Facebook Celebrates Female Achievers Across Sub Saharan African (Ssa) Following International Women’s Day

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 10, 2020/APO Group/ —

As part of its ongoing celebration of International Women’s Day, and under the banner of this year’s theme #EachforEqual, Facebook (Facebook.com) honours women from across Africa who have been using their voices to bring people together, build and make significant impact in their communities, while inspiring other women by changing the African narrative.

Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Africa, Facebook Inc, commented: “Every day, all around the globe, and specifically here in Africa, we see women on our platform supporting one another through events and fundraisers, connecting through groups, growing communities and building livelihoods through their small businesses. The narrative of the African woman is one of strength, determination and creativity. We’re proud to continue to support and celebrate all women who continue to achieve so much by utilising the power of their voices through Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.”

Platforms like Facebook continue to be an important tool for women business leaders worldwide. They establish businesses, create jobs and livelihoods, reach customers they could never have reached before and create change. In Africa, 23% of the business leaders surveyed through Facebook are women, starting their businesses for a variety of reasons, including flexible working conditions (4%), to pursue a passion or dream (33%) or wanting to be their own boss (29%)*.

Below are some of the women from across the continent who are using Facebook’s platforms to create movements for social change, build successful businesses and inspire others:

Technology developers:

Peculiar Ediomo-Abasi (bit.ly/2PNt66z) (Nigeria) : A leading woman in tech who was part of a hackathon team that developed a blockchain solution to address violence against women

: A leading woman in tech who was part of a hackathon team that developed a blockchain solution to address violence against women Gertrude Nyenyeshi (Kenya) : A gaming enthusiast, web and mobile designer who builds digital skills with her local developer community

: A gaming enthusiast, web and mobile designer who builds digital skills with her local developer community Edidiong Asikpo (Nigeria): A software engineer, developer and leader of Facebook’s Developer Circle in Uyo. She is also part of SheCodeAfrica and Women Will community circles that inspire other women to start careers in technology

Facebook Community Leaders:

African Founded SMBs

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com