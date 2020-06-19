It Is Our Duty to Love and Protect One Another

—

Beloveds,

We are now one day away from an amazing moment of Black celebration and joy that will reverberate across continents with 275+ public events in motion, including globally with virtual events being planned in Montpellier, France and Damaturu, Nigeria.

Bask in that for a minute.

We put out a call for our folks to celebrate Juneteenth with us in DC + Everywhere. And you heard us! Thousands have already indicated that they’re coming to join us in D.C. or creating local actions in cities and towns around the world. As we prepare for a showering of Black love and resistance, we also must uphold our duty to protect one another.

Due to inclement weather making its way into the DMV area, we will be adjusting the programming of our SixNineteen Weekend of Action. Your safety is paramount. It’s why we do what we do. Please know that anyone coming to stand and march with local organizers will be welcomed with open arms. Folks will still march together and will carry the rallying cries of #DefendBlackLives and #DefundThePolice with them throughout this weekend and beyond.

If you’d like to attend an event this weekend, either from home or out in the streets, check out www.sixnineteen.org to get plugged in. If you don’t see one in your area, feel free to host one! We’re building community with one another more deeply every day.

To ensure your own safety and the safety of those around you, we’re encouraging folks who attended a previous protest and plan to take part in this weekend’s Juneteenth activities to get tested in advance. In other words, #KnowBeforeYouGo.

In unity and power,

M4BL

