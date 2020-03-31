Author Jeannie Vanasco Interviewed Her Rapist

We’re back with Season 6. We talk to author Jeannie Vanasco who interviewed a friend from her teenage years who raped her 15 years ago. Vanasco got in touch with him to find out if and how the rape impacted him and wrote about it in her new book ‘Things we didn’t talk about when I was a girl’. We talk to her about the role we all play in supporting victims, holding perpetrators accountable and how to make apologies.

Guest:

Jeannie Vanasco, author of ‘Things we didn’t talk about when I was a girl’ https://www.jeannievanasco.com/

Hosts:

Nastaran Tavakoli-Far and Daniel Carroll

Producers:

Sam Baker and Jonathan Blackwell

