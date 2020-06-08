—

In this video Paul Andersen explains how biodiversity measures the variety of genes, species, and ecosystems on the planet. Biodiversity provides resources and ecosystem services for humans on the planet. He also explains how biodiversity is decreasing on the planet due to habitat destruction, invasive species, climate change, over harvesting, and pollution. Relevant treaties and laws designed to preserved biodiversity is also included.

00:03

hi it’s mr. Andersen and this is AP

00:06

environmental sciences video 35 it’s on

00:08

the loss of biodiversity way up in

00:10

northern Norway is the fall bard

00:12

Peninsula and on there scientists built

00:15

a giant Seed Vault it’s protecting the

00:18

seeds of humanity our crop seeds into

00:21

the future they chose to put it there

00:22

because it’s protected against tectonic

00:24

activities it’s really really cold and

00:27

also as the sea levels rise it’s going

00:29

to be protected as well the idea was

00:30

hundreds or thousands of years into the

00:32

future we could go there and grab seeds

00:34

and then start growing those those crops

00:36

again unfortunately we’ve already had to

00:38

make withdrawals from that area and the

00:40

reason why is the war in Syria put a lot

00:43

of these drought resistant crops at risk

00:45

and so they’ve had to take more seeds

00:46

out and they’ve moved those to Lebanon

00:48

but it does kind of get at this idea of

00:49

the importance of biodiversity

00:51

biodiversity is not only species

00:54

diversity but it can be genes species

00:57

especially our domesticated crops and

00:59

livestock and then ecosystems themselves

01:02

and they have value they give us our

01:04

resources and they also do these

01:06

ecosystem services and they’re at risk

01:08

we’re seeing biodiversity loss all

01:10

around the planet the causes are habitat

01:12

loss invasive species climate change we

01:15

also have overharvesting and then

01:17

finally pollution are all impacting

01:18

biodiversity and so it’s led to

01:20

conservation what do we do first we have

01:22

to figure out where that biodiversity is

01:24

being lost we have to figure out the

01:26

conservation status of these organisms

01:28

or areas and then finally we can pass

01:30

laws and treaties to try to preserve a

01:32

lot of that biodiversity and so again

01:34

why do we need biodiversity it’s where

01:37

we get our food is how we filter our

01:39

water energy medicine we all get that

01:41

from our environment and again our

01:43

environment also does these ecosystem

01:45

services they keep our climate stable

01:47

they decompose material once it’s died

01:50

they pollinate our crops and so we need

01:52

biodiversity on on our planet for

01:54

resources and to do these services if we

01:56

define what it is it’s simply a variety

01:59

variety at the genetic level at the

02:01

species level and at the ecosystems and

02:04

so those genes that organisms have once

02:06

the organism is gone or the gene is gone

02:08

it’s gone forever it’s extinct species

02:11

as well these are all the fruits found

in

in

02:13

certain area of the tropical rainforest

02:15

but also we’re talking about the crops

02:17

that we have and so I think it used to

02:19

be we had around 8,000 different types

02:21

of apples that were being grown and now

02:23

it’s 100 and if you look in your own

02:25

supermarket it’s way less than that and

02:27

then it’s ecosystem changes as well once

02:29

an ecosystem is gone

02:31

coral reefs for example you can’t build

02:32

that back again and so what is causing

02:35

this biodiversity loss well when I was

02:37

trying to come up with a quick way for

02:38

you to remember these five things I came

02:40

up with this mnemonic and so if you

02:42

think of the biodiversity cop and if you

02:44

think of hi cop as a way to remember it

02:46

if we put those in order habitat loss is

02:50

the first big impact on biodiversity so

02:52

deforestation when we’re cutting down

02:55

those rainforests and planting crops

02:57

right here we’re growing soybeans this

03:00

is looking from above where we used to

03:02

have a tropical rainforest we’re

03:03

reducing that diversity and we’re

03:06

replacing it with one simple crop

03:08

invasive species this is kudzu it’s a

03:11

plant that was brought from Asia these

03:13

are the zebra mussels in the Great Lakes

03:15

that they’re really wreaking havoc they

03:17

came from the Mediterranean we’re also

03:20

seeing climate change impacting

03:22

biodiversity so if we look at the polar

03:23

bear for example will they go extinct

03:25

