Top 10 Most Amazing Inventions by Leonardo Da Vinci!

—

You need to see these strange and unbelievable 15th century inventions from the famous artist, engineer, and inventor Leonardo da Vinci. Noted for fascinating creations such as tanks, machine guns, siege engines, and parachutes, this creator was centuries ahead of his time.

—



—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

From machine guns and helicopters, to 15th century tanks, Leonardo da Vinci

00:04

created and designed of a lot of things in his life but you might be surprised

00:08

with how just ahead of time this Italian native really was. Stay tuned to number

00:13

one to see which of his 15th century inventions you use every day!

00:29

Number 10: The First Machine Gun.

00:32

In school, most of us learned that da Vinci

00:36

was a painter, a composer, and a man of the arts. We’re here to tell you today

00:41

that good old Leonardo might actually have been a good deal more hardcore than

00:44

you might think! While he’s still the same man who painted classics such as

00:49

Mona Lisa and the most famous depiction of the Last Supper, da Vinci also

00:53

invented what some considered being the first machine gun. To make this feat even

00:58

more impressive, he did this in a century where people were really unsure as to

01:03

what gunpowder’s place might be in the future of warfare. The reason that

01:08

gunpowder didn’t really take off until a few centuries later is simple no one had

01:13

figured out how to make it safe and reliable for use in the 1400s. Cannons

01:18

were big and heavy things that took ages to reload,

01:20

they just weren’t all that practical. Da Vinci wasn’t having such arbitrary

01:25

limitations in his own inventions, however. His triple barrel cannon was

01:30

lightweight and mounted on a carriage for easy transport. The groundbreaking

01:34

weapon could also be reloaded from the front rather easily. Did we mention it

01:38

had three barrels? Well, yep, it did! Making da Vinci the inventor the closest

01:44

thing to the world’s first machine gun. You know that you’re doing something

01:48

right when it takes the rest of the world around 500 years to catch up to

01:52

you!

01:53

01:53

01:54

01:54

Number 9: A Portable Bridge.

01:57

Back in da Vinci’s day, warfare included a lot of

02:01

walking. Soldiers didn’t have the luxury of being transported by train, or car, or

02:06

plane. No, they had to rely on their own two feet and animals that they could

02:11

train. Having to get everywhere on the “heel/toe express” really made the issue

02:17

of rivers and waterways a problem for ancient armies. No company of soldiers

02:21

likes being wet, after all. In Leo’s time, typical warfare involved a lot of city

02:26

and castle sieging, and what do castles have? Moats! Which are a big enough problem all

02:32

on their own. We already told you that da Vinci was a military engineer, as well as

02:37

an artist. Well when it came to his military designs…Leonardo was

02:40

for valuing efficiency. It’s no surprise, then, that he would tackle the problem of

02:45

soldiers having to walk through every bit of water that was stuck in their way.

02:49

To solve for this the inventor did no less than create a wheeled, portable, and

02:55

revolving bridge that armies could drag along behind them. In his personal notes,

02:59

Leonardo described this invention of his bridge as “light, yet rugged.” We bet the

03:05

soldiers that got to use the bridge loved him for this one, since it meant no

03:09

more wet uniforms or rusty swords for them!

03:13

Number 8: A Giant Horse.

03:15

03:17

Among one of his many sculpting projects, da Vinci was hired by one of his patrons to

03:21

create a 24 foot tall horse. The Duke of Milan funded this project, even despite

03:27

it requiring an exorbitantly expensive amount of bronze. There was so much

03:32

material that needed to be applied to the sculpture that Leonardo was forced to

03:35

create a new casting technique to make sure that the horse’s bronze shell would

03:39

be immune to cracks or faults. Unfortunately, the Duke of Milan was put

03:44

in a tight spot when the King of France invaded Italy. The Duke ended up having

03:48

to offer nearly 40 tons of bronze – meant for da Vinci’s sculpture – to the invading

03:53

monarch as a bribe. Leonardo was somewhat upset about not being able to complete

03:58

his final project and died never being able to complete it. Luckily, though, it

04:02

does have a happy ending. Leonardo’s horse was later completed, and the man

04:06

who had done so donated the sculpture to da Vinci’s birth country of Italy!

04:06

04:12

Number 7: A Robot Knight.

04:14

A good number of da Vinci’s designs included the use of

04:18

ropes and pulleys, but none more so than the robotic Knight that he created for

04:23

the pageant in Milan. The robot was designed without a single unneeded part

04:28

and could sit down, stand up, and even raise its visor! Leonardo’s designs were

04:34

so finely formulated that some of NASA’s robots are designed after his work on

04:38

the robotic Knight. And we thought his invention of the machine gun was impressive!

04:42

04:42

04:43

04:43

04:44

Number 6: The Parachute.

04:48

Da Vinci isn’t actually credited with the invention of the parachute, but he was definitely one

04:52

of the first men to ever think of it. For years, scientists doubted whether

04:56

Leonardo’s design would actually work, though. This was because, based on the

05:01

inventors notes, Leonardo’s parachute was to be

05:03

constructed a good deal differently than how we create parachutes in the modern

05:07

day. Some researchers are known to have stated that his design would just be too

05:11

heavy, and his shape was too wrong for it to actually work. For the longest time

05:16

there was no proof to argue against these naysayers,

05:18

either. As like with many of his ideas, Leonardo never actually built or tested

05:24

a parachute himself. Still, the great inventor would be proved right in the

05:28

end. In the year 2000, the world was shocked when a daredevil named Adrian

05:33

Nichols constructed and tested da Vinci’s design for the fun of it. And, to

05:39

everyone’s surprise, Leonardo’s parachute actually worked!

