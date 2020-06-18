On Friday It’s Time to #DefendBlackLives

—

When we come together this weekend, thousands of us will mobilize to #DefendBlackLives and make demands to:

1. Defund the Police

2. Invest in Black Communities

3. Resign Donald Trump

We are stepping into the legacy of our ancestors, bringing the fight to the White House doorsteps, and ensuring that this generation does its part to win freedom dreams. Together, we’ll show lawmakers that we are bigger than monied interests, including police unions and right-wing think tanks.

We are in the midst of a powerful moment of political possibility for Black people in most of our lifetimes. To make it as impactful as possible, we must all come together for a weekend of action with vision and one voice.

For people who have already made travel plans to D.C , like you, we’re watching the weather and making a note of shifting conditions. Mindful that weather like rain and thunder require innovative approaches to logistics, we are adjusting our on-the-ground activities to maximize safety. For those joining us, we will have ponchos, hand sanitizer, and masks on site, and encourage people already in motion to check out these public health guidelines.

Look out for our public schedule tomorrow on our website and in your inbox.

Thank you for being a part of it. It’s going to take all of us.

Pledge to be a part of this historic mobilization and find an event near you.

With love and solidarity,

The Movement for Black Lives Team

—

Previously published with permission.

***

—

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com