that impossible there’s why people care
00:49
historically when white dominated
00:51
nations colonized other places they
00:54
weren’t satisfied with claiming land or
00:56
resources a key part of colonization was
00:59
the annihilation of native cultures
01:02
colonizers forced indigenous peoples to
01:05
assimilate to European cultural values
01:07
and practices however at the same time
01:10
the exotic eyes the flavors sounds and
01:13
aesthetics of the people they colonize
01:16
so that they could continue to enjoy
01:18
those aesthetics while simultaneously
01:20
asserting their inferiority to European
01:24
aesthetics this history is not over all
01:27
too often in today’s world people of
01:29
color and indigenous people are
01:31
marginalized for taking part in their
01:33
own cultural practices the same
01:36
practices that when white people use
01:37
them are valorized as a new discovery as
01:40
worldly and sophisticated or as unusual
01:44
and exotic for example black natural
01:46
hairstyles are frequently banned from
01:49
schools and workplaces as unprofessional
01:51
distracting and even dangerous but bantu
01:55
knots
01:55
afros dreads and box braids have all
01:58
been used recently in high fashion as
02:00
quote-unquote trendy hairstyles for
02:03
elite white people
02:04
but don’t worry we’re not here to tell
02:07
you that you should only eat hotdogs for
02:09
the rest of your life it’s a good thing
02:11
to explore and enjoy foods from
02:13
marginalized cultures you just have to
02:15
be conscious of how you do it
02:17
here are 4 tips for avoiding cultural
02:20
appropriation and being a more
02:22
anti-oppressive food lover number 1
02:25
don’t exercise
02:26
fetishize or other making a big deal of
02:30
how weird a food is is just one way to
02:33
make it clear that American and European
02:35
foods are normal while other foods are
02:38
not on the flip side bragging about how
02:40
many exotic or unusual dishes you tried
02:43
shows that you think quote-unquote
02:45
ethnic foods are tourist attractions
02:47
rather than serious cultural material
02:50
it’s ok to be honest that you are not
02:52
used to or dislike a certain food or
02:55
flavor but the attrex are unnecessary
02:57
and patronizing number 2 don’t expect
03:00
non-white food to be cheap so called
03:03
ethnic food is often expected to be
03:05
cheap and chefs of color who ask for a
03:08
higher price are characterized as
03:10
charging too much for the kind of food
03:12
they’re making if you’re willing to pay
03:14
$20 for an entree at a French restaurant
03:17
but won’t go to a Thai restaurant unless
03:19
entrees are under $10 you’re reinforcing
03:22
the idea that people of color and
03:24
immigrants should do labour cheaply and
03:27
be grateful for whatever scraps they get
03:29
number 3 patronize businesses that are
03:33
owned by people whose culture it is
03:35
being sold one of the more insidious
03:37
forms of cultural appropriation is when
03:40
people sell a marginalised culture that
03:43
is not their own they’re able to profit
03:44
while the people whose culture is being
03:47
sold are maligned for eating and making
03:49
the same things to avoid this go to
03:52
restaurants that are owned by people who
03:54
come from the ethnic or racial group
03:57
whose culture is being sold number four
04:00
act in solidarity with people of color
04:03
and indigenous people if you love
04:06
someone’s food you should also care
04:08
about their human
04:09
learn more about the history of
04:11
colonialism and racism educate yourself
04:14
about food justice and racial justice
04:16
and get involved donate to racial
04:19
justice organizations and movements
04:21
volunteer in a respectful and
04:23
appropriate way with a community garden
04:25
go to local racial justice organization
04:28
means and call your representatives
04:30
about policies that affect communities
04:33
of color the takeaway is this food is
04:36
really important to people it is
04:38
intimately linked to race ethnicity
04:41
culture identity and pride these issues
04:44
are complicated and you might mess up
04:46
but nobody’s perfect
04:48
what’s important is understanding that
04:51
food is a political issue and also
04:53
making a commitment to decolonize our
04:56
love of food the script and research for
05:02
this video was done by the wonderful
05:04
Claire Fiamma also if you liked the
05:08
video consider showing your support by
05:10
being the subscribe button or you can
05:14
throw me a few bucks on patreon I’m
05:16
super grateful and I will see you next
05:19
time


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Our Changing Climate

Our Changing Climate is a weekly video essay series that investigates humanity's relationship to the natural world.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.