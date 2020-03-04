What We Talk About on The Good Men Project

We recently started four different publications on our Good Men Project Medium account.

Relationships, Parenting, Social Justice and Environmental Issues all represent some of our core brand values. They help us look at the changing roles of men in the 21st century–The Good Men Project is still the largest international conversation about these issues. And these posts and articles help people deal with a world that is changing faster than most people can process that change.

Interestingly, our publications about relationships — ‘Hello, Love’ — is the most mainstream, sometimes stereotypical, and sometimes reinforces old gender roles. But still — we’re getting men to care about how to have healthy relationships with their partners. Which is good—it just doesn’t highlight our brand the way others do. Scroll through some of our top posts that include descriptions of what we are trying to do big picture at The Good Men Project, and see if you can see the snapshot of our brand.

Be with Someone who Does these 5 Things for You — RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

You’ll Never Receive Love from Someone who Doesn’t Love Themselves — RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

5 Ways Men Can Sabotage Their Own Love Lives — RELATIONSHIP ADVICE BASED ON SOCIETY’S EXPECTATIONS OF MEN

Half a Dozen Hacks for a Thriving Relationship — RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

6 Honest Things Happened After I Bought My Son a Doll — HOW TO GET BOYS TO CARE ABOUT CAREGIVING

Do You Hope Your Child Will Be Straight? — NORMALIZING LGBTQ

Why It’s OK if Your Son Doesn’t Want to Play Sports — OPENING UP THE MAN BOX

Why Don’t We Prepare Men for Fatherhood — CHANGING SOCIETY’S NORMS for MEN

I Won’t Tell My Sons to Man Up, Not Now, Not Ever — HOW PARENTS CAN HELP GET RID OF THE MAN-BOX

To the Other Dad on the Playground the Day My Son Wore a Pink Dress — LETTING SONS BE THEIR AUTHENTIC SELVES, NOT SOCIETAL EXPECTATIONS

Nobody Gets to Tell my Sons What it Means to be a Man — DEFINITION OF MASCULINITY IN TODAY’S WORLD

Explaining White Privilege to a Broke White Person — EXPLAINING PRIVILEGE IN A RELATABLE WAY

What We Talk About When We Talk About Men — THE CHANGING ROLES OF MEN IN THE 21ST CENTURY

How to Be a Man — HOW THE DEFINITION OF MASCULINITY IS CHANGING

My Privilege Checklist as a Gay, Autistic, White, Middle Class Male — INCLUSIVE MASCULINITY

The Little Ways We’re Sexist (And Why It Matters) — HOW SYSTEMIC SEXISM WORKS

Exploring All the Pronouns — EXPANDING GENDER ROLES

Abusers Don’t Get to define Abuse and Racists Don’t Get to Define Racism — HOW SYSTEMIC ABUSE / RACISM WORKS

‘Why I Don’t Want to Talk About Race’ — EXPLAINING SYSTEMIC RACISM IN A WAY EVERYONE CAN RELATE TO

The World, As We Know It, Has Already Changed Due to Climate Change. But Wait, There’s Hope — THE WORLD IS CHANGING, WE NEED TO CHANGE TOO

What Can an Individual Do To Reduce the Stress We Have on the Earth — ACTIONS INDIVIDUALS CAN TAKE TO CHANGE.

The Spark is There, Our Job Is To Ignite It — KIDS IN AWE OF NATURE

Environmental Justice is Social Justice — SYSTEMIC ABUSE IS ALL RELATED

What Does Shooting Wolves Have to Do With Rivers — POSITIVE SYSTEMIC CHANGE HAS POSITIVE RESULTS.