05:43

Nichols even said it felt smoother falling with the ancient design then

05:47

compared to its modern-day counterparts. Now, coming from a man who was so tired

05:51

of modern parachutes that he tested an ancient one just for the thrill…we’d say

05:56

he’d probably know. Maybe parachute designers nowadays should take a closer

06:00

look at what the world’s most well-known Renaissance man was doing back in the

06:04

1400s.

06:05

06:05

06:06

Number 5: Ancient tank.

06:08

This is one of the most famous of all da Vinci’s

06:13

inventions, so we just had to put it in the top five of our list!

06:16

Leonardo’s armored car was to be powered by eight men who were to be constantly

06:21

turning cranks that rotated its many wheels. Even though it’s often referred to

06:25

as an armored car or tank, this invention really looked more like a giant metal

06:30

top than anything else. Da Vinci’s armored car was circular in

06:35

design, with metal plates enclosing its wooden frame. These plates were affixed

06:39

on a sloped surface so that they could better deflect arrows and other

06:43

projectiles. If you’re wondering how this enclosed behemoth would actually fire,

06:48

though, we will tell you! The ancient war machine was to have light cannons

06:52

placed inside it at all angles. There was also a signing scope at the very

06:57

top of the wooden and metal tank to allows operators to fire and aim in all

07:00

directions. It’s no wonder da Vinci noted that this

07:04

invention would be best used for crowd control and to scatter enemies. It

07:08

would have been terrifying on ancient battlefield!

07:13

Number 4: Scuba Gear

07:15

DaVinci loved the world around him. He painted it, he investigated it, and he

07:21

built things to better interact with and explore it. Leo is well known for his

07:25

fascination with the air, but he also invented a great many things that

07:29

revolved around water, as well. While living in Venice, the great inventor

07:34

created an early diving apparatus that would allow man to stay underwater for a

07:38

lot longer than he could hold his breath. Leonardo designed a leather suit that

07:43

was attached to a hollow cane tube. The cane tubes were also connected to a cork

07:48

diving bell that provided air from the surface to the diver. da Vinci didn’t

07:52

just stop with allowing a man to stay under the water, however. He also affixed

07:56

the suit with a balloon that allowed its wearer to control his descent and

08:00

could also assist with bringing the diver back to the surface quickly, if

08:04

needed. Smart thinking if you ask us!

08:07

Number 3: The First Car.

08:10

We’ve established the da Vinci was way ahead of his time. We’ve listed scuba gear,

08:14

tanks, and more! But, he also invented something that the rest of us rely on

08:18

every day the car da Vinci’s car really wasn’t for transport, though, it was a bit

08:25

limited. It could be programmed to push itself either straight or at angles, but

08:30

really couldn’t be steered. That said, Leonardo’s self propelled car did

08:35

exactly what its inventor wanted it to. He actually designed it for theater and

08:39

show, and not for transport. Even though da Vinci’s car wasn’t all that drivable,

08:45

it was something that we’re sure gave the residents of Europe quite a thrill…

08:48

just like Leonardo would have wanted it to!

08:51

Number 2: A Helicopter.

08:53

DaVinci not only wanted to conquer the

08:57

water and ground, but also the sky! So it’s no shock to us, then, that he developed

09:02

and designed a primitive helicopter, of sorts.

09:05

The inventor described the machine as working by compressing air, and then

09:09

using the force generated to spin his helicopter powerfully and rapidly into

09:13

the sky. Just like with his parachute design, though, DaVinci never actually

09:18

built or tested his plans for a flying machine. Also, because of what it would

09:22

weigh, many researchers doubt its ability to ever even get off the ground. But hey…

09:28

the experts were wrong about da Vinci’s parachute design, so maybe there’s hope.

09:32

Who’s going first?

09:35

Number 1: The Ball Bearing.

09:39

Ball bearings are found in cars, laptops, and almost all modern inventions and

09:44

appliances. They reduce friction and allow machines to spin without

09:48

overheating or outright ripping themselves apart. Many of Leonardo’s

09:53

inventions were controlled by pulleys and levers, but in the twilight of his

09:57

life da Vinci bridged the gap between ancient and modern technology and

10:02

rediscovered the ball bearing. Okay, the ball bearing was actually (as far as

10:06

we can tell) first used in the Roman Empire, but it was subsequently lost

10:10

along with Rome’s fall. It was da Vinci that rediscovered the ball bearing just

10:14

a decade or two before his death. We remember Leonardo da Vinci as one of the

10:19

greatest painters and inventors to ever have lived, but, thanks to his discovery

10:23

of the ball bearing…in a way we all use one of his many inventions almost every day!

10:28

10:28

Before you go, take a minute to subscribe! Also, check out some of our

10:34

other videos here. Thanks for watching. We’ll see you next time!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video