Imaggeo on Monday: The Tree That Gave Birth to a Forest

The European Geosciences Union (EGU) is the leading organisation for Earth, planetary and space science research in Europe. The European Geosciences Union (EGU) is the leading organisation for Earth, planetary and space science research in Europe. With partner organisations worldwide, EGU fosters fundamental geoscience research, alongside applied research that addresses key societal and environmental challenges. EGU’s vision is to realise a sustainable and just future for humanity and for the planet. It was established in September 2002 as a merger of the European Geophysical Society (EGS) and the European Union of Geosciences (EUG), and has headquarters in Munich, Germany.

GeoLog is the Union’s official blog. Other blogs include:

Climate: Past, Present and Future (CL) covers all aspects of the ocean-climate-atmospheric systems, encompassing multiple, over-lapping and complementary disciplines, from the state of the current climate to modelled predictions of future climatic scenarios, and the reconstruction of past climatic change.

The Geodesy (G) blog serves to keep you posted on current research, news from the division and interesting geodesy-related topics in general.

The Natural Hazards (NH) blog serves as a platform for the natural hazards community to share news, events, and activities, as well as updates on the latest research.

The Ocean Sciences (OS) blog serves as a platform for the ocean sciences community to share news and updates on the latest research advances. Here you can also find the stories behind the research and interesting interviews with ocean scientists.

At the blog of the Tectonics and Structural Geology (TS) you can find a whole range of fun and informative posts related to tectonics and structural geology, such as interviews with established scientists, descriptions of common features in the field, as well as updates on the latest research being carried in these scientific areas.

The content on all blogs is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license (CC BY 4.0).