it’s hard to tell but if we look at all

03:27

the areas where they used to do well

03:29

we’re seeing a decrease in the optimal

03:31

polar bear habitat also or

03:34

overharvesting humans have been

03:35

harvesting animals for a long period of

03:37

time the dodo is extinct because we

03:39

killed all of the Dodos and we’re also

03:41

seeing over harvesting now especially in

03:43

our aquatic systems and then we can have

03:45

pollution pollutions impacting the

03:47

environment as well so if we look at

03:48

that Deepwater Horizon explosion that

03:51

led to an oil spill which is impacting

03:54

biodiversity in the Gulf of Mexico and

03:55

it’ll take us years to figure out how

03:57

that impacts it now this has been going

03:58

on for a long period of time extinctions

04:01

are part of nature and if we look back

04:03

through the fossil record we’ve seen

04:05

five major mass extinctions over time

04:08

and they have different causes but most

04:10

scientists are pointing to right now as

04:12

the sixth mass extinction this is mass

04:15

extinction caused by humans we’re seeing

04:17

extinction rates that we’ve never seen

04:19

before biodiversity loss that we’ve

04:21

never seen before and it’s and it’s

04:22

caused is us and so how do we solve this

04:26

problem well the

04:26

first step is to identify where the

04:28

problem is and so the IUCN International

04:31

Union for the Conservation of Nature has

04:33

been around for over half a century and

04:35

what they’ve done is come up with these

04:37

different statuses extinct extinct in

04:40

the wild but would be one where we maybe

04:42

have them in a zoo but they don’t exist

04:44

in the wild then we have critically

04:46

endangered endangered and vulnerable

04:47

then we have near threatened and finally

04:50

areas of least concern and so if you go

04:53

on Wikipedia you can look up any animal

04:55

or any plan it’s going to tell you its

04:56

conservation status so for example the

04:58

whooping crane are endangered the

05:00

California condor is critically

05:02

endangered humans you can imagine our an

05:05

area of least concern they’ve then

05:07

created this red list where we look at

05:09

how many of these species fall into

05:11

these threatened or these red categories

05:13

if we look at mammals almost twenty

05:15

percent or over 20 percent are in this

05:17

threat and kind of an area and n fib

05:19

Ian’s are really at risk and so what do

05:21

we do well what we can do is pass laws

05:23

so in the US we passed the Endangered

05:25

Species Act in 1973 to protect species

05:28

and the ecosystems on which they depend

05:30

and so it essentially is a list so bald

05:33

eagles are a classic example that were

05:35

added to the endangered species list and

05:37

so they’re I think we’re around 500

05:39

breeding pairs in the lower 48 and now

05:41

there’s over 10,000 so once they recover

05:43

we remove them from that list grizzly

05:46

bears were added their population is

05:48

coming back in Montana there’s a big

05:50

debate right now over do we remove them

05:52

from the list or not but as also has to

05:55

be balanced with human resources as well

05:58

so logging for example can impact

06:01

certain species that are going to be

06:03

found on the endangered species list

06:04

we’ve also seen global changes the

06:06

Convention on Biological Diversity in

06:08

1992 all of the green countries here

06:10

signed on that biodiversity is important

06:13

it has an economic import and then we’re

06:15

going to try to protect it but again

06:16

it’s not legally binding and so we’re

06:18

still seeing huge decreases in

06:20

biodiversity and it goes back to the

06:21

first thing I talked about in this class

06:23

the idea that the planet supports

06:25

society but society is driven by

06:27

economics and so we’re never going to

06:29

see decreases in biodiversity loss until

06:32

there’s an economic incentive or a way

06:34

to do that and so did you learn the

06:36

following could you pause the video at

06:38

this point and fill in the blanks well

06:40

do that for you biodiversity has value

06:43

it’s a variety in the genes species and

06:45

ecosystems again especially the domestic

06:47

ones that we need to survive that loss

06:50

is caused by high cop

06:51

so that’s habitat loss invasive species

06:54

climate change over harvesting and

06:55

pollution and then how do we solve this

06:57

through conservation we figure out the

06:59

status of those organisms or maybe those

07:01

ecosystems and then we start to protect

07:03

them through laws and treaties so that’s

07:05

it and it’s also the last of the videos

07:07

on AP environmental sciences so I hope

07:09

that was helpful

