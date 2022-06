“O wad some Power the giftie gie us, to see oursels as ithers see us!” Or, in modern English, “Oh would some Power the gift give us, to see ourselves as others see us.”-Robert Burns

Recently, I have had conversations with people as they offered their perceptions of me. Some have known me for decades, some a short time, some just met me, but read my articles and posts on FB. Their idea of who I am astounds me. There was a time in my life when I was really invested in how other people saw me. It started out when I was a child, I would be ‘little Shirley Temple, tapdancing for approval’. I couldn’t really tap dance and in the one summer ballet class I took when I was in elementary school (I don’t remember how old I was), I realized that I didn’t have what it took to gracefully pirouette and plie’. I do enjoy improv dancing since it reflects how I prefer to live life. The paradox is that in some ways, I am structured and accomplished and in others, I fly by the seat of my pants, and am easily distracted by a new idea and have to pull my attention back to what I was doing. Add to it age related cognitive brain blips. I know I am in good company since many of my peers laugh at theirs as well. I call it CRS (Can’t Remember Sh*t Syndrome) that has me searching for common words and phrases and scrambling to remember people’s names and the context in which I met them.

I’ve been put on a pedestal and have been thought of as intimidating. I don’t want to be pedestalized…too far to fall and I laugh at the second one. I am as intimidating as a Care Bear.

I am a normal human being doing my best to slog through each day at times, while trying to keep up appearances of strength, resilience and accomplishment. I am sometimes motivated by the kudos, sometimes the financial remuneration that comes from my endeavors. I want to present as loving, kind and accepting. Sometimes I am angry, pissy, frustrated, judgmental, hold resentments and have really solid views about what people should and shouldn’t be doing. Smoking, substance abuse, choices that people make that affect others, who they vote for and what they vote for…as if I have control over any of that. ): I know all I can do is seed plant ideas and if folks see value in it, they may let them take root and grow.

I want to be seen as receptive, welcoming and embracing; after all, I’m the founder of Hugmobsters Armed With Love. Sometimes I want to be in solitude just staring into space, taking in the silence. Sometimes it is just too people-y out there for me. One of the perils of being an empath is getting saturated with others’ energy. A few years ago, this occurred. “I woke up in the wee hours this morning; 4:44 to be exact, with the words ‘absolutely empath’ whispered in my ear. When that happens, as it does more frequently, I take heed. I gave myself a few more hours for it to marinate and when I arose about an hour ago, the words came through channeled from the Source. Feeling butterflies in my stomach and question if they are related to my own emotions or being picked up on from someone else’s projection. There are times when I feel like I am swinging a butterfly net and collecting them and placing them in my body.”

I liken myself to the character of Deanna Troi on Star Trek, The Next Generation. She was the ship’s counselor, guiding Captain Picard to make good decisions based on her well-honed intuition. A combination of nature and nurture since her culture from the planet Betazed had the ability to read people, as do I. There are times when sitting with clients in a session that impressions come through. Over the years, I have felt bolder in expressing them, when in the past, I hesitated, second-guessing their validity.

Given the current state of affairs in this highly charged socio-spiritual-political climate, this empath has her hands, heart, and head full. There are moments when I want nothing more than to huddle under the covers and remain there until people play nicely in the sandbox.

There are people who will read this and may respond “What you think of me is none of my business.” Since we live in a world where impressions matter, I’m not sure it is totally possible to refrain from caring about other people’s opinions. I am learning to care less about what they think and more about what I see when I gaze into the eyes of the woman in the mirror.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.