The Search for Purpose: A Journey for Veterans

Mark Twain once said, “The two most important days in your life are the day you are born — and the day you find out why.”

This idea of discovering one’s purpose in life is a struggle for many people, but it’s a journey that holds particularly great weight for veterans. After serving their country and dedicating themselves to a clear sense of purpose and belonging in the military, the transition to civilian life can be a difficult one.

In the military, veterans were part of something larger than themselves and had a clear sense of purpose. They also experienced a strong sense of community and belonging, along with a shared sense of hardship and camaraderie. These elements — which are so fundamental to the human experience — can be difficult to come by outside the military.

When veterans return from service, they may struggle with unemployment, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), homelessness, and drug and alcohol abuse. While these problems are real, addressing the root of the problem by giving veterans back what they miss most is the key to their successful reintegration.

For civilians, the challenge is to get to know veterans on a personal level, beyond the media stereotypes and misconceptions. By taking the time to learn about a veteran’s story and seeing them as a person, rather than a hero or a victim, we can provide better support and give them back the things they need most.

And for veterans, it’s important to recognize that you are not defined by what others say about you. You have the power to shape your own reintegration and become an asset to the community. Joining a veteran support non-profit, such as Team Red, White, and Blue, The Mission Continues, or Team Rubicon, can provide a sense of belonging and purpose.

By supporting each other and embracing their experiences, both veterans and civilians can work towards creating a better future for all.

